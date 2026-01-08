NASA may end ISS mission early due to medical situation

NASA may end ISS mission early due to medical situation

Crew-11 mission astronauts walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building before heading to pad 39A for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Kennedy Space Center on August 1, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A mission to the International Space Station may end early due to a medical situation involving one of the astronauts aboard the station.

NASA announced that it was postponing Thursday’s spacewalk because “the agency is monitoring a medical concern with a crew member that arose Wednesday afternoon aboard the orbital complex.” 

The space agency then followed up with a statement saying, “Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11’s mission.”

The crew of four was gearing up for the first spacewalk of 2026, which was slated for Thursday morning. 

“These are the situations NASA and our partners train for and prepare to execute safely. We will provide further updates within the next 24 hours,” the agency wrote.

If NASA needs to end the Crew-11 mission early, there are two spacecraft capable of returning humans to Earth docked to the station, including the SpaceX Dragon that brought the crew to the ISS in August. There are currently seven astronauts aboard the station, and three would remain should Crew-11 return early. The launch window for the Crew-12 mission opens Feb. 15.

NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman were scheduled to work outside of the ISS for more than six hours to install a modification kit and route cables for a future roll-out solar array, according to the agency. They were also planning to add jumper cables, photograph the hardware and collect five microorganism samples near the station’s airlock.

At the time, the agency said it was not appropriate to share additional details due to medical privacy reasons, but confirmed the situation was stable and that a new date for the spacewalk would be announced later. 

While NASA hasn’t revealed which astronaut is affected by the medical issue, the crew consists of two American astronauts, one Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut. The American astronauts were scheduled to participate in the postponed spacewalk.

The four members of Crew-11 traveled to the ISS on Aug. 1, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. It was the first time in space for two of the four crew members — NASA astronaut and mission commander Cardman and Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Oleg Platonov. The mission is NASA astronaut and mission pilot Fincke’s fourth trip to the station and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut and mission specialist Kimiya Yui’s second trip.

NASA selected Cardman to be part of the 2017 class of astronauts. A Williamsburg, Virginia, native, she holds degrees in biology and marine sciences. 

Fincke is a space veteran, having spent more than a year in orbit and having performed nine spacewalks. The retired Air Force colonel previously served as an ISS commander and mission specialist. 

Yui, a mission specialist, is returning to the ISS for a second visit after previously spending 142 days aboard the station as part of Expeditions 44 and 45. 

Platonov, a graduate of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy, became a cosmonaut in 2018 and will serve as a mission specialist.

“I cannot tell you enough how meaningful it is to have a crew that is as kind and as thoughtful and as wonderful as they are incredibly technically competent, incredible astronauts, cosmonauts coming from multiple agencies, many different backgrounds. They make my job very, very easy as commander,” Cardman said during a pre-launch press conference.

The crew marked a historic milestone for the ISS in November, when NASA celebrated 25 years since the first crew arrived at the station.

The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program that partners with private companies to deliver humans to and from the ISS. According to NASA, Crew-11 is the “11th crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system and its 12th flight with astronauts.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Thanksgiving weather forecast: Where to expect travel delays
Thanksgiving weather forecast: Where to expect travel delays
Holiday travel weather. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Traveling to your Thanksgiving destination may be smoother than heading home, with a cross-country storm possibly bringing rain and snow to parts of the Northeast and Midwest.

Here’s a look at the Thanksgiving week weather forecast:

Tuesday

A winter storm watch is in place for North Dakota and Minnesota, where 3 to 9 inches of snow may fall from Monday night through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, rain will hit the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston, on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

In the Northeast, a few passing showers are possible from Washington, D.C., to New York City on Wednesday morning.

In the Midwest, snow will start falling across much of Michigan on Wednesday.

Thursday

On Thanksgiving, the lake-effect snow machine will turn on and bring a blast of snow to the downwind side of the Great Lakes through Friday.  

A winter storm watch is already in place for towns like Orchard Park, New York, just south of Buffalo, for Wednesday night through Friday.

More than 6 inches of snow is possible and wind gusts up to 45 mph could lead to whiteout conditions.

Friday

On Friday, a new storm system will begin moving cross-country from the Pacific Northwest.

The storm may bring snow on Friday to the Plains, from the Dakotas to northern Missouri.

Saturday

On Saturday, rain is possible from Missouri to Louisiana, while snow is possible from Illinois to Michigan, including Chicago and Detroit.

Sunday

By Sunday afternoon and evening, this system may bring rain to much of the East Coast.

Sunday is predicted to be the busiest air travel day for Thanksgiving.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rain expected to return to the Pacific Northwest after short break
Rain expected to return to the Pacific Northwest after short break
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Another atmospheric river is forecast to pound the Pacific Northwest with several inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday just after a short break in the rain.

Most river levels in Washington and Oregon are now beginning to fall and forecast to remain below major flood stage in the next few days.

A break in heavy rain is forecast on Saturday for Washington and Oregon, but rain will be back on Sunday with the heaviest falling Monday and Tuesday. 

Some rivers are forecast to rise again on Wednesday due to this next atmospheric river event. There is no end in sight for this pattern — this is a classic La Nina pattern, and this is a La Nina winter.

Some models are forecasting another 5 to 10 inches of rain in the next seven days for the Pacific Northwest. 

Eastern arctic blast
Snow and cold alerts are issued for 27 states from Montana to New Jersey and down to Georgia.

A fast-moving storm system is expected to drop several inches of snow on Saturday into the night from the Midwest to the Northeast. 

Snow will fall mostly in the Midwest from Iowa to Ohio and Indiana on Saturday, missing Chicago but hitting hard Indianapolis and Cincinnati where a winter storm warning has been issued. 

Parts of the Midwest could see up to a half a foot of snow.

Later Saturday, in the early evening, snow and rain will arrive to I-95 corridor. 

Rain will change to snow in New York City and Philadelphia late Saturday with heaviest snow falling after midnight and into the early morning hours.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City for 1 to as much as 4 inches of snow.

If New York City and Philadelphia get at least 2 inches of snow, this would be the heaviest snow this early in the season since 2018.

Washington D.C. already saw snow this season, and is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches.

The snow is over by mid morning for the East Coast as the bitter cold takes over.

Extreme cold watches and warnings have been issued from the Dakotas all the way to Alabama.

In the Dakotas and Minnesota, the wind chill could drop as low as 45 below zero with actual temperature in the 20s below zero.

Even for Charleston, South Carolina, an extreme cold watch has been issued, where the wind chill could drop to 10 degrees.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arrest made in shooting of coach John Beam at Laney College: Police
Arrest made in shooting of coach John Beam at Laney College: Police
Authorities respond to a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, California, Nov. 13, 2025. KGO

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — An arrest has been made in Thursday’s shooting of legendary former football coach John Beam on the Laney College campus in Oakland, California, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Additional details on the arrest were not immediately released.

Beam, featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” is a football legend in the Bay Area and had coached the sport for over 40 years before becoming solely the school’s athletic director last year. He remains in the hospital and his condition is not clear.

Beam was at the Laney Fieldhouse when he was shot shortly before noon on Thursday, authorities said. The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement on Thursday, “Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland — a mentor, an educator, and a lifeline for thousands of young people.”

“We are praying for him,” Lee said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.