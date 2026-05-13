One arrested in Bassett drug raid

One arrested in Bassett drug raid

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at
approximately 9:45 p.m. at a residence located at 271 Chestnut Oak Drive in the Bassett area of Henry
County.

The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation involving the distribution of
methamphetamine from the residence. Upon arrival, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office
SWAT Team encountered approximately twelve individuals inside the home, along with several dogs.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Investigators believe attempts were made to destroy evidence by flushing suspected methamphetamine down a toilet, which ultimately caused the toilet to become clogged.

Deputies were able to recover multiple ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Teyan Davon Jones, 36 years of age, was taken into custody for possession of Schedule I/II drugs (methamphetamine).

Jones is currently incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond. Jones was
already on supervised probation and out on bond for a pending narcotics-related charge.

Additionally, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be seeking petitions for a 17-year-old female whe was found to have suspected illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, and digital scales.

The residence on Chestnut Oak Drive has been the source of numerous complaints and has been
considered a nuisance property within the community for several years.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office maintains zero tolerance when it comes
to illegal drugs in our communities. We remain committed to aggressively targeting individuals who
distribute narcotics and negatively impact the quality of life for the citizens of Henry County.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information related to illegal narcotics activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Information leading to arrests and convictions may qualify for a cash reward.

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(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 950 points on Tuesday after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest the U.S. may end the Iran war without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on social media, Trump indicated that the task of reopening the strait may fall to other countries, urging them to “go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

The Dow jumped 970 points, or 2.1%, by early afternoon, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.4%.

Since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28, Trump has voiced mixed messages about the expected duration of the war. On several occasions, markets have climbed after traders interpreted comments from Trump as a potential off-ramp from the Middle East conflict.

The war prompted Iranian closure of the strait, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply. A potential U.S. exit from the war without ensuring that the strait is open could leave uncertain the path to a resumption of normal tanker traffic and a resulting remedy for the current global oil shortage.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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