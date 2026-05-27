‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer finds Millie Bobby Brown as a bride-to-be solving new mystery

‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer finds Millie Bobby Brown as a bride-to-be solving new mystery

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Enola Holmes is back, this time as a bride-to-be.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in the movie, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

The trailer teases just exactly what the treacherous case is. We first see Tewkesbury propose, as well as Enola’s direct-to-camera address reaction it: “Yes, I was surprised, too,” she says.

Afterward, Enola, while en route to the church wearing her white gown, is informed that her brother Sherlock has been kidnapped. She inadvertently leaves Tewkesbury at the alter by himself, seemingly missing her own wedding ceremony.

Philip Barantini directed Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

Enola Holmes 3 will make its streaming debut on July 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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“Netflix Is a Joke Fest is happening again. Third time in LA. Beautiful Los Angeles. Bigger, louder, everywhere. On paper, complete. But it’s missing something. Or someone: Dave.”

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The 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Fest takes place in Los Angeles May 4–10. Other performers include Donnell Rawlings, Katt Williams, Durand Bernarr, Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Wanda Sykes.

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Nick Jonas’ new movie with Paul Rudd, ‘Power Ballad,’ premieres Sunday
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The ‘Power Ballad’ poster. (Lionsgate)

Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will have its premiere Sunday on the closing night of the Dublin International Film Festival. Why there? Because the story is mostly set in Ireland and the film’s writer, director and producer, John Carney, is Irish.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Nick plays a “fading boy band star” named Danny, who meets Paul’s character, Rick, a “past-his-prime wedding singer,” during a gig. But after Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into his comeback hit, Rick is determined to get the “recognition he believes he deserves” from it.

The movie is described as a “feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.”

Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.

Nick will appear in another movie due to be released this year: the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level. And in June he’s expected to begin filming another movie called Bodyman, about a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer’s company, much to the dismay of the billionaire’s children.

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