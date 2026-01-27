‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron on life support with blood infection
The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron is hospitalized and fighting for his life but showing “positive” signs, according to his former manager.
The actor, who starred in the Oscar-nominated film about the life of former NFL player Michael Oher, is currently on life support with a blood infection, Martin Luther Wardlaw, president of Ascension Studios and Aaron’s former manager, who is in communication with Aaron’s wife, told ABC News on Monday.
“I can tell you that things are looking more positive today than they were yesterday,” Wardlaw said.
He added, “Some things are under control and other things are not, and we’re just praying and hoping for the best right now.”
TMZ first reported the news of Aaron’s hospitalization, which the outlet said came after the actor lost feeling in his legs while walking up stairs at his home.
Aaron received global recognition for his role as Oher, starring alongside Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy, in the 2009 film.
The actor has been open about his health in recent years, sharing photos in October of his 200-pound weight loss journey.
“He was real concerned about staying fit, staying healthy, staying in front of the camera,” Wardlaw said. “I was very proud to see, you know, that he stuck with it, changing diets and doing what it took to lose weight. And I think he’d done an amazing thing.”
Just days after telling Rolling Stone that fans can expect new music, Travis Scott appears to have more surprises in store. He appeared in a first-look trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey, which aired Sunday during the NFL AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.
In the teaser, he stands on a table, warning a group of soldiers about an upcoming war.
“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he says, as clips from the film’s iteration of the Trojan War appear on screen. “[It’s] burning, screaming to the ground.”
The film stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, JonBernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.
The project marks another collaboration between Nolan and Scott, who previously worked together on Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet, for which Scott recorded the song “The Plan.”
The Odyssey is set to premiere in theaters on July 17.
Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star JanelleJames and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.
Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit Owen Cooper, Adolescence Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Ike Barinholtz, The Studio Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Britt Lower, Severance Parker Posey, The White Lotus Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Walton Goggins, The White Lotus Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Diplomat Landman The Pitt Severance The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series Sarah Snook, All Her Fault Erin Doherty, Adolescence Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Katherine Hahn, The Studio Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Film
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Amy Madigan, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Miles Caton, Sinners Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Hamnet Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners
Stunt ensemble honors
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture F1 Frankenstein Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning One Battle After Another Sinners
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series Andor Landman The Last of Us Squid Game Stranger Things
Tickets for Charli XCX‘s new film The Moment are apparently a hotter commodity than tickets to her Sweat tour.
The movie, which screens in New York and LA on Jan. 30, has become studio A24’s fastest-selling film in a limited release, with over 50 screenings selling out nationwide, according to the studio.
In addition, a screening that includes a Q&A with Charli and director Aidan Zamiri —which will be livestreamed across Alamo Drafthouse venues — has nearly sold out. In fact, much like concert tickets, tickets for that special screening are now changing hands online in resale marketplaces such as Reddit.
The Moment, which arrives in theaters nationwide on Feb. 6, is a fictionalized version of Charli’s experiences during “Brat summer,” when her Brat album took over the pop culture narrative. In addition to Charli, it features Rosanna Arquette, Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott.