Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

A24 has shared the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film from director Olivia Wilde.
The Invite is Wilde’s third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay’s Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.
In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.
The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, “where everything that could go wrong goes wrong,” according to an official description from the studio.
“Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?” the film’s official synopsis reads.
The trailer finds Joe and Angela preparing to host Hawk and Pina for dinner before the other couple arrives.
“There’s something I’ve been wanting to ask you about,” Joe says, to which Pina responds, “We also have something we wanted to talk to you about.”
“We feel a very strong connection with you guys,” Pina continues, as a rendition of Anita Ward’s song “Ring My Bell” plays.
The Invite arrives in select theaters on June 26 and everywhere in July.
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together.
The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on Thursday.
In the post, which Palvin created and collaborated on with Sprouse, the happy couple pose for the camera while they both hold Palvin’s baby bump. They are dressed up to attend the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Palvin wears a light blue gown while Sprouse is suited in a tuxedo.
The carousel continues with an ultrasound photo of their baby, whose hands look to be raised in the rock music hand gesture, colloquially known as heavy metal horns.
In the post’s final photo, both Palvin and Sprouse copy the same hand gesture. The post is captioned with three heavy metal horns emojis.
ABC News has reached out to Sprouse’s rep for comment.
Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.
In August 2025, Palvin shared that she’d had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.
“For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”
Palvin ended her post by saying she is “excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”
Top Gun is flying back to movie theaters for its 40th anniversary.
Paramount Pictures is rereleasingTop Gun in cinemas on May 13. It, along with its sequel Top Gun: Maverick, will be available to watch on the big screen for one week.
Tom Cruise took to his social media on Tuesday to announce the rerelease.
“If you feel the need…Two films. One big screen. Back in theaters, May 13th, for one week only,” Cruise captioned his post.
For the first time ever, Top Gun will be screened in “cutting-edge immersive formats, delivering a fully upgraded, high-octane experience for a new generation of moviegoers and longtime fans alike,” according to a press release.
Tickets for the rerelease go on sale on Tuesday.
Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson. It originally released in theaters in 1986. Along with Cruise, it stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt.
The film follows “a class of elite, hot shot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best,” according to an official synopsis.
Top Gun: Maverick released in 2022 and starred Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Jennifer Connelly.