Scoreboard roundup — 2/19/26

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(ANN ARBOR, Mich) — University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police on Wednesday, court records show, the same day the school announced he was fired for allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member.

A suspect was taken into custody around 4:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday after officers were called to a home in Pittsfield Township, Michigan, to investigate an alleged assault, according to a statement from the Pittsfield Township Police Department.

While police did not disclose the name of the man they detained in the assault investigation, the Washtenaw County Jail online records showed that Moore, 39, was being held there as of 11 a.m. local time on Thursday pending charges.

ESPN reported Moore is a suspect in the assault investigation and is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Friday.

“The matter involving Mr. Moore remains under active investigation by law enforcement, and as a result, we do not expect charging decisions or an arraignment today,” the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement to ESPN.

The prosecutor’s office added, “As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time, but our office will provide an update once a decision on charges is made.”

Moore, the first African American head coach in the history of the storied University of Michigan football program, was detained just hours after he was fired as head coach of the Wolverine football team, according to court records.

The university said Wednesday Moore was terminated after an internal investigation found “credible evidence” that the coach was in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member, school officials said.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Wednesday.

Moore, whose bio on the university’s athletic department website says he is a married father of three daughters, spent two seasons as Michigan’s coach, after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Biff Poggi has since been named interim coach.

The Wolverines are set to play the University of Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Orlando, Fla.

Michigan went 9-3 this season and finished 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Overall, Moore went 18-8 as the team’s coach after replacing Jim Harbaugh.

