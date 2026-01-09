Paul Mescal to do his own singing in Beatles biopics

Paul Mescal attends the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Paul Mescal is set to follow in the footsteps of Timothée Chalamet and Jeremy Allen White by doing his own singing on the big screen.

The actor is the subject of a new article in British GQ, where it’s confirmed that Mescal will be doing his own singing when he plays Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles project, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

“I’ve learned so much. It’s really inspired a love,” Mescal tells the magazine. “I’ve always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way.”

Mescal, who has met with McCartney a couple of times, calls the rock legend “the most brilliant man.”

“I feel emotionally attached to him,” he says. “He received me with great kindness and warmth.”

As for the story of The Beatles, he notes, “[T]hey had the most fascinating lives, and the interpersonal politics between them all, the love and the frustration, it’s such rich territory.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028. In addition to Mescal, it stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The God of Thunder stars in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the second teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Chris Hemsworth back as the Asgardian god Thor.

The trailer finds Thor kneeling in the wilderness as he prays to be able to return home to his daughter.

“Father, all my life I have answered every call. To honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life untouched by the storm,” Thor says in the teaser. “Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more. Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please, Father, heed my words.”

As Thor prays, we see a clip of him inside a home, where his daughter, Love, rests inside of her bed. He goes to her and comforts her at her bedside.

Love is played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Hemsworth. She first took on the role in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

This is the second teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Jason Momoa eyed for Apple TV series ‘Nomad’ and more
Jason Momoa is looking to reteam with Apple TV. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to star in the upcoming drama series Nomad for the streaming service. Nomad is co-created by Sons of Anarchy‘s Kurt Sutter and Chris Collins. It tells the story of the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikers …

The late-night HBO comedy series It’s Florida, Man has released the official trailer and premiere date for its second season. The upcoming season 2 will debut on Nov. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max, with the six-episode season dropping new installments weekly through Jan. 2, 2026 …

Michelle Monaghan is heading to the rink. The actress is set to star in a new hockey series for Netflix. The show finds Monaghan playing Harper Sullivan, an unlikely hockey coach who is tasked with bringing a team up from the brink of defeat …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan share what they’ve learned from their characters on ‘Bel-Air’
Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks in season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan have portrayed Will Smith and Carlton Banks for four seasons of Bel-Air, and it hasn’t been without its lesson. With Will’s confidence and unique sense of style, Jabari says he’s learned from his character to be unapologetically himself.

“I’ve definitely learned the importance of being yourself in any room that you step into, and being authentic and showing up as yourself because naturally I’m people pleaser,” he tells ABC Audio, noting that sometimes you have to ruffle some feathers. “Will was never scared to do that,” Jabari says of his character. “I’ve definitely taken that part of Will and added it to my repertoire.” 

Olly says playing Carlton has made him “a much more compassionate person.”

“I’m a lot more empathetic. I’m a lot more patient,” he shares. “Playing a character that has been through so much struggle and is going through so much struggle just kind of makes you stop and realize that everyone’s dealing with battles that you don’t necessarily know.” He adds that he’s also noticed he’s a “very emotional person,” though he’s uncertain whether “the show has done it to me or if I’ve just always been this way.” 

With Bel-Air coming to an end, Olly says he’ll miss the cast, which he calls “the most talented artists in the world.”

“I’ve got to spend four incredible seasons working with all of them every single day, right, and the show is its cast, and it’s that incredible cast that’s gotten us to four seasons,” he says. “I’ll miss these guys forever.”

As for Jabari, he’ll miss the feeling of walking on set and seeing his fellow cast members — plus the great food from the show’s craft service. “We always had a great breakfast,” he shares. 

Bel-Air is streaming on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.