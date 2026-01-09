Portland shooting latest: State attorney general says he’s opening probe

Portland shooting latest: State attorney general says he’s opening probe

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A Customs and Border Protection Agent shot and injured two people in Portland, Oregon, Thursday, who federal authorities said “weaponized” their vehicle against law enforcement.

The incident came after an ICE officer on Wednesday allegedly shot and killed a woman in her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking outrage and backlash against the presence of federal agents there. Similarly, the mayor of Portland called for immigration enforcement operations to halt while the investigation is ongoing.

In the Minneapolis case as well, federal officials alleged the motorists tried to ram agents, who fired defensive shots.

The Department of Homeland Security alleged the shooting in Portland occurred while Border Patrol agents were conducting a “targeted” stop on a vehicle carrying two people allegedly affiliated with the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. The passenger, who was identified Friday as Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, was the target of the investigation, DHS said.

The agents on the stop were part of a CBP operation dubbed “Operation Oregon,” according to multiple law enforcement sources.

“When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,” DHS said in a statement.

The driver, who was identified by DHS as Luis David Nico Moncada, was not the target of the operation, according to sources. He was stopped driving a red Toyota, before he and Zambrano-Contreras attempted to flee, according to sources.

The agent, as DHS said in their statement, feared for their safety and fired at the vehicle.

Homeland Security alleged Friday that both victims were believed to have been undocumented Venezuelan nationals with ties to TdA.

Sources stressed the investigation is in the preliminary stages and the information could change.

The two people who were shot Thursday were treated at a hospital for their injuries and their conditions are unknown, according to law enforcement sources.

During the press conference Thursday, Portland Police Chief Bob Day said local officials “do not know the facts of this case,” but an investigation is ongoing.

Asked whether the passenger, Zambrano-Contreras, is linked to a previous shooting, the police chief said, “I can’t comment on whether or not that’s the case. We don’t know who these individuals are.”

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson told reporters, “We know what the federal government says happened here. There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time is long past.”

“We are calling on ICE to halt all operations in Portland until a full and independent investigation can take place,” he said. “Our community deserves answers.”

Later Thursday evening, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said he was opening an investigation into the shooting.

In a social media post, Rayfield said the Oregon Department of Justice investigation will examine whether any federal officers acted outside the scope of their lawful authority during the encounter. The post said the investigation would include witness interviews and video evidence.

The shooting incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. local time on Thursday, officials said. Portland police said officers responded to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street near Adventist Health, a medical office, for the report of a shooting.

Several minutes later, Portland police officers responding to a call for help at an apartment complex some three miles away from the shooting scene found a man and woman with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the police department.

The victims then drove themselves to an apartment complex in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street, where the man who had been shot called for help, according to police.

“Officers confirmed that federal agents had been involved in a shooting,” the Portland Police Department said in an earlier statement, adding, “Portland Police were not involved in the incident.”

Police Chief Day urged calm amid “heightened emotion” following the deadly ICE officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” Day said in a statement. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

During the press conference, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek called for transparency from the federal government in the investigation.

“The priority right now is a full, completed investigation, not more detentions. My message to the federal government is this: We demand transparency. We demand your cooperation with Portland Police and the Multnomah County DA, because we need to investigate this incident efficiently and effectively so we can rebuild trust with our nation’s government,” Kotek said.

Earlier, Mayor Wilson called the incident “deeply troubling” while also calling on residents to “show up with calm and purpose during this difficult time.”

“Portland does not respond to violence with violence,” he said in a statement. “We respond with clarity, unity, and a commitment to justice. We must stand together to protect Portland.”

Early Friday, Portland police confirmed that at least six people were arrested during protests as crowds gathered outside an ICE facility.

“At about 9 p.m., officers requested that people move to the sidewalk, as traffic remained open in the area. An officer in the PPB Sound Truck, a loudspeaker-equipped police vehicle, broadcast that request repeatedly to the group,” the Portland Police bureau said in their statement. “PPB moved in and made targeted arrests resulting in five custodies,” while another arrest was made later on.

Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez told reporters at the scene of the shooting that he is “very concerned.”

“We are here from this attorney’s office to monitor, to assist and to make sure that there’s a thorough and complete investigation, that evidence is fully preserved, and that we’re certainly hoping that we can get all of the facts about what transpired,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Former Olympic snowboarder accused of ordering killing of witness set to testify against him in drug trafficking case
Former Olympic snowboarder accused of ordering killing of witness set to testify against him in drug trafficking case
Former Olympic snowboarder and Canadian national Ryan Wedding is seen in photos released by the FBI. FBI

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department unsealed new charges against a former Canadian Olympian snowboarder who is allegedly the “largest distributor of cocaine” in Canada, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The charges allege Ryan Wedding ordered the killing of a witness who was set to testify against him in a U.S. federal trial in a drug trafficking case, prosecutors said.

Wedding, who is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, is the “leader of a transnational criminal enterprise,” Bondi said.

“Wedding collaborates closely with the Sinaloa Cartel, a foreign terrorist organization, to flood not only American but also Canadian communities with cocaine coming from Colombia,” Bondi said at a press briefing Wednesday. “His organization is responsible for importing approximately six metric tons of cocaine a year into Los Angeles via semi trucks from Mexico.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Orleans prepares for possible federal immigration crackdown
New Orleans prepares for possible federal immigration crackdown
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — The federal government will be targeting New Orleans soon as its next city to ramp up immigration enforcement, sources with knowledge of the plans told ABC News.

At least 200 border patrol agents are expected in the city in the coming weeks, according to the source, who noted that plans are preliminary and could change.

The pending buildup of agents comes two weeks after the Border Patrol and other federal agencies increased their presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and made over 250 arrests.

Greg Bovino, the commander-at-large of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), personally oversaw that effort and is expected to lead the New Orleans surge, sources said.

Bovino teased “next level” immigration enforcement in an X post Saturday, but didn’t say where.  

“Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, immigration enforcement is going next level,” he said.

Although Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, has supported proposals for a federal surge and asked for the National Guard to be deployed in his state, schools and businesses have been bracing for the increased federal presence.

Several schools have sent warnings to parents and teachers in anticipation of the increased federal presence, with some offering free rides to school, according to Nola.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kentucky State University shooting: Bond set at M for parent charged with murder
Kentucky State University shooting: Bond set at $1M for parent charged with murder
Jacob Lee Bard, 48, is accused of shooting and killing a person on the Kentucky State University campus on Dec. 9, 2025. Franklin County Jail

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — The parent of two Kentucky State University students who is accused of opening fire on campus during an altercation, killing a student and critically injuring another, has been ordered held on $1 million bond.

Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with murder and assault in the first degree in the shooting on Tuesday.

A not guilty plea was entered during his initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to the arrest citation for Bard, the father was involved in a “physical altercation” on the Frankfort campus before allegedly shooting two people with a handgun. Police called the shooting an “isolated” incident but have not discussed the circumstances around it or an alleged motive.

An attorney for Bard told the court on Thursday that there’s “so much more to the story than what has been brought before, even in the citation that was issued by the authorities.”

“I would argue that Mr. Bard is actually a family man,” the attorney, Mark Hall, said, noting Bard has three children, including two who attend Kentucky State University.

“I understand the serious nature of the allegations. However, I think that there’s significant defenses that Mr. Bard has that would negate and mitigate the bond,” Hall said, asking the court for a bond lower than $50,000.

Hall did not elaborate in court on the mitigating factors.

The state requested a $500,000 bond, citing the nature of the charges.

The judge ultimately set Bard’s bond for $1 million full cash. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 16.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the deceased victim as 19-year-old De’Jon Darrell Fox Jr., of Indianapolis. Fox’s family told ABC Indianapolis affiliate WRTV that he was a sophomore at the university and loved being a student there.

The other victim was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition, Frankfort police said Tuesday. The student remains in intensive care, police said Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that authorities are investigating a video circulating online of an altercation on the campus, though he noted it is too early in the investigation to label that as the cause of the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.