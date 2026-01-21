‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it

‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it

Stephen Graham wins best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

Adolescence star and co-creator Stephen Graham won a trophy at this year’s Golden Globes — but he also lost that same trophy not too long after the ceremony.

In a recent interview with the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast, Graham told the story of how he lost his Golden Globe in the chaos that followed his Jan. 11 win for best actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television. 

“I had to go straight from LA the day after to Madrid because I had to be on set the next day. It was weird, I had like three minutes to catch the plane,” Graham said. “It’s a next-level kind of thing. As I come off, a woman stood there with my name and she took me down the stairs, threw me in a car and drove me across the airport on the runway.”

The actor remembered being concerned that his suitcase — which had his Golden Globe inside of it — wasn’t going to make the plane.

“I went, ‘Excuse me, love? There’s no way you’re getting my suitcase on this plane if I’m in a car now,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh no, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it,’” Graham said. “And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, you don’t understand,’ and she went, ‘I promise you, I promise you.’ Anyway, it didn’t land.”

Graham said his suitcase that contained Golden Globe was left in Atlanta. He put his trophy inside the suitcase because he found it too heavy.

“I wasn’t carrying that on me,” Graham said.

Luckily, the trophy wasn’t lost for long. Graham said he has since been reunited with his Golden Globe.

”But thankfully, thankfully, it turns up the day after. Two days after,” Graham said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students
Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students
Quinta Brunson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Abbott Elementary is not Quinta Brunson‘s only project based on her experience in the Philadelphia school system. The actress has also just launched a fund that will benefit students attending Philly public schools. The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund will collect donations that will go toward the cost of field trips, allowing students in underserved communities to visit museums, national landmarks, parks, discover centers and more.

“Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day.”

“Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable,” she continued. “I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Renate Reinsve on complex ‘Sentimental Value’ part Joachim Trier wrote for her
Renate Reinsve on complex ‘Sentimental Value’ part Joachim Trier wrote for her
Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve star in ‘Sentimental Value.’ (Christian Belgaux/NEON)

Renate Reinsve reteams with The Worst Person in the World director Joachim Trier in his latest film, Sentimental Value.

The movie, which arrives Friday in a wider theatrical release, follows respected stage actress Nora, her younger sister Agnes and the complicated relationship they have with their charismatic father Gustav, a once-renowned film director looking to make his comeback.

Reinsve stars as Nora in the film, a part Trier wrote for her to play. The actress tells ABC Audio knowing a character was made specifically for you is as “flattering and honoring” as it “is quite scary.”

“What I learned from Worst Person in the World [is] that the process for Joachim is so collective. He will know what themes he wants to explore and it’s always a really good script and the characters are so complex and so well thought through. And then he also really gives space to the interpretation of the actor,” Reinsve says. “He’s so wise and intelligent and so sensitive and emotional and also intellectual. So having all those combinations in a person, you really know it’s going to be a great character.”

Stellan Skarsgård stars alongside Reinsve as her father, Gustav. Their characters are mirrors of each other, Reinsve says, unable to communicate because of their similarities and own traumas.

“They really do admire each other,” Reinsve says. “But Nora is really blinded by anger to her father and not being able to be close to him because she is so angry. And being so angry, you’re not really able to have true empathy with someone’s situation, someone’s perspective. So it’s kind of hindering them being close to each other.”

Reinsve praises Skarsgård’s talent, saying, “He’s such a wonderful guy and we’ve really just loved working together. He’s really just so delicate.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The fifth and final season of the hit series debuts its first batch of episodes. 

Disney+
The Beatles Anthology: The documentary about the influential band has been remastered. 

Movie theaters
Zootopia 2: The sequel to the animated Disney film finds Ke Huy Quan voicing a snake on the run. 

Eternity: Elizabeth Olsen has to pick which husband to spend forever in the afterlife with in the A24 film. 

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: The third Knives Out film comes to theaters in a limited release weeks before streaming on Netflix. 

Hamnet: Chloé Zhao‘s latest film arrives to select theaters in limited release. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.