Oscar nominations 2026: Snubs and surprises

The Oscar for best picture is awarded to ‘Anora,’ and accepted by Alex Coco, Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker and Yuriy Borisov during the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Kyusung Gong/The Academy)

The 2026 Oscars race heated up Thursday as nominations were announced.

The academy confirmed several expected front-runners across all 24 categories while rattling expectations by excluding others.

With a deep field of acclaimed films this year, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Kelley Carter broke down the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the nomination ceremony was the scale of success for Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners, a project that was expected to perform well on Thursday morning. The film, which stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and more, pulled in a whopping 16 total nominations on Thursday morning.

“I think it surprised us that it got even more than we thought it was going to,” Carter said.

Connelly called the slate of nominations “a dominating performance,” noting Coogler’s nominations as writer, director and producer.

“What a vindication for every risk he took to make this movie,” Connelly said. “It triumphed on every level, box office and now with Oscar nominations. An amazing morning for that movie and for Ryan Coogler, who deserves it.”

While Chloé Zhao‘s Hamnet also took in its fair share of nominations, including best picture and best actress, one notable name from the film was left off the nominations list.

“For me, Hamnet — I was really happy to hear all the nominations that it got, even though you missed out on the Paul Mescal nomination,” Carter said. “I think that he probably should have been in there. But I feel like Jessie Buckley really drove this story, and rightly so, hearing her name called.”

Connelly also reacted to Joachim Trier‘s success with the drama Sentimental Value.

“I was really impressed with the number of acting nominations that Sentimental Value got,” Connelly said. “It’s a beautifully done movie … it was overlooked by a previous award show, but it’s no doubt that for an international body like the voters for the Oscars, a lot of people loved it. I see Stellan Skarsgård as a likely winner in [the best supporting actor] category.”

Notable names left off the list of Oscar nominations this year included Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their roles in Wicked: For Good and Adam Sandler for his role in Jay Kelly opposite George Clooney, who was also left off the nominations list.

Actors Jacob Elordi, Lindo and the film F1 all scored notable nominations, as well as songwriter Diane Warren, who earned her 17th nod for best original song.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 release date and more

Sit yourself back on the couch for more Shrinking. Season 3 of the Apple TV show will return on Jan. 28, 2026, with a one-hour premiere, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday until April 8. Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapist colleagues …

Sinners is heading back to IMAX. The Michael B. Jordan hit is coming to select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. Sinners originally opened in April to $48 million at the U.S. box office, the best debut for an original film since 2019. The supernatural horror film previously returned to IMAX for a week in May due to popular demand …

Project Runway will strut another day. The fashion competition series has been renewed for season 22 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is returning as host and judge, along with judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia and mentor Christian Siriano. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028
Sonic The Hedgehog attends the family screening of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 27, 2022, in London, England. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paramount has added a couple of new movies to its release schedule.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, as well as a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will arrive to cinemas in 2028, ABC Audio has learned.

The currently untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has grabbed the Nov. 17, 2028, date for its release, while a similarly untitled “Sonic Universe Event Film” has nabbed Dec. 22, 2028.

Additionally, the studio announced it plans to rerelease the original Top Gun in theaters on May 13, 2026, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Plot details for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic films are being kept under wraps. Producer Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the former. He’s best known for the popular live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy starring Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robitnik.

This upcoming Sonic film is different from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set for release on March 19, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ tops the box office for a fourth straight week
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

It was another winning weekend at the box office for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The third movie in director James Cameron’s Avatar franchise brought in $21.3 million, landing at #1 at the box office for fourth straight week, according to Box Office Mojo. The new haul brings the film’s domestic tally close to $342.6 million.

Debuting at #2 is the horror film Primate, which brought in $11.3 million in its first weekend of release, with The Housemaid close behind at #3 with $11.2 million and Zootopia 2 at #4 with $10.1 million.

Rounding out the top five is another new film, Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, which brought in $8.5 million in its debut weekend.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 
1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $21.3 million
2. Primate — $11.3 million
3. The Housemaid — $11.2 million
4. Zooptopia 2 — $10.1 million
5. Greenland 2: Migration — $8.5 million
6. Marty Supreme — $7.63 million
7. Anaconda — $5.1 million
8. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $3.8 million
9. David — $3 million
10. Song Sung Blue — $2.98 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.