Nearly 800 cases in South Carolina’s record-breaking measles outbreak

The measles virus. (BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(SOUTH CAROLINA) — The record-breaking measles outbreak in South Carolina continues to grow with 89 new cases reported since the last update on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 789. 

At least 557 people are currently in quarantine across the state, including students from various schools.

This is South Carolina’s largest measles outbreak in over 30 years, a spokesperson for the state’s health department told ABC News. 

There have been at least 416 confirmed measles cases across the United States so far this year, the latest CDC data shows.

CDC data shows that the majority of cases occur among people under 19. About 2% of all measles cases in the U.S. have been hospitalized.

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Children’s Hospital, previously told ABC News she is “very alarmed” by the increase in measles cases in the U.S. over the last year or two.

“I’m very worried about our current year already,” she told ABC News. “Exceeding 2,000 cases in the last year is indeed alarming [and] … I am worried that even our current year is off to a very concerning start.”

Moffitt said that declining vaccination rates across the U.S. are behind the recent increase in measles cases.

“This is entirely due to declining vaccination rates,” she said. “It’s very clear based on where these outbreaks are occurring.”

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

However, federal data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years. During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen in the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national trends mirror those see in counties across the U.S. A recent map from ABC News — a collaboration with researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard School of Medicine and Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai that allows people to type in their ZIP code and see the measles risk in their area — found a wide range of risks in areas across the U.S.

Some counties and ZIP codes fell into the “lowest risk,” with 85% or more of children under 5 years old receiving one or more measles vaccine dose to “very high risk,” with fewer than 60% of children under age 5 receiving one or more measles vaccine doses.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos and Dr. Richard Zhang contributed to this report.

Judge again says Trump-appointed US attorney is serving unlawfully
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York John A. Sarcone III at a news conference on Monday, April 28, 2025, in the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the James T. Foley Federal Courthouse in Albany, N.Y. Will Waldron/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A day after ruling that Trump-appointed U.S. attorney John Sarcone is not lawfully serving in his position, a federal judge has denied Sarcone’s application to release tax information for an investigation his office is conducting.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield on Thursday disqualified Sarcone from serving as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, and quashed subpoenas he had issued as part of an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Friday, Schofield ruled that Sarcone lacks the authority to request a court order directing the Internal Revenue Service to disclose tax return information for a criminal probe.

“The Application is denied because Mr. Sarcone was not lawfully serving as Acting United States Attorney and therefore lacked authority to authorize the Application,” Schofield wrote. “Because Mr. Sarcone was not lawfully serving as Acting U.S. Attorney for NDNY, the Application fails to satisfy statutory requirements and provides no basis to permit disclosure of federal tax return information.”

In disqualifying Sarcone, Schofield joined several other judges across the country who have similarly disqualified federal prosecutors after maneuvers by the Trump administration to bypass the usual way they’re installed into office.

Last month The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a lower court judge’s ruling disqualifying President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Alina Habba from serving as U.S. attorney in New Jersey, and in November a federal judge in Virginia dismissed criminal cases against James and former FBI Director James Comey after concluding the prosecutor who brought them, former White House aide Lindsey Halligan, was unlawfully appointed.

Neither Sarcone, Habba or Halligan were either confirmed by the U.S. Senate or appointed by the federal judiciary.   

It is not clear whose tax return information Sarcone was seeking in his application to the court, only that it is “a limited liability company.”

The October application claimed there was reasonable cause to believe that certain criminal acts have been committed, that the tax return information may be relevant to those crimes, and that the information cannot reasonably be obtained from any other source.

Protesters arrested in NYC over possible ICE-related activity near Chinatown
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Multiple people who were protesting possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Lower Manhattan were arrested Saturday, the New York Police Department said.

The protesters were seen near Centre Street in Chinatown blocking vehicles and shouting, “ICE out of New York,” according to video obtained by ABC News. At one point, the protesters were observed blocking a van from coming out of a garage.

While the NYPD declined to comment on any possible activity by federal agents, it said in a statement that officers “observed multiple people blocking the street and were told multiple times to disperse but they did not comply.”

The NYPD said that “multiple” persons were taken into custody but didn’t immediately provide more details on the numbers or the charges.

Saturday’s protest came a month after federal agents carried out an immigration enforcement action that targeted vendors on Canal Street in Chinatown. At least 9 people were arrested during that raid, according to federal officials.

Four U.S. citizens were arrested and held for “nearly 24 hours” without any federal charges following that incident, according to U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, who represents the area.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Opera singer stabbed to death in California home, son to be booked for homicide: Police
Jubilant Sykes sings with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” at Carnegie Hall, October 24, 2008. Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

(SANTA MONICA, Calif.) — A Grammy-nominated opera singer was stabbed to death inside a California residence, and the 71-year-old’s son has been arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

Jubilant Sykes was killed in a home in Santa Monica on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the residence after a 911 caller reported an assault in progress and found Sykes with “critical injuries consistent with a stabbing,” the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sykes’ son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, was found in the home and taken into custody without incident, police said. He will be booked for homicide, police said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” police said.

Officers responded to the home around 9:20 p.m. on Monday and the 911 caller directed them inside, police said.

First responders with the Santa Monica Fire Department pronounced Sykes dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the weapon was recovered at the scene, though did not provide additional details.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“This appears to be an isolated incident occurring within a private residence, and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police said.   

Sykes performed on the Grammy-nominated 2009 recording of Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass,” with the Morgan State University Choir and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

