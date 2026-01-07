Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård are set to host the first three episodes in 2026.

Wolfhard will take over hosting duties for the first time on the Jan. 17 episode of the show. SNL initially made the announcement of Wolfhard’s hosting gig during the Dec. 20 episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande. Wolfhard is promoting the final season of Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix. He will be joined by A$AP Rocky, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

Taylor is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Jan. 24 episode. She’s promoting her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award-nominated performance in One Battle After Another. Geese will serve as the musical guest on the episode, making their first appearance on SNL after the release of their album Getting Killed.

Finally, Skarsgård will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 31 episode. He will be joined by musical guest Cardi B. She is promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour, which starts on Feb. 11. This marks Cardi’s second appearance as musical guest on the show after she first appeared on the April 7, 2018, episode.

Jane Goodall, famed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist, dead at 91
Dr. Jane Goodall attends the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Summit at Forbes on Fifth on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jane Goodall, the most prolific primatologist of a generation, has died. She was 91 years old.

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes,” the institute said on social media. “She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.”

Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.

It was July 1960 when Goodall, 26 years old at the time, first entered Tanzania and began her important research on chimpanzees in the wild. Throughout her study of the species, Goodall proved that primates display an array of similar behaviors to humans, such as communicate, develop individual personalities, and make and use their own tools.

Among the most surprising discoveries Goodall made when the research began was “how like us” the chimpanzees are, she told ABC News in 2020.

“Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back,” she said. “The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic.”

That discovery is considered one of the achievements of 20th century scholarship, according to the Jane Goodall Institute.

Goodall’s research garnered both scientific honors and mainstream fame, and she was credited with paving the way for a rise in women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math over the years. The number of women in STEM has increased from 7% to 26% in the six last decades, according to The Jane Goodall Institute, which cited census information from 1970 to 2011.

The anthropologist continued to lend her voice to environmental causes well into her 80s and 90s.

She was subject of many documentaries, including 2017’s Jane, and her place in pop culture history was further cemented in 2022 when Mattel announced a special edition Barbie doll to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of her first visit to Tanzania’s Gombe National Park.

Leonardo DiCaprio eulogizes Jane Goodall: ‘Led with hope, always’
Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the funeral service for conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Jane Goodall on Wednesday in a moving eulogy at the late primatologist and wildlife conservationist’s funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Goodall died of natural causes on Oct. 1 at the age of 91.

The actor delivered the eulogy at Washington National Cathedral. In his speech, DiCaprio remembered Goodall as an influential and impassioned environmentalist and reflected on the personal relationship he shared with her.

“It’s a privilege to stand here today honoring a person of such immense magnitude, an extraordinary woman who changed not only the world, but so many of us in it, my good friend Jane Goodall,” DiCaprio began.

DiCaprio highlighted Goodall’s optimism in her approach to the environmental issues plaguing the Earth.

“When most of us think about environmental issues, we tend to dwell on destruction and loss,” said DiCaprio, who said Goodall “led with hope, always.”

“She never lingered in despair. She focused on what could be done. She reminded us that change begins with compassion, and that our humanity is our greatest tool,” he continued.

DiCaprio discussed his personal relationship with Goodall, describing her as “gentle, curious, funny, witty and absolutely unstoppable.”

“We got to cross paths in so many different places — at conferences, on panels, and in friends’ homes. And every single time, we’d end up tucked away in a corner talking late into the night about politics, biodiversity, and our shared hope that the next generation might do better than we have done,” he said.

DiCaprio concluded, “Jane often said, ‘Every day that we live, we can make an impact on the planet.’ May ours be an impact of hope for her, for all living things, and for the generations to come. Thank you, Jane, for being everything you said you would be and for spending your lifetime proving it to all of us.”

In brief: Kate McKinnon joins ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 and more
In brief: Kate McKinnon joins ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 and more

Tessa Thompson‘s newest series is headed to Netflix soon. The actress stars opposite Jon Bernthal in the new drama His & Hers. The show comes from filmmaker William Oldroyd and follows two Georgia residents who have a connection to a shocking murder. Thompson also executive produces the series, which costars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox and Sunita Mani. It arrives to the streamer on Jan. 8 …

A Bosch prequel series has been greenlit at MGM+. The new show, called Bosch: Start of Watch, stars Cameron Monaghan as a young Harry Bosch. This series will explore the detective’s origin story. It will costar Omari Hardwick as veteran officer Eli Bridges and will begin production in 2026 …

Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Variety reports that the actress will portray Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, as a recurring guest star in season 3 of the series …

