‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron on life support with blood infection

In this Aug. 19, 2022, file photo, Quinton Aaron attends an event in Sag Harbor, New York. (Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF, FILE)

The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron is hospitalized and fighting for his life but showing “positive” signs, according to his former manager.

The actor, who starred in the Oscar-nominated film about the life of former NFL player Michael Oher, is currently on life support with a blood infection, Martin Luther Wardlaw, president of Ascension Studios and Aaron’s former manager, who is in communication with Aaron’s wife, told ABC News on Monday.

“I can tell you that things are looking more positive today than they were yesterday,” Wardlaw said.

He added, “Some things are under control and other things are not, and we’re just praying and hoping for the best right now.”

TMZ first reported the news of Aaron’s hospitalization, which the outlet said came after the actor lost feeling in his legs while walking up stairs at his home.

Aaron received global recognition for his role as Oher, starring alongside Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy, in the 2009 film.

The actor has been open about his health in recent years, sharing photos in October of his 200-pound weight loss journey.

“He was real concerned about staying fit, staying healthy, staying in front of the camera,” Wardlaw said. “I was very proud to see, you know, that he stuck with it, changing diets and doing what it took to lose weight. And I think he’d done an amazing thing.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Travis Scott appears in teaser for ‘The Odyssey’
Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Just days after telling Rolling Stone that fans can expect new music, Travis Scott appears to have more surprises in store. He appeared in a first-look trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey, which aired Sunday during the NFL AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

In the teaser, he stands on a table, warning a group of soldiers about an upcoming war.

“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he says, as clips from the film’s iteration of the Trojan War appear on screen. “[It’s] burning, screaming to the ground.”

The film stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, Tom HollandLupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

The project marks another collaboration between Nolan and Scott, who previously worked together on Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet, for which Scott recorded the song “The Plan.”

The Odyssey is set to premiere in theaters on July 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2026 Actor Awards: the nominees
The Actor statue is seen during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards media preview and menu reveal at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence 
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus 
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt 
Severance 
The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault 
Erin Doherty, Adolescence 
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Katherine Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Film

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Miles Caton, Sinners
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet 
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme 
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another 
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ sets sales record, tickets now changing hands online
(L-R) Charli xcx, Trew Mullen in ‘The Moment’ (Courtesy of A24)

Tickets for Charli XCX‘s new film The Moment are apparently a hotter commodity than tickets to her Sweat tour.

The movie, which screens in New York and LA on Jan. 30, has become studio A24’s fastest-selling film in a limited release, with over 50 screenings selling out nationwide, according to the studio.

In addition, a screening that includes a Q&A with Charli and director Aidan Zamiri  which will be livestreamed across Alamo Drafthouse venues — has nearly sold out. In fact, much like concert tickets, tickets for that special screening are now changing hands online in resale marketplaces such as Reddit.

The Moment, which arrives in theaters nationwide on Feb. 6, is a fictionalized version of Charli’s experiences during “Brat summer,” when her Brat album took over the pop culture narrative. In addition to Charli, it features Rosanna Arquette, Kylie JennerAlexander Skarsgård, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.