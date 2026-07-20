Nolan Wells funeral: ‘We will miss everything about him,’ mom says as death investigation continues

Nolan Wells funeral: ‘We will miss everything about him,’ mom says as death investigation continues
An undated photo of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, whose body was believed to be recovered after going missing on July 4, 2026. (Courtesy of the Wells Family)

(OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss.) — Family and friends of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells are gathering Monday for his funeral in his hometown of Ocean Springs as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, said at the service at Center Pointe Church, “We thank you, Lord, for the beautiful 18 years that you blessed us with him.”

“Thank you for the joy he brought, not only to our family, but also to his friends and everyone in the community whose lives he touched,” Wonsley said with her husband, Rev. Al Sharpton and family civil rights attorney Ben Crump by her side.

“Nolan had such a gentle, calming spirit about him,” she said.

She described her son as protective and nurturing, noting that he hoped to have three daughters one day.

“We will miss everything about him, from his quiet nature to the corny jokes. His gentle smile, the way he made everyone around him feel comfortable, loved and at ease,” Wonsley said. “Your absence has left an emptiness that can never truly be filled — a piece of our hearts will always be missing.”

“We will continue to fight for you,” she said through tears.

Wells’ father, Elmore Wonsley, was overcome with emotion as he recalled his son’s excellence in football, telling the mourners, “I nicknamed you Mr. Cool Hands, because it seemed like you were catching a touchdown every game.”

“You wanted to be the best, so I poured all my knowledge into you that I could — by taking you to the gym to work out, taking you to the beach to do drills in the sand, teaching you how to watch film, how to study your opponents’ strengths and weaknesses. And you carried these teachings all the way through high school,” he said.

Elmore Wonsley thanked everyone for attending the funeral.

“Nolan meant a lot to a lot of people, and today just shows us how much he meant to the community, to the country and to the world,” he said.

Sharpton will eulogize Wells.

Director Spike Lee is among those attending the service, Sharpton said, and actor and director Tyler Perry is paying for the funeral.

The 18-year-old went missing on the 4th of July after going on a boat trip with his high school friends to the popular, undeveloped Horn Island, just south of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, according to officials and Crump. 

“[The friends] left [Horn Island] and went back without Nolan,” Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said. “From what we understand, he chose to stay there.”

Wells’ body was recovered two days later, according to officials.

Authorities said they believe the college football player drowned and don’t suspect foul play, but the sheriff’s office stressed that investigators are “working diligently to determine exactly what occurred.”

Wells’ family is desperate for answers and sent his body to Washington, D.C., for an independent autopsy, Crump noted.

Ledbetter told ABC News that the sheriff’s office welcomes the family’s independent investigation.

“By all means, that’s more information looking into the death of Nolan that will be made available and another set of eyes looking at it,” he said.

“We’re working towards the same goal as the family — we want a thorough investigation,” the sheriff said.

Wonsley told ABC News her son was a “bright light,” recalling that “his smile, his energy was just, just so infectious.”

“He was just a genuinely a good person,” she said

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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On the site of a former Alabama coal plant, Google bets big with a data center expansion
On the site of a former Alabama coal plant, Google bets big with a data center expansion
Racks of servers are seen inside Google’s AI datacenter in Jackson County, Alabama. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — In the foothills of the Appalachians, where a coal plant once operated, now sits a massive data center operated by Google — and it’s about to get even bigger.

This week the tech giant announced a $1.5 billion expansion of its Jackson County, Alabama site. The company gave ABC News a rare exclusive look inside the campus — including its high-security server room — as public backlash grows against the buildout of data centers nationwide.

“There’s a lot of negative sentiment,” Thomas Gamble, the Southern Corridor Area Manager for Google Data Centers, told ABC News. “As we’re building, we’re trying to figure out the best, most efficient use of all the power, the water, any of the systems we can.”

Gamble, who grew up just five miles from the sprawling campus, said that the company pays for 100% of the power it uses at the facility, where corridors stacked with servers feed global demand for the company’s offerings, from maps to email to video streaming.

“We’re just a lot of servers storing information, just like books are in your library,” Gamble said.

Google is one of several big tech companies that has signed on to a voluntary “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” pushed by the Trump administration that seeks to protect American households from paying more for electricity costs associated with the construction of new data centers.

But the public remains skeptical. A Gallup poll conducted this spring found that 71% of Americans oppose the construction of AI data centers in their area, citing concerns about quality of life, the economy, local resources, pollution, water usage, electricity bills, and AI in general.

Of the poll respondents who said they would be in favor of a data center in their area, two-thirds cited local economic benefits as the reason.

ABC News has observed this debate play out in contentious town halls across the country, where impassioned residents and local leaders wrestle over the presence of these facilities, which developers say deliver hundreds of jobs and renewed investment in regions that may be otherwise neglected.

Lawmakers in at least 14 states are now considering slowing or banning the development of data centers. Proposed moratoriums in these states all target new facilities, and in some cases, include requirements to study the impacts of data centers.

Opponents of data centers argue that moratoriums will allow additional time to explore their effects on local communities, while proponents argue the moratoriums will hamper AI development and hurt local economies.

The map below shows states that have recently considered moratoriums, and the status of bills that include language on data center development. Click on or scroll over any of the shaded states for details on the bills.

Back in Jackson County, Chamber of Commerce president Rick Roden says Google’s data center has made him more excited about the future than he’s ever been.  

“This changes our history, this changes our future, and we’re now known as a technology area,” he told ABC News. “We know that that’s going to open doors that we would have never had open before, just because we landed Google.”

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Southern California man dies after being beaten outside his Trump-themed home
Southern California man dies after being beaten outside his Trump-themed home
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2026, in Washington, DC. Trump announced an extension of Biden-era EPA deadlines for the phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) under the 2023 Technology Transitions Rule, claiming that phasing out deadlines and exempting road refrigeration equipment would lower grocery prices. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(ESCONDIDO, Calif.) — A 69-year-old Southern California man known for the display of American flags and Make America Great Again memorabilia he kept in his front yard has died, days after being attacked and beaten outside his home, authorities said.

Kerry George Sheron, whose family members said was an Army veteran and a supporter of President Donald Trump, was assaulted last week outside his Escondido residence that locals dubbed the “Trump House.”

Sheron was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday, according to a statement from the Escondido Police Department.

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, of Escondido and served in the Navy was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Police have yet to comment on a possible motive.

According to military service records provided by the Navy to ABC News, Butler enlisted in the Navy in December 2011. He served as an information systems technician and was discharged in January 2023, records show.

Butler was being held without bail on Wednesday at the San Diego County Jail, where he was booked on May 21, on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse, making criminal threats and battery, according to online jail records.

“The case is in the process of being presented to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which is reviewing the circumstances to determine whether charges will be amended,” police said.

The cause and manner of Sheron’s death are pending an autopsy by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

In a GoFundMe campaign that as of Wednesday afternoon has raised more than $40,500 to cover Sheron’s funeral expenses, family members called the incident that claimed Sheron’s life “brutal and unprovoked.”

Sheron’s wife, Maria Garcia, told ABC San Diego affiliate station KGTV that she wants her husband to be remembered as a man of service and faith.

“I want to remember my husband, you know, how he was [a] very good man, you know, [his] service in the church, service in the army,” said Garcia, who called her husband “my hero.”

Jim Gillie, one of Sheron’s friends, told KGTV that Sheron’s front-yard MAGA decorations had been targeted in the past.

“Back in March, people came through with razor blades and cut up a bunch of Kerry’s flags,” Gillie said. “Kerry was used to it because he’d come out here with his Trump signs and stuff during the week and flags, and people would drive by and honk and wave, and most of the people are good, but when someone would flip him off, he’d just look at me and say, they have their right to freedom of speech, too.”

Escondido police said the incident with Sheron unfolded around 2:14 p.m. on May 20, when officers were called to Sheron’s home to investigate a report that an assault had just occurred.

“Upon arrival, officers located an elderly male suffering from significant injuries,” police said in a statement. “A bystander who intervened during the incident was also injured. Officers learned the suspect had fled the area on foot prior to their arrival.”

Sheron was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers immediately searched Sheron’s neighborhood and located Butler, who matched the description of the person witnesses said attacked Sheron, according to the statement.

Tanya Sierra, a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, told ABC News on Wednesday that an announcement on whether to amend the charges against Butler is expected to be made at the suspect’s next court date on June 3.

ABC News Steve Beynon contributed to this report.

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Trump says DOJ will ‘immediately’ look into price gouging at the gas pump
Trump says DOJ will ‘immediately’ look into price gouging at the gas pump
A view of gas pumps at a USA Gasoline station on May 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has called for the Department of Justice to “immediately start looking into” oil companies as he accused them of price gouging and not lowering the “price at the pump” fast enough in a message on social media.

“The big Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for Oil,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Those prices are dropping like a rock! In other words, customers are being ‘gouged.’”

“I have instructed the DOJ to immediately start looking into this,” Trump continued. “Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I’m seeing!”

A DOJ spokesperson responded to Trump’s post, telling ABC News that “The price of fuel is not only a national security issue, it impacts  the wallet of every American. We will always commit to ensuring affordability in this nation.”

Trump’s call for the investigation comes amid reports of ships beginning to move oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices have continued to lower recently as peace talks between the United States and Iran have been taking place. U.S. oil is trading at $70.13 a barrel — down 4.18% — and global oil is trading at $73.74 — down 4.28%. Oil is now close to where it was before the war began — U.S. oil ended at $67 a barrel the Friday before the war started.

The Treasury’s move allowing more Iranian oil onto the market until Aug. 21 and reports there was more traffic in the Strait of Hormuz are helping push oil prices lower.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas is $3.90, down 9 cents from last week’s average, according to GasBuddy.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said Sunday that oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is “already back to normal” after the U.S. and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to reopen the critical waterway while negotiators spend the next two months trying to work out yet-to-be-resolved nuclear issues.

“I’m long out of the business of predicting oil or gasoline prices, but they will continue to head down. Flows of oil and natural gas through the straits have already returned to normal, and they will continue that way whatever happens with the negotiations with the Iranians,” Wright said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “We’ve got growing American production, surging production in Venezuela. We’ve got cooperation with all the other energy producers of the world. So, I think Americans can expect continued declines in energy prices.”

U.S. and Iranian leaders signed a memorandum of understanding last week that appears to have broken the monthslong stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway in the Gulf region through which around 20% of the global oil supply normally transits to enter the market.

Energy prices spiked in May, with U.S. gas prices averaging $4.56 per gallon over the month, according to Gas Buddy.

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