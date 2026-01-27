San Francisco issues warning as mountain lion roams city streets
(SAN FRANCISCO) — A young mountain lion has been spotted prowling the streets of downtown San Francisco as officials have warned people in the area to take caution.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert late Monday evening saying that the mountain lion was spotted in the Pacific Heights neighborhood near the intersection of Octavia Street and Pacific Avenue, just north of Lafayette Park.
One man walking his dogs, who spoke to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO, said says he’ll be avoiding Lafayette Park for now.
“We love to see things like this like so much wildlife in the city. But a little bit concerned because you know little puppies. So we are not coming in until we know everything is safe,” said Manuel Cases, San Francisco resident.
City officials said, “if you see the mountain lion, slowly back away, do not run” and urged people to contact San Francisco’s Animal Care & Control if they see or come into contact with the animal.
The investigation began at 12:46 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to an Austin apartment complex and found Aguilera on the ground with trauma from an apparent fall from a high floor, Austin Police Detective Robert Marshall said.
Cameras showed Aguilera arriving at the apartment complex just after 11 p.m. Friday and going to an apartment on the 17th floor, Marshall said at a news conference on Thursday. The video showed “a large group of friends left that same apartment at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, leaving just Brianna and three other girls in the apartment,” he said.
Earlier on Friday, Aguilera was at a tailgate for the Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football game, and she “became intoxicated to a point where she was asked to leave,” Marshall said.
Aguilera told her friends that she lost her phone, and when they arrived at the apartment Friday night, she borrowed a phone to call her boyfriend, he said.
Witnesses heard her argue on the phone with her boyfriend, Marshall said. That phone call took place from 12:43 a.m. to 12:44 am — two minutes before a 911 call, he said.
When police later found Aguilera’s lost phone, they recovered a “deleted digital suicide note dated Tuesday, Nov. 25 of this year, which was written to specific people in her life,” Marshall said.
“Brianna had made suicidal comments previously to friends, back in October of this year,” he said. “This continued through the evening of her death, with some self-harming actions early in the evening and a text message to another friend indicating the thought of suicide.”
No evidence in the investigation ever pointed to a crime, Marshall stressed, adding, “Every friend and witness during this investigation has been nothing but forthcoming and open.”
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at the news conference, “I understand how grief and the need for answers can raise intense emotions and many questions. But sometimes the truth doesn’t provide the answers we are hoping for, and that is this case.”
Davis said her “heart aches” for Aguilera’s parents.
“I have three daughters and a son, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain,” Davis said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.
(NEW YORK) — A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges she stabbed a mother changing her baby’s diaper inside a bathroom in Macy’s flagship store in New York City during the Christmas shopping season.
The woman, Kerri Aherne, 43, was charged with attempted murder, assault and child endangerment in connection with the Dec. 11 stabbing inside Macy’s Herald Square.
“As alleged, Kerri Aherne carried out a horrific and unprovoked stabbing of a mother who was simply caring for her 10-month-old baby. This tourist was attacked inside one of the city’s largest and most frequented department stores, posing public safety implications for employees, visitors, and New Yorkers alike,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
“I wish the victim a swift recovery,” Bragg said.
The 39-year-old victim was visiting New York from California. Prosecutors said she was changing her 10-month-old’s diaper in a seventh-floor bathroom when Ahere approached from behind and began stabbing her, unprovoked.
Aherne had purchased the knife at Macy’s moments before the attack, prosecutors said.
According to the indictment, the victim eventually managed to grab the knife from Aherne and throw it to the other end of the bathroom. During the attack, the baby fell from the changing table onto the floor.
Aherne was restrained by the victim’s boyfriend and by store security workers until police officers arrived to arrest her on the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for two stab wounds to her back and lacerations to her arm and hand that required stitches. The baby was not hurt.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that both the victim and her husband work for the LASD.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Aherne was previously arrested in Massachusetts for threatening to kill Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The woman told police she has been hospitalized for psychiatric problems.
Aherne was remanded into custody. She is next due in court on Feb. 11.
(NEW YORK) — Two more Altoona, Pennsylvania, police officers took the stand Friday on Day 7 of accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione’s evidence suppression hearing as his attorneys work to get evidence excluded from his state murder case.
The marathon hearing will determine what evidence will used against him when he goes on trial on charges of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last year.
Testimony has centered around what transpired at the Altoona McDonald’s where Mangione was apprehended five days after the shooting.
Altoona police officer Samuel McCoy testified Friday that he knew whatever was happening at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road was serious when he saw his lieutenant, William Hanelly, putting on his bulletproof vest on on his way out of the stationhouse.
“Lt. Hanelly leaving with a vest on, that means something’s happening,” McCoy testified. “Significant.”
McCoy walked to a seated Luigi Mangione in the McDonald’s and immediately asked if he had any weapons.
“With the information I had that he was a homicide suspect, it’s very possible that he had weapons or feel desperate which makes people do erratic things,” McCoy testified.
McCoy then noticed a backpack on the floor and is seen on body camera footage moving it.
“I asked him, ‘Is this your property?’ He indicated to me it was,” McCoy testified. He said he moved the bag “so that if he decides he wants to make a dramatic exit, per se, he doesn’t have access to any weapons.”
McCoy is then heard on camera asking Mangione, “Do you know what all this nonsense is about?” The officer said he wanted to gauge Mangione’s reaction.
“Through my experience, if somebody is being questioned and they’re not involved they’ll have one type of reaction and if they are involved, they’ll have a different type of reaction,” McCoy testified.
“I guess we’ll find out,” Mangione is heard answering.
When McCoy asked how he had arrived at the McDonalds, Mangione indicated he did not want to speak.
“I said, ‘That’s fine.’ I did not ask him any more questions,” McCoy testified.
On cross-examination, McCoy said those questions were meant to elicit information.
The defense has argued that police waited too long to read Mangione his Miranda rights and that the police actions amounted to overkill.
McCoy conceded on cross-examination Mangione was largely compliant.
“None of the actions he took that day were frightening, made me fear for my life,” McCoy said.
On re-direct examination, he testified that officers had “established control” of the scene, but that going in he said “there is serious safety concerns,” given Mangione was suspected of committing a homicide.
Sgt. Eric Heuston, who oversaw the search of Mangione at the police station and helped catalog the items seized from him, including cash, clothing, a passport and a handgun, testified that Mangione was carrying “a good bit of property” and “over $7,000” when he was arrested.
All of it was turned over to the NYPD pursuant to a search warrant Heuston drafted, “based on the fact that it could be of value to New York,” Heuston testified.
With Heuston on the witness stand, prosecutors showed three dozen evidence photos, including a full-body picture of Mangione after his strip search in which he stands awkwardly with his shoulders slumped forward, wearing jeans and a blue long-sleeve shirt.
Heuston testified on cross-examination that he read some of Mangione’s writings and decided which ones might have evidentiary value to the NYPD. He’s heard on body-worn camera footage reading Mangione’s “to do” list over the phone to an NYPD contact and listing items that indicated he “more likely than not” was the shooting suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson.
Defense attorney Karen Agnifilo suggested those actions were improper, but as she peppered Heuston with questions about inventory lists, evidence seizures and search warrant drafts, Heuston smiled and said, “I think we’re getting confused here.”
The hearing, which will continue into next week, was adjourned until Tuesday. A written decision from Judge Gregory Carro expected in January.
On Thursday, Lt. Hanelly testified that after the initial call came in he offered a responding officer a free sandwich from his favorite local place, Luigetta’s, if he actually collared the suspected killer.
“If you get the New York City shooter I’ll buy you Luigetta’s for lunch,” Hanelly said he texted patrolman Joseph Detwiler. The text included a wink emoji because, Hanelly testified, it seemed “preposterous” to him that the suspect could actually be sitting in a fast food place five hours away from the scene of the shooting.