New York Gov. Hochul proposes legislation to block 3D printing of guns

Confiscated “ghost guns” are displayed before a news conference with New York Mayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Letitia James and others to announce a new lawsuit against “ghost gun” distributors on June 29, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — New York would become the first state to require manufacturers of 3D printers to block production of guns and gun parts under new legislation Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed Wednesday. 

The proposed legislation would also make it a crime to possess or sell the digital blueprints needed to produce 3D-printed firearms without a license to do so. 

“From the iron pipeline to the plastic pipeline, these proposals will keep illegal ghost guns off of New York streets, and enhance measures to track and block the production of dangerous and illegal firearms in our state,” Hochul said in a statement announcing the proposal.

Some 3D printing companies, including Thingiverse, have already begun deploying technology to rapidly detect and remove the digital blueprints for guns. 

Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent letters to 3D printing companies asking them to help combat the spread of homemade guns, which he called a “growing threat.”  Luigi Mangione allegedly used a 3D-printed gun and silencer in the December 2024 assassination-style killing of United Healthcare chief executive Brian Thompson. 

Bragg called on the companies to remove online blueprints, known as CAD files, that can be used to print firearms and gun parts without a background check. The district attorney’s office conceded that the measure will not stop the proliferation of ghost guns, but said the goal is to make it harder for people to find the designs to create them. 

“These illegal firearms are being manufactured in homes and used in crimes right now, which is why I have been working with my colleagues in Albany and the private sector over the past several years to stop their proliferation. Passing these measures will reduce crime and strengthen public safety for all New Yorkers,” Bragg said in the governor’s statement. 

In addition to criminalizing the unlicensed possession of CAD files for guns and requiring manufacturers to use technology to block the printer from creating guns, the proposed legislation would also mandate the reporting of 3D printed guns to a state police database, and would require gun manufacturers to design pistols so they cannot be quickly and easily modified for automatic fire.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson makes 1st in-person court appearance
Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears before Judge Tony Graf of the 4th District Court via a video confrerence call during a hearing on September 16, 2025 at the Fouth Judicial District Courthouse in Provo, Utah. (Scott G Winterton – Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is making his first in-person court appearance on Thursday.

Robinson wore a button-down shirt and a tie, following a judge’s ruling to allow him to wear civilian clothing during pretrial hearings.

Robinson’s parents and brother are in the courtroom for Thursday’s ongoing hearing, according to defense attorneys. The judge said he’s planning to address three issues on Thursday, the first of which is closed to the media.

Kirk was shot and killed in the middle of his outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. The 31-year-old was the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, and the Utah Valley event marked the first stop of his “The American Comeback Tour,” which invited students on college campuses to debate hot-button issues.

Robinson allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt. Robinson surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Robinson made two previous court appearances, but the first was virtual and the second was audio-only.

He has not entered a plea. He could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

1 person killed, 6 wounded in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least one person was killed and six others wounded in a shooting Saturday night at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said in a Sunday morning news conference that the shooting occurred outside the university’s International Cultural Center during homecoming celebrations following a football game.

“This is a devastating night,” Barrena-Sarobe said. “It was a chaotic scene and people fled in every direction.”

One person was detained and was in possession of a firearm, Barrena-Sarobe said, adding that it was possible that there might be another shooter. Officials do not believe that the incident was a planned mass shooting, the district attorney said.

“We are investigating with the full power of federal, state and local law enforcement,” Barrena-Sarobe said.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in an initial statement on social media early on Sunday that law enforcement was “investigating the shooting at Lincoln University” and had identified seven gunshot victims.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post to X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered his support to the university.

Lincoln University, a historically Black university, is located in the southeastern part of Pennsylvania.

US admits failures in deadly mid-air crash at DC’s Reagan National Airport
A large portion of the damaged plane fuselage is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash, Feb. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. government admitted some failures and accepted liability for its role in the deadly Jan. 29 mid-air crash over the Potomac River between a commercial jet and an Army helicopter, according to a filing in a civil suit, but pushed back on a number of claims that were made.

The filing came in response to a suit brought by the family of one of the 67 people killed in the crash between a U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight operated by a regional carrier. The family’s lawsuit serves as the “master complaint” on behalf of all deceased passengers.

The regional jet and Black Hawk helicopter both crashed into the icy Potomac River after colliding in midair, launching an overnight search and rescue mission, with no survivors found. Sixty-four people were on the plane and three Army soldiers were aboard the helicopter, which was on a training flight at the time, officials said.  

The government attorneys, in their 209-page filling on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, said that the pilots of both the Black Hawk and the regional jet “failed to maintain vigilance so as to see and avoid each other.”

And it admitted that the Black Hawk pilots’ failure to maintain vigilance was “a proximate cause” of the accident.

“The United States admits that it owed a duty of care to Plaintiffs, which it breached, thereby proximately causing the tragic accident on January 29, 2025,” the government said in the filing.

The government also conceded that the air traffic controller at Reagan National Airport did not comply with regulations that state “[i]f aircraft are on converging courses, inform the other aircraft of the traffic and that visual separation is being applied.”

But it did not concede, as alleged, that the actions of the controller were responsible for the crash.

“The United States denies that any alleged negligence of the air traffic controllers on position in Washington Tower during the accident was a cause-in-fact and a proximate cause of the accident and the death of DECEDENT,” the filing says.

And it denied, as alleged in the suit, that the extremely busy airspace above Reagan National Airport presented an “accident waiting to happen.”

The government conceded that while the airspace above Reagan National is “busy at times and the risk of midair collision cannot be reduced to zero” and “that aircraft have come into close proximity to other aircraft within the Class B airspace near DCA on certain occasions” it did not admit to “collective failures” that led to the crash.

The original lawsuit as it was filed says that among the factors known to the military was that there had been “a substantial number of ‘near miss’ events in and around DCA, which were required to be analyzed to ensure that a mid-air collision did not occur and required Defendants to exercise vigilance when operating and/or controlling aircraft in the vicinity of DCA.” 

But the government denied the statement that those known misses “were required to be analyzed to ensure that a mid-air collision did not occur and required Defendants to exercise vigilance when operating and/or controlling aircraft in the vicinity of DCA.” 

An attorney for one of the plaintiffs in the case, Rachel Crafton, said in a statement responding to the U.S. filing, “These families remain deeply saddened and anchored in the grief caused by this tragic loss of life.”

“We continue to investigate this matter to ensure all parties at fault are held accountable, and we await additional findings from the NTSB in an anticipated January 26 hearing on this matter in Washington, D.C,” said attorney Robert A. Clifford, who represents Crafton. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its final report with the probable cause and its recommendations by the anniversary of the crash on Jan. 29, 2026. 

District Judge Ana C. Reyes, who was appointed in 2023, is presiding over the case, according to court records. 

Editor’s Note: A prior version of this story incorrectly attributed allegations from the family’s “master complaint” to the U.S. government, which had reprinted those allegations in its Wednesday filing in order to respond to them.

