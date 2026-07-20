‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series cast adds more to its cast

A photo of Jabari Banks. (Ian Buosi) | Chloe Fineman appears in her ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast headshot. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC) | A photo of Ben McKenzie. (Scout Tufankjian)

The upcoming Myron Bolitar TV series adaptation has gained several more stars.

Netflix has announced that Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman and Jamie McShane have joined the cast of the upcoming drama series. Also joining the cast as a recurring guest star is Ben McKenzie.

They join the previously announced stars Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero, who will play Myron Bolitar, Win Lockwood and Esperanza Diaz in the show.

Myron Bolitar will be based on writer Harlan Coben’s longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.

Banks will play Dwayne Richmond, described as “a charismatic tennis prodigy who experts anticipate will be among the best players in the world,” according to Netflix. “He’s the star client at MB Sports, and the picture of cool, from his signature shoes to his trademarked sunglasses.”

Fineman is set to portray Parker Quinn, “a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game,” according to the streamer.

McShane is playing Detective Ray Dimonte, an NYPD homicide detective, while McKenzie will play Gavin Pierce, who’s described as “one of the biggest agents in sports,” according to Netflix. “Gavin was Myron’s agent during Myron’s brief professional career. Following Myron’s injury, Gavin dropped Myron and the two have never reconciled their differences.”

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.