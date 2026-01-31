Snow, Bitter Cold Set to Grip Martinsville This Weekend

A burst of true winter weather is expected to arrive in Martinsville this weekend, bringing snow, frigid temperatures, and potentially hazardous conditions that could disrupt travel and daily routines across the area.

Forecasters say a cold weather system moving through the region late Friday will usher in light snow that may continue through much of Saturday. While exact snowfall totals remain uncertain, even modest accumulation could create slick roads and reduced visibility, particularly during overnight hours and early Saturday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution, slow down, and allow extra time if travel is necessary.

Beyond the snow, the most significant impact of the system is expected to be the cold. Daytime highs this weekend are forecast to remain well below freezing, with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 20s. Overnight lows could dip into the single digits, marking some of the coldest air Martinsville has seen so far this season.

Wind will add another layer of concern, especially on Saturday, when breezy conditions could drive wind chill values into the teens or lower. Prolonged exposure to the cold could increase the risk of frostbite or hypothermia, particularly for those working outdoors or without adequate heating.

Local officials are reminding residents to prepare ahead of time by checking heating systems, insulating exposed pipes, and ensuring pets have warm shelter indoors. Those using space heaters are encouraged to follow safety guidelines and keep heaters away from flammable materials.

The combination of cold temperatures and gusty winds could also lead to isolated power outages, as tree limbs stressed by winter conditions may snap. Residents are advised to have flashlights, batteries, and fully charged phones on hand in case of disruptions.

Saturday is expected to be the most active day of the weekend weather-wise, with lingering snow showers possible and cold air firmly in place. By Sunday, snowfall should taper off, but the deep chill will remain. Skies may clear at times, offering some sunshine, though it will do little to warm the air. Sunday night could bring the coldest temperatures of the weekend, with lows approaching zero in some locations.

Despite the challenges, the winter weather is expected to give Martinsville a classic seasonal look, with snow-covered yards and quiet, frosty mornings. For many residents, the weekend may be best spent indoors, staying warm and keeping an eye on weather updates.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve early next week as temperatures begin a slow climb back toward more typical winter levels. Until then, officials urge residents to stay informed, check on neighbors who may need assistance, and take precautions to stay safe as winter makes its presence firmly felt in Martinsville.