‘The Night Agent’ to end with season 4 on Netflix

‘The Night Agent’ to end with season 4 on Netflix

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in ‘The Night Agent’ season 3. (Nazim Serhat Firat/Netflix)

The Night Agent will return for one final mission.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming fourth season of the popular thriller series will be its last. The final season of the show started production Monday in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Basso stars as Peter Sutherland in the show, which has Shawn Ryan as its creator, executive producer and showrunner.

“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” Ryan said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

Season 3 of The Night Agent debuted to Netflix on Feb. 19.

The third season picked up after the explosive events of season 2. It found night agent Peter Sutherland “called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss,” according to its official synopsis. “This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

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Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Pink (Credit: Kurt Iswarienko)

Pink’s transformation into the ultimate Broadway mom is complete: She’s hosting the Tony Awards in June.

Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart Sage, has set her sights on being a Broadway star, so Pink has moved the family to New York City to help her pursue her dream. Pink has also taken Willow to multiple shows, complete with cast meet-and-greets, and sent the teen out to interview Broadway stars when she guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

But the Tony Awards is some next-level stuff. Pink says in a statement, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.”

“But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself fulfilling her Tony Awards host requirement to be “on Broadway” by stepping one foot onto the stage during a performance of The Great Gatsby.

“Special thanks to the team at @bwaygatsby for letting me share the stage, even just for a moment,” she wrote.

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7.

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‘Jury Duty’ season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video
‘Jury Duty’ season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video
The title treatment for ‘Jury Duty: Company Retreat.’ (Prime Video)

The second season of Jury Duty is coming soon.

Prime Video has announced the official title and premiere date for the comedy series. Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres its first three episodes on March 20. Two more episodes will drop on March 27, while the final three episodes will release on April 3.

The upcoming season of the show will be set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It will be told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

“Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated,” according to a description from Prime Video. “As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.”

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. It followed Ronald Gladden, who was the only non-actor participating in a fake trial. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. James Marsden starred in the first season and returns as an executive producer on season 2.

Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky co-created and executive produced season 2, which was also directed by Stupnitsky.

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‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ hits 65 million hours streamed
‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ hits 65 million hours streamed
Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

It’s a Love Story, and audiences just said yes.

The FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has crossed 65 million hours streamed across Hulu and Disney+, according to numbers from Disney.

Its season finale marked a series high on those streaming platforms, as it was up nearly 20% from the prior week’s episode and 90% ahead of the series premiere after its first day streaming.

Additionally, the show’s premiere episode added 1 million views on Hulu and Disney+ since the finale dropped last Friday, meaning it has reached over 14 million multi-platform views across FX, Hulu and Disney+ to date.

All nine episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

The show also stars Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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