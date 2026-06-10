Search underway for girl swept away in ocean: Officials
(LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.) — A search is underway for a girl who was swept away in the ocean in Southern California, officials said.
The incident unfolded at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach, city officials said. The girl was with her mother and a sibling near the shoreline when they were swept into the ocean by powerful water conditions, officials said.
Bystanders ran into the water and were able to rescue the mother and one of her children, but the other child remains missing, officials said.
The Coast Guard, the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol are involved in the search, officials said.
(TUCSON, Ariz.) — The FBI has recovered additional imagery from cameras at the Arizona home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.
The images were recovered in recent weeks from motion-activated cameras trained on the swimming pool, backyard and side yard, the sources said.
Investigators were unable to recover video footage, but reduced-size, thumbnail images captured when the cameras were triggered by motion.
The cameras recorded nothing suspicious, the sources said.
Investigators were able to observe several people in the back and side yards over an unspecified period prior to the abduction. After Nancy Guthrie was taken, law enforcement officers are seen near the pool.
However, the cameras captured nothing on the night of the abduction, the sources said. Investigators have drawn no conclusions as to why, but one source described it as “odd.”
Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson-area home nearly seven weeks ago, in the early hours of Feb. 1.
The FBI has previously released photos and videos of an unknown armed suspect in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home on the morning of her disappearance, appearing to tamper with a security camera.
The masked man appears to have been at her front door earlier than Feb. 1, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.
The Pima County sheriff has repeated this week that he believes Guthrie was targeted, but investigators have released no motive and have identified no suspect.
Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward, bringing the combined reward between the family and law enforcement to $1.2 million.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.
(AFFTON, Mo.) — A 5-year-old girl is missing after she was left unattended in a running vehicle that was then stolen, authorities in Missouri said Monday.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Aleise Dawson, who was taken around 8 a.m. local time in Affton, Missouri, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
“The vehicle has been recovered, but the child has not,” the St. Louis County Police Department said.
The child started living with a guardian, who is believed to be a relative, within the past few weeks, according to St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson Vera Clay.
The guardian had placed the child in the car, gone inside a residence to get something and “came back out and the car was gone,” Clay said during a press briefing on Monday.
Officers responded to search for Aleise, and the vehicle was located several blocks away, according to Clay.
It is unclear if the person who took the vehicle is known to the child and guardian, or if this was “completely random,” Clay said. Police are treating it as an abduction, she said.
“There’s a 5-year-old out there and no one knows where she is. So we are going to utilize every resource that we have available to our department,” including helicopter air support, Clay said.
The police department said it does not have a photograph of the child, whom they described as a Black girl standing 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds. She has four ponytails and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with the words “Flower Power” on it and blue shorts, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 636-529-8210 or 911.
(RUIDOSO, N.M.) — All four people on board a small medical plane were killed when the flight crashed near Ruidoso, New Mexico, early Thursday, according to a local official.
The Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed around 4 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
“All four individuals have been confirmed deceased at the scene,” Jason Burns, the manager of Lincoln County, where the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport is located, said at a news conference.
The crash was in a remote, wooded area, according to FlightRadar24. Fire officials, law enforcement and other agencies responded to a fire associated with the crash in the Capitan Mountain area, Burns said.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families, loved ones, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives,” Burns said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate, the FAA said.