Senate confirms Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh, ending standoff over Powell probe

Senate confirms Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh, ending standoff over Powell probe

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh, clearing the way for Warsh to replace central bank head Jerome Powell when his term ends later this week.

The Senate confirmed Warsh by a vote of 54 to 45. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was the lone Democrat to vote in favor of Warsh.

The vote comes weeks after the Department of Justice moved to drop its criminal probe into Powell. Before that, Warsh had faced a bipartisan stonewall in the Senate Banking Committee over the investigation.

The probe into Powell focused on alleged false testimony to Congress about an office renovation. Powell, whose term ends on Friday, called the investigation a politically motivated effort to influence interest-rate policy.

Last month, Washington U.S. Attorney Jeaninne Pirro said the investigation into the office renovation would be taken up by the Fed’s inspector general.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who previously vowed to oppose Warsh’s nomination on account of the investigation, said he would flip his vote after the investigation was set aside. Tillis greenlit the nomination in a committee vote last month, helping advance Warsh to a confirmation vote on the full Senate floor.

Powell said last month that he would stay on at the central bank’s board of governors after his term expires next month as the investigation into the central bank’s office renovation continues.

“I’ve said I won’t leave the board until this investigation is well and truly over with transparency and finality, and I stand by it,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

“My concern is really about the series of legal attacks on the Fed, which threaten our ability to conduct monetary policy without considering political factors,” Powell added.

Trump previously denied any involvement in the criminal investigation.

Powell could remain on the Fed’s 12-member policymaking board until 2028, retaining a role in the central bank’s interest-rate policy over that period.

Warsh, a former Fed official, will serve a 4-year term as chair. He is currently a fellow at the Hoover Institution conservative think tank, which is based at Stanford University.

During his term as a Fed governor in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Warsh gained a reputation as an interest-rate “hawk,” meaning he generally preferred higher interest rates as a means of ensuring low and stable inflation.

In recent months, however, Warsh has voiced support for lower interest rates, rebuking the Fed’s concern about inflation risk posed by a flurry of new tariffs issued last year.

Warsh is set to take the helm of the Fed in a challenging period for central bank policymakers.

Inflation rose for a second consecutive month as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continued to send gasoline prices surging in April, government data on Tuesday showed. Annual inflation jumped to its highest level in three years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Fed has opted to hold interest rates steady at three consecutive meetings since the outset of 2026. Before that, the Fed cut interest rates a quarter-point three straight times.

If the Fed moved to raise interest rates, it would hike borrowing costs for many consumer and business loans, risking an economic slowdown.

Markets forecast a roughly 60% chance of interest rates holding steady for the remainder of this year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The odds of an interest-rate hike by the end of the year stand at about 30%.

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Dow soars over 950 points after Trump suggests US may end Iran war without reopening Strait of Hormuz
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 29, 2026. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 950 points on Tuesday after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest the U.S. may end the Iran war without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on social media, Trump indicated that the task of reopening the strait may fall to other countries, urging them to “go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

The Dow jumped 970 points, or 2.1%, by early afternoon, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.4%.

Since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28, Trump has voiced mixed messages about the expected duration of the war. On several occasions, markets have climbed after traders interpreted comments from Trump as a potential off-ramp from the Middle East conflict.

The war prompted Iranian closure of the strait, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply. A potential U.S. exit from the war without ensuring that the strait is open could leave uncertain the path to a resumption of normal tanker traffic and a resulting remedy for the current global oil shortage.

Global oil prices surged more than 5% on Tuesday, exceeding $118 a barrel, just shy of its highest price since 2022.

Gas prices in the United States topped $4 per gallon on average Tuesday, underscoring the link between rising oil prices and strained consumers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Airlines reduce, cap fares for Spirit travelers looking to rebook canceled flights
Airlines reduce, cap fares for Spirit travelers looking to rebook canceled flights
A Spirit Airlines aircraft prepares to depart from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on November 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Transportation said on Saturday the majority of airlines will be capping tickets prices for Spirit Airlines travelers who need to rebook their canceled flights.

Some carriers have even reduced fares on high volume routes where Spirit used to operate.

Spirit began winding down operations early Saturday morning after talks between the airline and the federal government over a $500 million rescue deal stalled.

Spirit said that travelers who booked their tickets with a credit or debit card will be automatically refunded.

United, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest said they are capping ticket prices specifically for Spirit customers who need to rebook cancelled flights.

To access these special prices, individuals will need to provide at least a Spirit flight confirmation number and proof of payment, the airlines said.

These fares will only be available for a short period:

JetBlue: Available for 72 hours
Southwest: Available for 72 hours; only in person at an airport ticket counter
Delta: Available for five days
United: Available for two weeks online 
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are offering reduced fares on high-volume Spirit routes.

United Airlines said for the next two weeks, customers who were booked on Spirit can get one-way tickets on United flights from most cities where Spirit previously operated, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans and Orlando.

The airline said it has capped most of its fares at $199, though exceptions apply with longer flights not priced higher than $299.

Travelers will need to enter their Spirit confirmation number and verify they were scheduled to travel between May 2 through May 16 in order to be qualify for these special fares.

American Airlines said it has also launched a page on its website that displays rescue fares to and from a range of domestic and international destinations for Spirit customers needing to rebook travel.

The airline said it’s also reviewing adding additional capacity, including flying bigger planes and adding more flights on routes Spirit used to fly, to accommodate as many passengers as possible.

Allegiant Air has also committed to freezing fare prices across routes that overlap with Spirit. To support impacted travelers, Frontier Airlines is offering up to 50% off base fares across its network until May 10.

To help Spirit employees, the Department of Transportation said most major U.S. carriers are extending travel pass benefits and spare jump seats so employees can return to their homebases.

Airlines are also offering Spirit team members preferential employment interviews to ensure they jump the queue. American and United said they’re creating microsites for Spirit employees looking to continue a career in aviation, per the federal agency. 

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General Motors says it expects 0 million tariff refund after SCOTUS ruling
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(NEW YORK) — General Motors said on Monday it expects to receive $500 million in refunds from tariffs that were ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

The automaker is now boosting its full-year profit forecast by $500 million, GM CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders as the company announced its Q1 results. Barra also cited strong sales of its full-size pickup trucks, despite rising gas prices. 

The federal government opened last week its refund portal to allow companies to apply to get tariff money back. The Supreme Court ruled in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give President Donald Trump the power to unilaterally impose tariffs.

GM is one of more than 330,000 importers who paid the IEEPA tariffs that were invalidated, totaling $166 billion.

The IEEPA tariffs alone cost the typical American household $700 last year, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

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