Robert Pattinson is ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chis Hansen in ‘Primetime’ teaser trailer

Robert Pattinson is ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chis Hansen in ‘Primetime’ teaser trailer

Robert Pattinson appears as Chis Hansen on the poster for the film ‘Primetime.’ (A24)

Robert Pattinson stars in the official teaser trailer for Primetime.

A24 released the first trailer for the upcoming drama-thriller film on Wednesday. The minute-long first look at the film finds Pattinson in character as Chris Hansen, the host of To Catch a Predator.

The film comes from Lance Oppenheim, who directs from a script by Ajon Singh. Along with Pattinson, the movie stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine.

Its official logline reads, “In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.” In a similar vein, the film’s poster includes the tagline, “Are you ready to make television history?”

The trailer for Primetime features hidden camera footage, as well as glimpses of Pattinson in character as Hansen. We also hear Pattinson’s impression of the host, as he says, “What would have happened if I wasn’t here? You see how this looks, right? At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Do you agree?”

His voice-over impression continues, with him saying, “Do you watch television? Well, there’s something you should know. I’m Chris Hansen, with Dateline NBC. And you’re about to be a part of television history.”

The trailer ends with a different voice saying, “We’re going to be the #1 show on TV.”

To Catch a Predator ran from 2004 to 2007 on NBC. It aired only 20 episodes, but was massively popular at the time.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, A24 says the movie is coming soon.

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Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw and more donate to James Van Der Beek’s family
Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw and more donate to James Van Der Beek’s family
James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans and celebrities alike are supporting James Van Der Beek’s family following his death at age 48.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the late Dawson’s Creek actor’s family shows Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, donated $25,000 to the fundraiser, adding to the more than $1.8 million raised so far.

Along with Spielberg, Wicked director Jon M. Chu donated $10,000 to the fund.

GoFundMe lists a total of more than 35,000 donations tallied so far.

The fund was created by a user account titled “Friends of the Van Der Beek family” and lists Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek’s wife, as the beneficiary.

James Van Der Beek was best known for playing the titular character, Dawson Leery, on Dawson’s Creek, and later took on a number of roles in films, including Varsity Blues, as well as TV shows such as Mercy, One Tree Hill and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

James Van Der Beek died Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer.

His family shared the news on his official Instagram page. He is survived by his wife and their six children.

The GoFundMe page describes the financial strain that the family experienced throughout James an Der Beek’s illness, which he revealed to People in 2024.

“Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” the page says.

“Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” it continues. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

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‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer finds Millie Bobby Brown as a bride-to-be solving new mystery
‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer finds Millie Bobby Brown as a bride-to-be solving new mystery
Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Enola Holmes is back, this time as a bride-to-be.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in the movie, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

The trailer teases just exactly what the treacherous case is. We first see Tewkesbury propose, as well as Enola’s direct-to-camera address reaction it: “Yes, I was surprised, too,” she says.

Afterward, Enola, while en route to the church wearing her white gown, is informed that her brother Sherlock has been kidnapped. She inadvertently leaves Tewkesbury at the alter by himself, seemingly missing her own wedding ceremony.

Philip Barantini directed Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

Enola Holmes 3 will make its streaming debut on July 1.

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Oscars 2026: Sean Penn wins best supporting actor
Oscars 2026: Sean Penn wins best supporting actor
(L-R) Teyana Taylor as Perfidia and Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw in ‘One Battle After Another. A Warner Bros. Pictures Release. (Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sean Penn won best supporting actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his role as Steven J. Lockjaw in One Battle After Another.

This was Penn’s sixth Oscar nomination and his third win. He was nominated alongside Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård.

Last year’s winner, Kieran Culkin, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actor nominees. Culkin won the award in 2025 for his performance in A Real Pain. Penn did not attend the ceremony, so Culkin accepted the award for him.

“Sean Penn couldn’t be here, or didn’t want to, so I accept this award on his behalf,” Culkin said.

Penn was previously nominated for his roles in Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown and I Am Sam. He won his first Oscar for Mystic River in 2004, before winning again in 2009 for Milk.

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