Is California at risk of a gasoline shortage amid the Iran war? Experts explain

Is California at risk of a gasoline shortage amid the Iran war? Experts explain

Customers pump gas into their car at a 76 station, May 4, 2026 in Los Angeles (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Sky-high gasoline prices are hammering drivers across the United States as the Iran war chokes off global oil supply. California, however, may be feeling the sting more than anywhere else.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in California clocks in at $6.13, standing 36% higher than the national average, AAA data showed. Some elected officials in the state have warned of a potential oil and gas shortage that could push prices up even further.

Siva Gunda, the vice chairman of the California Energy Commission, on Tuesday said at a hearing of the state assembly that California retains enough gasoline to satiate demand over the coming weeks.

“I do not see presently — at least up to six weeks — a supply shortfall,” Gunda said. “Beyond that, based on what we’re hearing from the industry and what we’ve observed, the pricing will move molecules to California, but it will come at a price.”

David Alvarez, a Democratic California state assembly member who represents Southern San Diego, warned of the potential impact on consumers.

“For six weeks, at least, there seems to be some certainty. But almost as certain is if this situation continues after six weeks, we would likely see some price increases,” Alvarez said.

Fuel prices in California typically run higher than other states, even in the best of times. That usual price disparity stems from regulations and taxes imposed in the Golden State, among other factors.

The Iran war has exacerbated the price pressure, exposing California’s dependence in large part on foreign imports, some analysts said. A shutdown of some key oil refineries in recent months worsened California’s vulnerability, slashing the state’s gasoline output in the absence of alternative fuel sources.

Still, the drop-off in gas supply is unlikely to produce a shortage of product at local gas stations, since an ongoing surge in prices should deter some buyers, analysts said. Under such a scenario, known as “demand destruction,” high prices make gas unaffordable for some drivers, forcing them to forgo gasoline use altogether.

“A shortage within the continental U.S. would take a really extreme situation, since prices respond to supply and demand,” Susan Bell, a senior vice president at the consulting firm Rystad Energy, told ABC News.

The Middle East conflict, which began on Feb. 28, prompted Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the worldwide supply of oil. As a result, global oil prices have soared more than 50%.

The vast majority of oil that passes through the strait is bound for Asian markets, but some of it reaches the United States, including California. That dependence has worsened a widely felt problem: since oil prices are set on a global market, prices have climbed for just about everyone as buyers chase fewer barrels of crude.

California imports about three-quarters of its oil from foreign nations and Alaska, California Energy Commission (CEC) data shows. Roughly 30% of the state’s oil comes from the Middle East, especially Iraq and Saudi Arabia, according to the agency.

“California is challenged buying crude oil because they did buy from the Middle East,” Bell said.

The oil bottleneck has driven up the price of crude, straining the state’s supply chain. But the shortfall of gasoline in the state owes primarily to a decline in the availability of refined products, some analysts said.

California ships in a portion of its auto fuel from Asia, but those imports have been disrupted by the war, they added.

The shutdown of two major oil refineries in recent months has diminished the state’s ability to make up for the lost gasoline with in-state production, they added. A longstanding absence of adequate pipeline infrastructure connected to other states, meanwhile, has prevented California from turning to domestic supply.

Gasoline inventory in the state averaged 9.55 million barrels over the four weeks ending on April 24, CEC data shows. That figure puts inventories near the lowest level on record dating back to 2005, according to a Reuters analysis. That total stock includes non-California gasoline, blending components and California’s gasoline blend.

“California has designed an energy island in terms of the products we actually use. We’re not connected to the rest of the U.S. as efficiently as many other states are,” Paasha Mahdavi, a professor of energy governance and political economy at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told ABC News.

As a result, Mahdavi added: “There’s a crunch hitting gas stations.”

Despite the supply squeeze, California is unlikely to suffer from long lines at gasoline stations or customers leaving with empty tanks, some analysts said.

Rather, the price of gasoline will continue to move up, reaching such heights that some buyers will turn to alternatives or simply go without fuel, Severin Borenstein, a professor of Business Administration and Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, told ABC News.

If public officials were to put a price cap on gasoline, then customers would likely flock to the pump and empty inventories, Borenstein added. As prices surge, however, customers will fall out of the market instead.

“We don’t have any gas lines because we don’t regulate the price of gas,” Borsenstein told ABC News. “As much as people hate high gas prices, they hate gas lines even more.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Consumer sentiment brightens, defying economists’ expectations
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(NEW YORK) — Consumer sentiment ticked higher in February for the second consecutive month as inflation fears appeared to ease, though shopper attitudes remained well below levels registered a year ago, University of Michigan data on Friday showed. The reading exceeded economists’ expectations

At its low point in November, consumer sentiment fell close to its worst level since a pandemic-era bout of acute inflation. Modest gains in recent months indicate some positive momentum for shoppers.

Year-ahead inflation expectations dropped from 4% in January to 3.5% in February, the data showed. The outcome anticipated by respondents would put inflation above its current level of 2.7%.

The labor market has slowed in recent months, while inflation has hovered above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Despite these challenges, some major economic indicators remain upbeat.

In the fall, shoppers helped propel the fastest quarterly U.S. economic growth in two years, federal government data in December showed.

Meanwhile, a relatively small fraction of American adults are unemployed and looking for work. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in December from 4.6% in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, putting unemployment at a low level by historical standards.

Turmoil in markets this week, however, has prompted concern among some observers about the financial outlook.

Some major tech stocks plummeted in recent days after Anthropic unveiled an artificial intelligence tool viewed by some investors as a potential replacement for widely-used software products.

The price of bitcoin plunged more than 10% on Thursday, sinking the world’s largest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since October 2024 and erasing sizable gains made since then.

Geopolitical conflict also looms amid negotiations over Greenland, U.S.-backed leadership in Venezuela, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as persistent tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

In recent weeks, Trump has threatened tariffs against Canada, South Korea and eight European countries, invoking the tool as means of exerting pressure over a range of foreign-policy issues.

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Inflation held steady in February before war with Iran sent gas prices surging
Inflation held steady in February before war with Iran sent gas prices surging
President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, and boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead. Via Flickr)

(NEW YORK) — Inflation held steady in February, maintaining price increases at elevated levels in the weeks before the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran sent gasoline prices surging and stoked heightened concern about affordability. The reading matched economists’ expectations.

Prices rose 2.4% in February compared to a year earlier, leaving the inflation rate unchanged from January, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. Inflation stands slightly higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Oil prices have surged since the war with Iran late last month, ratcheting up costs for gasoline and airfare, and threatening to push up prices for a vast array of goods reliant on diesel-fuel transport, some analysts previously told ABC News.

Fuel prices rose in February as traders anticipated the possible outbreak of war with Iran, government data showed. Gasoline prices climbed more than 3% in February from a month earlier, according to the inflation report.

Food prices climbed 3.1% in February compared to a year earlier, registering above overall inflation and maintaining their pace from the previous month.

A lackluster jobs report last week showed the U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs in February, which marked a reversal of fortunes for the labor market and erased most of the job gains recorded in 2026.

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4.3% in January to 4.4% in February, the BLS said. Unemployment remains low by historical standards.

Sluggish hiring has coincided with elevated inflation, threatening a period of “stagflation.”

Those economic headwinds helped set the conditions before the outbreak of war with Iran, which spiked oil prices and risked price increases for a host of diesel-fuel transported goods.

U.S. crude oil prices hovered at about $86 per barrel on Tuesday, surging more than 30% since a month earlier.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. soared to $3.53 on Tuesday from $2.92 a month prior, AAA data showed.

Still, the overall economic picture remains mixed.

A government report in February on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at a tepid annualized pace of 1.4% over the final three months of 2025. That reading indicated a dramatic cooldown from the strong annualized growth of 4.4% recorded in the previous quarter, U.S. Commerce Department data showed.

The Iran war threatens to slow U.S. economic growth since oil-driven price increases could weigh on consumers and businesses, analysts previously told ABC News.

The potential combination of higher inflation and slower growth could also pose a challenge for the Fed, putting pressure on both sides of its dual mandate to manage prices and maintain maximum employment.

If the Fed opts to lower borrowing costs, it could spur growth but risk higher inflation. On the other hand, the choice to raise interest rates may slow price increases but risks a cooldown of economic performance.

The central bank held interest rates steady at its most recent meeting in January, ending a string of three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts. Policymakers will make their next interest-rate decision on March 18.

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Jobs report shows strong hiring in March, exceeding economists’ expectations
Jobs report shows strong hiring in March, exceeding economists’ expectations
Job interview (Narisara Nami/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. recorded strong job gains in March, rebounding from dismal losses a month earlier, a jobs report on Friday showed. The reading far exceeded economists’ expectations.

The U.S. added 178,000 jobs in March, according to the report, which marked a sharp increase from 133,000 jobs lost in the previous month.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.3% in March from 4.4% in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. Unemployment remains low by historical standards.

The BLS collected survey data through the second week of March, before the full effects of the oil shock set off by the Iran war.

As in previous months, the health care sector stood out as a top source of hiring in March, adding 76,000 jobs, the BLS said. The construction sector, as well as transportation and logistics, also contributed to the surge in hiring.

Employment in the federal government continued to decline in March, shedding 18,000 jobs, the BLS said. The federal government has lost 355,000 jobs, or nearly 12% of its workforce, since October 2024, a month before President Donald Trump was elected.

The government report arrived as the war continues to drive up gasoline prices and borrowing costs, threatening a drag on the economy.

The U.S. added an average of about 15,000 jobs per month in 2025, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data showed. That performance amounted to a sharp slowdown from 186,000 jobs added each month in 2024.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began on Feb. 28, triggered one of the worst global oil shocks in decades, prompting gloomy forecasts on Wall Street of a potential U.S. recession over the coming months.

In theory, a prolonged oil shortage could drive up prices for a vast array of goods, sapping energy from consumer spending, which powers most of the nation’s economic growth.

Iran has mounted an effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply.

The U.S. is a net exporter of petroleum, meaning the country produces more oil than it consumes. But since oil prices are set on a global market, U.S. prices move in response to swings in worldwide supply and demand.

The disruption in oil shipping has pushed U.S. crude prices above $110 a barrel, which marks a staggering rise of more than 50% since the war began on Feb. 28.

Gasoline prices in the U.S. ticked up to $4.08 on average per gallon as of Wednesday, marking a leap of $1.09 over the past month, AAA data showed.

A potential jump in costs for additional goods delivered through the Strait of Hormuz — such as fertilizer and diesel fuel — could also raise prices beyond gasoline, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in an effort to quell possible inflation.

The benchmark interest rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the Fed moved to raise interest rates, it would hike borrowing costs for many consumer and business loans, risking a slowdown in hiring.

Speaking at Harvard University on Monday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could take a patient approach as it monitors potential price effects from the Middle East conflict.

“We feel like our policy is in a good place for us to wait and see how that turns out,” Powell said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the time period covered by the BLS survey.

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