‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series cast adds more to its cast

‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series cast adds more to its cast
A photo of Jabari Banks. (Ian Buosi) | Chloe Fineman appears in her ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast headshot. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC) | A photo of Ben McKenzie. (Scout Tufankjian)

The upcoming Myron Bolitar TV series adaptation has gained several more stars.

Netflix has announced that Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman and Jamie McShane have joined the cast of the upcoming drama series. Also joining the cast as a recurring guest star is Ben McKenzie.

They join the previously announced stars Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero, who will play Myron Bolitar, Win Lockwood and Esperanza Diaz in the show.

Myron Bolitar will be based on writer Harlan Coben’s longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.

Banks will play Dwayne Richmond, described as “a charismatic tennis prodigy who experts anticipate will be among the best players in the world,” according to Netflix. “He’s the star client at MB Sports, and the picture of cool, from his signature shoes to his trademarked sunglasses.”

Fineman is set to portray Parker Quinn, “a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game,” according to the streamer.

McShane is playing Detective Ray Dimonte, an NYPD homicide detective, while McKenzie will play Gavin Pierce, who’s described as “one of the biggest agents in sports,” according to Netflix. “Gavin was Myron’s agent during Myron’s brief professional career. Following Myron’s injury, Gavin dropped Myron and the two have never reconciled their differences.”

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

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New ‘The Blair Witch Project’ film coming fall 2027
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Heather Donohue, star of ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Lincoln Center. (Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

We now have the release date for the upcoming The Blair Witch Project film.

Lionsgate has announced that the new horror movie will arrive in theaters on Sept. 24, 2027. The studio shared the release date in a post to Instagram on Tuesday.

The post featured a short video of the release date written in tree branches with eerie music playing in the background. Its caption simply reads, “9.24.27.”

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Atomic Monster’s James Wan are set to produce the film. YouTube horror filmmaker Dylan Clark will direct it.

Clark took to Instagram back in May to share what the opportunity to helm a The Blair Witch Project movie means to him.

“The Blair Witch Project is one of the films that got me into filmmaking. To have the opportunity to step into that world with some of the people responsible for its creation is an absolute dream,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to see everyone in the woods soon.”

Clark recently partnered with Universal Pictures to adapt his horror short film Portrait of God, which is being produced by Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele.

The original Blair Witch Project debuted to theaters in 1999. A sequel, titled Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, arrived in 2000. The franchise was rebooted by Lionsgate in 2016 with the Adam Wingard-directed movie Blair Witch.

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Prime Video asks ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans not to spoil upcoming film
Prime Video asks ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans not to spoil upcoming film
Lola Tung and Christopher Briney pose at ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 premiere in Paris, France, as they announce the upcoming film that will continue the series. (Anthony Ghnassia)

Prime Video is asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to preserve the magic of Cousins Beach.

The streaming service posted a public announcement to its social media accounts on Tuesday asking fans to not spoil anything about the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film. The movie will conclude the story of the beloved romance series, which ended its three-season run in September 2025.

“We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” the post is captioned. “We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared.”

The post features an aerial video of sand on the beach with audio of waves crashing onto shore. Written in the sand are the words, “Privacy please.”

Jenny Han is set to direct The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s film based on a script she wrote with the series’ co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka.

Lola Tung stars as Belly Conklin, a young woman who was caught in a love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney﻿ and Gavin Casalegno. In the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly chose to be with Briney’s Conrad once and for all.

At the time the film was announced in September 2025, Han teased what fans can expect from it.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

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Guillermo Rodriguez of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Guillermo Rodriguez of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Guillermo Rodriguez on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Guillermo Rodriguez is stepping out from behind Jimmy Kimmel’s desk and onto the dance floor.

The longtime Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality has officially joined season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant.

The announcement was made Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making Rodriguez the latest star revealed for the upcoming season.

Rodriguez has become a familiar face to television audiences through his work alongside Jimmy Kimmel.

His journey to late-night stardom began when he worked as a security guard at the show’s Hollywood studio before being featured in comedy sketches and recurring segments that quickly made him a fan favorite.

Over the years, Rodriguez has become one of the show’s most recognizable personalities, appearing in countless comedy bits, celebrity interviews and his signature segment, “Guillermo’s Hollywood Roundup.”

He has also made appearances in films and television projects, including a cameo in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Now, Rodriguez will take on a new challenge as he competes for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

He joins a growing season 35 cast that includes reality TV stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, as well as Savannah Bananas player and social media personality Jackson Olson.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a successful season 34, which ABC said delivered the show’s strongest finale audience in a decade.

The competition series is set to return this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The full celebrity cast, professional dancer pairings and premiere date are expected to be announced Sept. 2 on Good Morning America.

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