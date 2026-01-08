‘The Pitt’ renewed for season 3 on HBO Max

Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of ‘The Pitt.’ (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

The Pitt is coming back for season 3.

HBO Max renewed the popular, Emmy-winning procedural medical drama series for a third season ahead of season 2’s debut.

Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, officially announced the series’ season 3 renewal during the season 2 premiere event on Wednesday.

Each season of The Pitt takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift in the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Every episode takes place during one of the hours of that specific shift.

According to its official logline, “The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

Emmy winner Noah Wyle once again stars as Dr. Robby in season 2, which takes place during the summer around Fourth of July weekend. The season starts on the day before Dr. Robby is set to go away on sabbatical. It also finds Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) returning after his suspension and mandatory rehab stint for his prescription drug addiction.

Also starring in season 2 are Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on Jan. 8. One episode will debut weekly through the season finale, which releases on April 16.

In brief: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ ineligible for BAFTAs and more

KPop Demon Hunters keeps goin’ up, up, up — but it won’t be headed to the BAFTAs. The animated film has been ruled ineligible to compete at the BAFTA Film Awards after an appeal by Netflix for an exception, Deadline reports. The film is eligible to compete at the Oscars, however, as it had a qualifying theatrical run in the U.S. ahead of its Netflix release on June 20 …

The upcoming Marvel TV series VisionQuest has added two new faces to its cast. Variety reports that Diane Morgan, best known as her character Philomena Cunk, as well as newcomer Lauren Morais, have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the show that will directly follow the stories of WandaVision and Agatha All Along

Idris Elba is set to return as detective John Luther in a second Luther film for Netflix. He will reunite with costars Dermot Crowley and Ruth Wilson and director Jamie Payne for the new film, which is to be written by the flagship mystery series’ creator, Neil Cross

Peacock releases trailer for ‘Bel-Air’ season 4
‘Bel-AIr’ poster (Peacock)

The official trailer for the fourth and final season of Bel-Air has dropped, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

In the trailer, high school seniors Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) are seen as they prepare for college, while Ashley (Akira Akbar) complains about not wanting to be in the shadow of siblings Carlton and Hilary (Coco Jones). Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) officially tries to walk away from his past, while Hilary seems to contemplate her future. There is also confirmation that Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is expecting another child. 

“The thought of starting over terrifies me,” Viv says in the trailer, to which Adrian Holmes‘ Philip Banks responds, “I’m gonna be right by your side.”

Bel-Air — a reimagining of the ’90s classic The Fresh of Bel-Air — will return with a three-episode premiere Nov. 24 on Peacock. 

Jon M. Chu teases mystery star that voices the Cowardly Lion in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu and Ariana Grande attend the New York special screening of ‘Wicked’ at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 14, 2024. (Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Jon M. Chu has revealed that a celebrated actor will voice the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good.

The director described how he selected the mystery actor to voice the iconic character in an interview with Deadline shared on Thursday. Chu says he sent the star a direct message on Instagram asking him to be part of the Wicked sequel.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

Chu is excited for the rest of the world to find out who is voicing the character.

“Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild,” Chu said.

The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. He was portrayed by Bert Lahr. The character was teased in the most recent trailer for Wicked: For Good, which was released on Sept. 24.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

