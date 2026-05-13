One arrested in Bassett drug raid

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at

approximately 9:45 p.m. at a residence located at 271 Chestnut Oak Drive in the Bassett area of Henry

County.

The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation involving the distribution of

methamphetamine from the residence. Upon arrival, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

SWAT Team encountered approximately twelve individuals inside the home, along with several dogs.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Investigators believe attempts were made to destroy evidence by flushing suspected methamphetamine down a toilet, which ultimately caused the toilet to become clogged.

Deputies were able to recover multiple ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Teyan Davon Jones, 36 years of age, was taken into custody for possession of Schedule I/II drugs (methamphetamine).

Jones is currently incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond. Jones was

already on supervised probation and out on bond for a pending narcotics-related charge.

Additionally, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be seeking petitions for a 17-year-old female whe was found to have suspected illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, and digital scales.

The residence on Chestnut Oak Drive has been the source of numerous complaints and has been

considered a nuisance property within the community for several years.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office maintains zero tolerance when it comes

to illegal drugs in our communities. We remain committed to aggressively targeting individuals who

distribute narcotics and negatively impact the quality of life for the citizens of Henry County.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information related to illegal narcotics activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Information leading to arrests and convictions may qualify for a cash reward.