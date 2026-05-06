Russia launches deadly overnight strikes in Ukraine despite Zelenskyy’s ceasefire

Damaged cars lie on road after Russian missile attack on May 4, 2026 in Merefa, Ukraine. Russian army fired an Iskander missile with a high-explosive warhead on a road near shops. (Photo by Liubov Yemets/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least one person was killed and two people were injured by an overnight Russian drone strike on a kindergarten building in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, local officials there said on Wednesday, as Moscow’s cross-border attacks continued despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unilateral declaration of a temporary ceasefire beginning at midnight on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 108 drones and three missiles into the country overnight, of which 89 drones were intercepted or suppressed. The missiles and nine drones impacted across eight locations, the air force said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed to have downed at least 53 Ukrainian drones overnight. The ministry did not specify whether any Ukrainian drones were intercepted after the unilateral Ukrainian ceasefire came into effect at midnight on Tuesday.

Sumy was among several targets of Russia’s overnight strikes. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said in posts to Telegram that at least four people were killed and 19 people injured by Russian strikes in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, which damaged infrastructure plus administrative and residential buildings.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the ministry said, two women were injured by a drone strike on a house in the southwest of the city which also sparked a fire.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service also reported a Russian drone attack on an apartment building in the southern city of Kherson.

Tuesday night’s attacks followed a major Russian missile and drone attack on several Ukrainian cities earlier in the day, in which officials said at least 28 people were killed.

Zelenskyy issued a statement on Wednesday condemning what he described as Russia’s “brutal attacks” and Moscow’s refusal to partake in the Kyiv-proposed 24-hour ceasefire.

“On all key frontline areas, assault operations are ongoing, and just since the beginning of today, the Russian army has carried out nearly 30 assault operations. More than 20 airstrikes involving over 70 aerial bombs were recorded just last night and this morning,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“During the night, the Russian army also launched attacks with various types of drones,” the Ukrainian president added.

“Ukraine has clearly stated that it will respond in kind, given the persistent Russian appeals through the media and social networks to maintain silence during the Moscow parade,” Zelenskyy wrote, referring to the planned “Victory Day” celebrations in the Russian capital planned for May 9.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week announced a unilateral truce on May 8 and May 9. Zelenskyy then said Ukraine would mark its own 24-hour ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 5.

“Russia must end its current war. Even with the internet shut down and most Russians’ communications blocked, it’s absolutely clear that their leadership could emerge from the bunker and choose peace,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Our diplomatic proposals are on the Russian side, and the only thing needed is Russia’s willingness to move towards real peace.”

“As of today, we note that the Russian side has disrupted the ceasefire. Based on the results of our military and intelligence evening reports, we will determine our further actions,” he added.

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