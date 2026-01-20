Second lady Usha Vance announces she is pregnant with 4th child

(WASHINGTON) — The United States seized another tanker in the Caribbean Thursday morning, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced — saying in a social media post that the vessel was “operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean.”
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the seizure in an X post along with video of the operation, which she said happened without incident.
“Early this morning, a Coast Guard tactical team conducted a pre-dawn boarding and seizure of Motor Tanker Veronica in the Caribbean,” she said.
“As another sanctioned ghost fleet tanker, Motor Tanker Veronica had previously passed through Venezuelan waters, and was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean,” she added.
The U.S. Southern Command said the Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear launched from USS Gerald R. Ford and “apprehended Motor/Tanker Veronica without incident.”
This is the sixth tanker linked to Venezuela boarded by U.S. troops in the last several weeks, following growing escalations between the U.S. and Venezuela.
The tanker’s seizure comes less than two weeks after U.S. military forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who are facing federal charges including narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine. Both Maduro and his wife have entered not guilty pleas.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — Eight senators who caucus with Democrats broke rank on Sunday and forwent extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year — a move could bring an end to the government shutdown, but has led to criticism from many within their own party.
Sens. Angus King, Tim Kaine, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Magie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — none of whom are up for reelection 2026 — voted Sunday to support a short-term funding bill that would reopen the government through Jan. 30.
The 60-40 vote barely put the continuing resolution over the finish line in the Senate, and the legislation will need to pass in the GOP-controlled House and receive President Donald Trump’s signature before it can go into effect and fund the government.
In the end, Democrats did not receive their one key demand in the shutdown battle: extending Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of this year. Instead, the deal promises a vote on health care subsidies in the coming weeks — something Senate Majority Leader John Thune had already offered as part of a deal over a month ago.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who has been a vocal leader in the fight to extend health care subsidies, posted a video on X Sunday night captioned: “Tonight was a very bad night.”
“This was a very, very bad vote,” Sanders said, adding that the deal “raises health care premiums for over 20 million Americans” and “paves the way for 15 million people to be thrown off of Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.”
Sanders said last week’s elections — in which Democrats across the country won by historic margins — shows that “the American people want us to stand up to Trumpism, to his war against working-class people, to his authoritarianism. That is what the American people wanted. But tonight, that is not what happened.”
Sanders was not alone. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the party “lost” the fight over health care. Sen. Chris Murphy argued there was “no way to defend” the yes vote.
“My fear is that Trump gets stronger, not weaker, because of this acquiescence,” Murphy wrote on X.
Several key Democratic governors, some of whom are rumored to be considering a bid for the White House in 2028, are criticizing the deal. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the negotiations a “deeply disappointing result” with the administration steamrolling Congress. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote in a post on X that instead of a deal, it’s an “empty promise,” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom curtly called the move by Senate Democrats “pathetic.”
Even Sen. Shaheen’s own daughter Stefany Shaheen, who is running for Congress in New Hampshire, came out against the deal her mother supported.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday said the party will continue to fight for health care, adding that the Democratic senators who voted for the GOP plan will have to defend their votes.
“With respect to senators … they are going to have to explain themselves,” Jeffries said during a news conference Monday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite voting no on the Republican spending bill, has faced calls from Democrats in Congress to step down from Senate leadership over his failure to keep members of his party in line.
Some Democrats, such as progressive Rep. Rho Khanna, are calling for Schumer to walk away from the job entirely.
“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced,” Khanna wrote on X Sunday night. “If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?”
Democratic Rep. Mike Levin wrote on X on Monday that “Chuck Schumer has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership.”
The rouge Democrats defended their yes vote Sunday night, claiming that Republicans would now work with them on the issue of health care.
“After weeks of bipartisan conversations, I voted today to reopen the government so that we can get back to the work of helping families. This agreement funds SNAP and food assistance programs ensures that law enforcement, air traffic controllers and other federal workers get paid, reverses the president’s recent reckless layoffs and prevents them from happening in the future, and crucially, gives Congress a clear path forward to protecting people’s health care,” Hassan said Sunday.
“And if [a deal on health care] is not successful, then shame on the Republican party and shame on Donald Trump. But the American people will see who stands with them on health care and who does not, and that will be the platform of the next stage of the fight,” added Shaheen.
On Capitol Hill Sunday night, Kaine, Hassan, Shaheen, Cortez Masto and King stressed there is still a critical need for ACA tax credits, but that the impact of the government shutdown was becoming too dire. Additionally, the group said the Republicans were “clear” in their refusal to negotiate with Democrats over health care while the government remained closed.
ABC News’ Allison Pecorin and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Back in April, President Donald Trump made his decadeslong view on tariffs the official policy of the United States by imposing sweeping levies on virtually all global trade partners.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will consider whether those tariffs are lawful and allowed to stand.
Trump is calling it the “most important” case before the court in its history.
As Supreme Court returns, major tests ahead for Trump’s presidential power In a sign of his personal stake in the issue, Trump had talked about going to watch the arguments himself, which would have likely made him the first sitting U.S. president to do so. But he reversed course on Sunday, saying he didn’t want to cause a distraction by attending.
“No, I don’t think so, because I don’t want to call a lot of attention to me. It’s not about me, it’s about our country,” he said.
“I wanted to go so badly, I just don’t want to do anything to deflect the importance of that decision,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a weekend in Florida.
The president has painted the outcome as existential to the country’s future.
“Everybody uses tariffs on us. If I wasn’t allowed to use tariffs on them, we would be a third rate — we would be a third world nation,” Trump said in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.
Trump’s yearslong push for tariffs turned reality
When Trump unveiled his tariffs on April 2, a date he dubbed “Liberation Day” for the U.S., he described them as retribution for a grievance he’s held since the 1980s when he was a Manhattan real estate developer.
“I’ve been talking about it for 40 years because I saw what was happening 40 years ago,” Trump said.
“I’d be on a television show, I’d be talking about how we were being ripped off by these countries. I mean, nothing changes very much. The only thing that changed were the countries, but nothing really changes. It’s why it’s such an honor to be finally able to do this,” Trump added.
Trump that day declared trade deficits a national emergency as he hit nearly every country with a baseline 10% tariff rate and tougher, so-called “reciprocal” rates on countries he deemed as the worst trade offenders.
Since then, the administration says it has raked in billions of dollars in revenue and Trump has touted various deals with the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, South Korea and most recently China.
But the tariff rollout led to economic uncertainty and concerns of price increases for American businesses and consumers. One recent estimate from the Yale Budget Lab said tariffs will cost U.S. households $1,700 per year.
A new poll from ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos found more than 6 in 10 American disapprove of how Trump is handling tariffs and the economy overall.
Tariffs central to economic agenda, but Trump uses them for more
Trump said on “60 Minutes” that he believed the U.S. economy would “go to hell” if the Supreme Court struck down his tariffs, now the cornerstone of his entire economic agenda.
But he has used tariffs for leverage not just in trade negotiations but in a number of foreign policy matters.
Trump said the threat of tariffs helped him bring an end to international conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan and more. He’s used them to pressure Mexico and China into pledging more action to curb the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil over the country’s prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro, a hard-line conservative who was convicted of trying to overthrow democracy.
Most Americans say country is on the wrong track, blame Trump for inflation: Poll Trump relied on the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose his tariffs, sidestepping Congress in the process. Trump on Sunday, during his “60 Minutes” interview, bemoaned it would take Congress too long to act if he didn’t have the power to impose tariffs himself.
“You want that power. You want that executive power,” CBS’s Norah O’Donnell asked Trump.
“You need it to ru– to protect our country. This is a national secure — tariffs are national security,” Trump said.
It’s the biggest– I think it’s one of the biggest decisions in the history of the Supreme Court,” he said.