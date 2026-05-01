Spirit Airlines deal announcement expected today, Trump says

Spirit Airlines deal announcement expected today, Trump says

Workers at Spirit Airlines wait for passengers to arrive for their flights at O’Hare Airport on March 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said an announcement was expected Friday on Spirit Airlines, amid a report that the airline was preparing to cease operations after a $500 million rescue deal fell apart.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the airline is preparing to shut down operations.

When asked if the administration had decided against bailing out Spirit Airlines, Trump told reporters on Friday, “I guess we’re looking at it. If we could do it, we do it, but only if it’s a good deal.”

“No institution’s been able to do it,” he continued. “I said ‘I’d like to save the jobs,’ but we’ll have an announcement sometime today. We gave them, we gave them a final proposal.”

ABC News has reached out to the White House for additional comment.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines declined to comment on ongoing discussions as it related to the WSJ report.

“Spirit is operating as usual,” the spokesperson said in a statement. 

The Florida-based carrier is currently operating with over 40 flights in the air, according to FlightRadar24 data. 

Other airlines have responded to the news saying they will be ready to help stranded passengers in the event that Spirit shuts down. 

American Airlines told ABC News it will offer fare caps on main cabin tickets for routes they share with Spirit. 

Similarly, United Airlines said they’re “preparing to support Spirit customers in the event of a shut down.”

“We are ready to support customers who may be impacted if Spirit Airlines ceases operations, with a focus on helping people continue their travel plans with low-fare options,” Frontier Airlines posted Friday on X.

ABC News previously reported that Spirit could run out of the cash it needs to keep operating within days, not weeks, according to sources familiar with the matter. 

Spirit filed for bankruptcy for the second time last August — having previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2024 — to restructure financially and “reduce its cost structure,” with hopes of emerging from Chapter 11 by the spring or summer of 2026.

The soaring price of jet fuel amid the ongoing war in Iran has had widespread impact on airlines and travel expert Katy Nastro, of airfare monitoring site Going, previously told ABC News that Spirit could be out of time to try and turn things around.

“It’s never a good sign to file bankruptcy to begin with, but a second within six months, even worse,” Nastro said. “Spirit suggested that they were going to be able to come out of bankruptcy this time by the spring. We’re in the spring now, we have higher jet fuel prices — this is a recipe for disaster for them.”

 

What travelers need to know about Spirit Airlines shutting down

Bradley Akubuiro, a crisis expert and former Boeing spokesperson, told ABC News that losing a budget airline like Spirit will raise the floor on airfares.

“Frontier, Allegiant, and Breeze are still flying, but Spirit was the biggest, and in the markets it dominated — Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, a lot of the Caribbean — there isn’t another carrier ready to backfill at the same price tomorrow,” he explained. “The pain isn’t immediate. It’s structural. A fare that used to be $89 is $140 six months from now, and most consumers won’t connect the two.”

When airlines liquidate, they immediately cease operations without notice, which means that passengers will be stranded and employees will not show up to work. 

There is generally no airline assistance when it comes to helping stranded passengers after an airline shuts down operations. 

For any ticketed passengers scheduled to fly Spirit or already in the middle of their trip, below are some tips from travel experts on how to navigate the situation.

Don’t immediately cancel your flight, Nastro advised, adding that travelers who cancel forfeit their right to a refund. And make sure to keep all records and receipts.

If you booked with a credit card, you can dispute the charge with your credit card company and likely get the money back.  

There is less protection if you booked with a debit card, but you can still contact your company to see if you can get reimbursed. 

If you have travel insurance, she reminded customers to read the fine print as not all of them cover this type of scenario. 

Per the Department of Transportation, customers could consider filing a proof of claim in the bankruptcy proceeding to try and get a partial refund, but the claim will be considered along with all the other creditors that the airline owes money to and you may only get a small portion of your money back.

If you’re stranded, check options with other airlines that might be able to offer relief flights, fare caps or emergency fares, like they would do after a big weather event.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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(NEW YORK) — Gas prices in the United States topped $4 per gallon on average Tuesday, crossing the milestone for the first time in nearly four years, just weeks after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran set off a global oil shock and spiked fuel costs.

Prices at the pump have soared more than 30% since the war began on Feb. 28., AAA data showed. Fuel costs last exceeded $4 a gallon in August 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Middle East conflict prompted Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of global oil supply. The risk of a prolonged oil shortage triggered a surge in crude prices.

The U.S. is a net exporter of petroleum, meaning the country produces more oil than it consumes. But since oil prices are set on a global market, U.S. prices move in response to swings in worldwide supply and demand.

Global oil prices hovered around $104 a barrel on Tuesday, which amounted to a nearly 50% price leap from pre-war levels.

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Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), earlier this week said the current oil crisis had surpassed the combined effect of worldwide energy shocks in the 1970s.

The global economy faces a “major, major threat,” Birol said at an event in Canberra, Australia, noting that no country would be “immune to the effects of this crisis if it continues to go in this direction.”

Member nations of the IEA announced two weeks ago that they plan to release 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, marking the largest oil release in the 32-nation group’s history.

The Trump administration is set to carry out the second-largest-ever delivery from the nation’s emergency reserve, which will make up nearly half of the IEA’s planned release. Trump also eased sanctions on Russian oil and suspended a key regulation of domestic oil transport. The president has also sought to restore tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Inflation cooled in January, dropping to lowest level in 9 months
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(NEW YORK) — Inflation cooled in January, dropping price increases to their lowest level in nine months and defying fears of a tariff-induced hike in overall costs.

Prices rose 2.4% in January compared to a year earlier, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Tuesday showed. The reading came in lower than economists had expected.

Inflation stands at its lowest level since May, but it remains a half-percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

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The data arrived days after fresh hiring figures showed stronger-than-expected job growth in January, even though an updated estimate released at the same time indicated a near-paralysis of the labor market last year.

The murky hiring picture marked the latest in a recent series of mixed signals in economic data, which have left observers uncertain about the potential risk posed by elevated inflation alongside sluggish hiring.

Observers closely watched price movements for some household staples, which have faced sharp increases of late.

Coffee prices surged about 18% in January compared to a year earlier, while ground beef prices climbed more than 17% over that span, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

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Over the past year, hiring has slowed dramatically while inflation has remained elevated, risking an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.” Those conditions have put the Federal Reserve in a difficult position.

The central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

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The Fed held interest rates steady at its most recent meeting in January, ending a string of three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts.

The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in June and a second in the fall, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

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Dow closes up more than 1,300 points after US-Iran ceasefire
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A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. Signs of last-ditch efforts to secure a truce in the war that has rattled global markets spurred a cautious advance in stocks as oil retreated. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed significantly higher on Wednesday, just hours after the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

The Dow Jones Industrial average surged 1,325 points, or 2.8%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.8%.

As part of the accord, Iran says it will allow tankers passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, as long as they coordinate with the nation’s military.

Investors appeared optimistic that the agreement would ease one of the worst global oil shortages in decades, though the resumption of tanker traffic in the strait remained uncertain.

U.S. oil prices plummeted nearly 15% on Wednesday, registering at about $96 a barrel. Still, the price of oil remained well above pre-war levels of about $67 a barrel.

President Donald Trump touted the ceasefire in a social media post on Wednesday, saying there would be “no enrichment of Uranium,” despite the Iranians claiming that the U.S. agreed to its plan, which includes numerous concessions.

The president added that “the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.'”

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council’s statement on Tuesday included “acceptance of enrichment” in its 10-point plan.

Investors will likely pay close attention to a potential uptick in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday, oil tankers are suspended from passing through the strait, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Typically, scores of ships carry a fifth of the world’s oil through the strait each day, but Iran effectively closed the passage over the course of the war. That oil shortage sent crude prices soaring, and it threatened far-reaching price increases that some economists feared could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

ABC News’ David Brennan, Jon Haworth and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

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