Ohio Rep. Max Miller’s reelection bid faces questions after domestic abuse allegations

Ohio Rep. Max Miller’s reelection bid faces questions after domestic abuse allegations
Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, attends the Ways and Means Committee hearing on the priorities of the Treasury Department in Longworth building on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Ohio congressman Max Miller is denying allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife.

Police reports obtained by ABC News show that Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, alleged multiple incidents of physical violence during their marriage and divorce proceedings. The allegations come amid Miller’s reelection bid for what is seen as a safe Republican seat and have led to calls from some Democratic members of Congress for an ethics investigation and resignation.

Miller, a former Trump White House aide, was married to Emily Moreno from 2022 to 2024 and the two have one child, a 2-year-old daughter.  The couple married at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate at a ceremony that included a toast by President Donald Trump.

In the police reports, Moreno told police officers that Miller “threw her against the wall, which resulted in an obvious grab mark on her upper arm” and had previously “held a gun to her head” and threw hot water on her. According to the police report, Moreno also recounts her child telling her “Daddy kill you.”

Additionally, the report shows Moreno told the police that her daughter received physical injuries while in Miller’s care.

Miller, who represents Ohio’s 7th District, was never charged with a crime and the Department of Children and Family Services did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of child abuse, according to records released in court filings.

Miller denies abusing his wife or daughter. In a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, he has argued that this is a “repeated pattern” of false accusations by his wife meant “to ruin my reputation, gain an edge in custody and litigation matters, and seek revenge.”

Prior allegations against Miller

This is not the first time Miller has been accused of violence against women. Former White House press Secretary Stephanie Grisham alleged in her 2021 memoir that she had been physically abused by her partner while working at the White House.

She later identified that man as Miller in a Washington Post op-ed. She claims that she told White House officials at the time about the alleged abuse and they failed to take action.

The White House declined to comment on allegations of abuse by Miller towards Grisham or Moreno.

Miller’s office directed ABC News to Miller’s past social media posts denying the alleged abuse and attacking past reporting on the case.

Miller denied Grisham’s allegations and sued her for defamation while running for Congress in 2023. They reached a confidential settlement. Grisham is now suing Miller for violating the terms of their settlement by discussing the case in his denials of the allegations by Moreno.

Lawyers for Emily Moreno on Thursday applied for a restraining order against Miller, citing “harassment and threats” by the congressman against the legal team.

Lawyers for Moreno have not replied to requests for comment.

Miller has gone after his Republican colleague and ex-father in law Sen. Bernie Moreno publicly, posting on X in May: “It is unfortunate that @berniemoreno continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues. Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a stop to this, you can.”  

A spokesperson for the senator told The Washington Post that Moreno’s “top priority is the safety and well-being of his daughter and granddaughter.” The statement added: “While he does not litigate these matters in the media or respond to baseless public attacks, he will do whatever it takes to ensure a just outcome for his family.”

Miller is facing off against Democrat Brian Poindexter, a union iron worker, in November. Poindexter’s campaign did not respond to ABC’s requests for comment.

Last month, Cook Political Report changed the race’s ranking from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican” shortly after internal polling found Democratic challenger Poindexter trailing Miller by just one point.

Miller won the district with only 51% of the vote in 2024, largely due to a credible third party candidate. Trump won the district with 55% of the vote in 2024.

While his opponent has not made the allegations against Miller central to his campaign as of yet, outside groups have stepped in to elevate the accusations.

The pro-labor Battleground Alliance PAC conducted robocalls to roughly 100,000 households last month recounting Moreno and Grisham’s claims. A spokesperson for the PAC did not reply to ABC News’ requests for comment.

The Republican National Congressional Committee declined to comment on the specific allegations against Miller and as a rule does not comment on spending decisions.

The House Majority PAC, which helps elect Democrats, told ABC it is “willing to do whatever it takes to take back the House, and nothing is off the table. Democrats are expanding the map deeper into Trump territory by the day, and Brian Poindexter will defeat the scandal plagued Max Miller.”

They did not specifically respond to a question about planned spending to support Poindexter in that race.

‘Troubling accusations’ and calls for investigation

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about the allegations on Thursday by ABC”s Cleveland affiliate and said that they were “troubling accusations” and that “people of the district are having to weigh the facts.”

Ohio Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown, who represents the neighboring 11th District, called on Miller to resign.

Miller is hardly the only member of Congress to attract attention for allegations of misconduct towards women this year alone. Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales departed congress this year amid allegations of misconduct with aides.  

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., remains under a House ethics investigation for a range of allegations, including domestic violence by a former partner. He denies all allegations of misconduct.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about the allegations against Miller and Mills at a press conference last week and said: “Well, the key word there is allegation. We have a process here. The House Ethics Committee works on those things. If allegations are made, they work through a process. So I I’m not in the business of commenting on investigations as they as they’re in process, and we’ll see how that shakes out.”

At least one member of Congress has called for an ethics investigation into Miller. Democratic Congressman Sam Liccardo of California posted on X: “Allegations that Max Miller abused his wife and child demand an immediate House Ethics Committee investigation. Congress must never serve as a safe harbor for abusers.”

The House Ethics Committee declined to comment on the allegations against Miller and whether there is an active investigation by the committee into his conduct.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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US taking stock of NATO as Trump heads to Turkey for summit
US taking stock of NATO as Trump heads to Turkey for summit
President Donald Trump participates in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 24, 2026. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will head to the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, this week as an unstable ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and Trump’s feud with his NATO allies continue.

The summit will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Beştepe Presidential Compound and chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The formal opening is scheduled for Tuesday and the event is expected to conclude the following day, when Trump will hold a news conference.

Trump’s trip will be brief. He is expected to leave the White House Monday night and return to the U.S. on Wednesday evening. While in Turkey, the president is expected to take part in a bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and participate in a number of working sessions.

‘Taking stock’ of NATO 

Matt Whitaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said Sunday that the summit will measure the progress of NATO allies’ commitment to spend 5% of their GDP on defense and said that the U.S. would also “take stock of our allies’ expanding NATO’s capabilities in support of the burden-shifting going on here on the European continent.”

“Some allies are doing more than others. Poland, the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries lead the way, and Germany is on track for the 5%, reaching it in 2029. But many others are lagging behind,” Whitaker said.

The summit also comes after Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of leaving NATO. As recently as April, Trump expressed frustration with European allies amid the U.S.’s war with Iran, as many members have been reluctant to join military operations in re-opening and patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

“Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration. I was never swayed by NATO,” Trump said in April when asked if he would reconsider the U.S.’s membership after the conflict ends. “I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.”

More broadly, Trump has been extremely critical of NATO allies over their ability to share the burden of contributing to the post-World War II alliance.

Whitaker said, “The United States remains a proud NATO member,” but “we have responsibilities elsewhere in the world as the world’s only superpower.”

Trump continued his criticism of some NATO allies as recently as last week.

“Ridiculous for the U.S.A. to continue along this one sided path when the relationship is not reciprocal. They were not there for us,” Trump wrote last Thursday on his social media platform.

“The United States spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit from so doing,” the president also claimed on Thursday in a post on social media.

While Trump claims that allies spend “on NATO,” that’s not how the alliance works. Member states must spend 2% of their GDP on their own national defense budgets. The U.S. is NATO’s largest defense spender by virtue of having the world’s largest defense budget. But taken as a percentage of GDP, the US has hovered around 3% range — less than Poland and Baltic allies.

NATO’s involvement in Iran war

Trump’s requests for allies’ support in the U.S. war against Iran goes beyond NATO’s collective defense agreement, which calls for all to respond to an attack on a member country. Yet Trump has framed it as a test of whether allies reciprocate in return for American security commitments.

A senior U.S. official said Sunday the U.S. believes ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would be on the agenda, but that many NATO allies don’t have the capabilities to support those operations.

“I certainly believe that the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of the maritime traffic going through there is going to be a subject that comes up,” the official said.

But, they continued, “Many [NATO allies] don’t have the necessary ships or assets to contribute to a meaningful maritime effort” despite the fact that “we’ve had a lot of allies raise their hand and offer to participate.”

Shifting the burden to NATO allies

Two senior U.S. officials said on Sunday that the U.S. plans to further shift the burden of European defense onto European countries, saying that a force posture review currently underway of the military’s presence in Europe “very well may lead” to changes.

Asked about the potential for a U.S. force reduction in Europe, one senior U.S. official confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attended a meeting of NATO defense ministers weeks ago to announce a “six-month or less” review of the U.S. force posture in Europe.

“The main reason being, we continue to have global demands as the United States of America, and we should always be looking at how we’re deployed to our threats,” the official said, adding that any shift in troop placement would be “based on nonpolitical reasons.”  

“There should be no surprise that we’re doing a posture review or surprise if that posture review very well may lead to us adjusting our posture because we’re trying to shift burden to Europe,” another official added.

NATO 3.0

The summit comes fresh off of Rutte’s visit to the White House on June 24, when he said NATO is entering a new phase centered on greater European responsibility while keeping the U.S. engaged in the alliance. Rutte framed the summit as the moment when member countries begin implementing the spending and capability commitments made at last year’s Hague summit.

Rutte said the summit will be the beginning of a transatlantic “defense industrial revolution,” promising announcements of “tens of billions” of dollars in defense-related contracts. He ventured that this year’s summit is “more important” than last year’s in the Hague because of implementation of concrete investments aimed directly at Russia.

“Vladimir, we will defend ourselves,” Rutte addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech to the Atlantic Council last week.

A ‘big gift bag’ for Turkey

Trump said last Wednesday he would not have attended the summit were it not for his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and suggested he plans to bring a significant offer, or a “big gift bag” for his host — potentially including the sale of dozens of F-35 fighter jets to the country.

“I am going to the summit out of respect for President Erdogan … Except for the fact that it was being held in Turkey by President Erdogan, I don’t think I would have gone to it,” Trump said before a meeting with Rutte in the Oval Office in June.

Turkey is seeking to join the U.S. F-35 program, but it is prohibited from doing so as long as it possesses Russian-made air defenses.

“I’m probably going to do something that’s going to make him very happy,” Trump said.

Ending the war in Ukraine

As has been the case since the war with Russia began in 2022, the issue of Ukraine is also likely to play a key role in the NATO gathering.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Sunday that Trump will meet separately with Zelenskyy on Wednesday afternoon in addition to other meetings with NATO leaders.

A senior U.S. official said Sunday that Trump planned to speak with Zelenskyy about “how we can end the war.”

“So, there are some small areas where Ukraine has made progress. There’s some small areas where Russia has made progress. But, the line of contact has been frozen over the last couple of months,” the official said.

The official said that Trump was hopeful a meeting with Zelenskyy could bring the war closer to an end.

“We’re hopeful that we can make progress towards doing that when, when the president gets together with President Zelenskyy and I’m sure he’ll follow up with President Putin as well,” the official said.

The conversation with Zelenskyy would come after Trump spoke with Putin on Saturday for nearly an hour and a half, according to a Kremlin readout, which noted that the two touched on Ukraine and that Trump “reiterated his readiness” to find a solution to the conflict.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the call.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Vance visits Hungary ahead of election that threatens Orbán’s authoritarian hold on power
Vance visits Hungary ahead of election that threatens Orbán’s authoritarian hold on power
U.S. Vice President JD Vance meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 7, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance is in Hungary on Tuesday, meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of President Donald Trump, ahead of the country’s April 12 election which could threaten Orbán’s long hold on power.

Orban faces criticism over the decline of democracy in the country as he and his allies have destroyed checks and balances and taken control of the country’s media.

He faces a strong challenge from opposition leader Peter Magyar, who was once part of the prime minister’s party but launched his own in 2024 and began attacking Orbán’s Fidesz party over alleged corruption.

The authoritarian leader has long been a close ally of Trump and was among the first European leaders to endorse him in the 2016 presidential election. Orbán’s nationalist party has become a model for MAGA populists, particularly for its aggressive stance on immigration.

Orban met with Trump three times in 2024, one of those visits coming after Trump won the 2024 election. Orbán has spoken several times at the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC.

Most recently, Orbán, also an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, visited Trump at the White House in November, where he received a special exemption from sanctions imposed on Russian oil because of its invasion of Ukraine. Hungary is a major importer of Russian energy and the sanctions would have impacted the country’s already weakening economy.

While Hungary is a member of the European Union, Orbán has repeatedly attacked it and clashed with his European counterparts on several issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, using his veto power to try to block the EU’s efforts to support Ukraine.

Trump has already endorsed Orban in his reelection bid and has praised him, calling him “strong and powerful.”

During his visit, Vance will hold bilateral meetings with Orbán and publicly deliver remarks on the U.S.-Hungary partnership.

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Vance said that the vice president is looking forward to his visit and building “on the progress President Trump and Prime Minister Orbán have made on many key issues, including energy, technology, and defense.”

Vance’s trip to Hungary follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit in February, during which he reinforced the Trump administration’s support of the embattled Orbán.

“I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success because your success is our success, because this relationship we have here in Central Europe through you is so essential and vital for our national interests in the years to come,” Rubio said then.

In early 2025, Vance delivered blistering remarks at the Munich Security Conference, where he made the argument to European lawmakers to pay attention to the interests of conservative voters, take stronger actions on immigration and that Europe was moving towards censorship and away from Democracy.

Vance’s remarks were not well received by many European allies, with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius saying at the time that it appeared that Vance was comparing parts of Europe to “authoritarian regimes,” calling it “unacceptable.”

 

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Former Olympian David Hearn pleads not guilty to charge in Reflecting Pool case
Former Olympian David Hearn pleads not guilty to charge in Reflecting Pool case
The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool along the National Mall on Tuesday, July 3, 2026 in Washington, D.C.Rushed work continues at the White House and across the nation’s capital in preparation for the country’s 250 anniversary on July 4. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — pleaded not guilty through his attorney to the felony charge he faces for allegedly damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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