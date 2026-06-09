Thieves steal $15,000 worth of Pokémon cards from California store in under 40 seconds: Police
(CALIFORNIA) — A California card store became the latest target in a string of Pokémon trading card thefts after suspects burglarized a location and made off with the collectibles in minutes.
Masked suspects were caught on surveillance cameras leaping over display cases at The Card Lab in Brentwood on Saturday night and stealing $15,000 worth of Pokémon cards in under 40 seconds, police said.
The suspects drove off in a Nissan Altima and are still on the loose, according to police.
Ronnie Hackett, The Card Lab’s owner who opened the store two months ago, told ABC affiliate KGO that the manager was on another level of the store when the theft went down.
“My first thought was ‘I hope that my employee was OK,’ and I was relieved to see that she was,” he told the station.
The store was closed for a few days to get additional security measures in place.
The Brentwood theft took place days after a similar threat went down on the other side of the country.
Masked thieves burglarized Big Pack Hobby Shop in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, on Thursday, smashing through a glass door and stealing $40,000 to $50,000 worth of cards and merchandise, according to police.
The burglary happened in under two minutes and was caught on camera, authorities said.
“This was like a dream of mine opening the card store, we just celebrated our three-year anniversary yesterday actually, this is a passion of mine, as much as it sucks and it could happen again, I’m just going to keep going because this is what I love,” Pablo Rancier, the store’s owner, told WABC.
(JUPITER ISLAND, Fla.) — Tiger Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station and didn’t realize the truck in front of him had slowed down before his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, according to the probable cause affidavit.
No one was injured in the Friday afternoon crash, authorities said. The golfer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Two hydrocodone pills were found in Woods’ pants pocket, the probable cause affidavit said.
Hydrocodone is a prescription medication intended to treat severe, chronic pain and common side effects include dizziness and drowsiness.
A deputy noticed that Woods was “sweating profusely” and his movement was “lethargic and slow,” the document said.
Woods was also “extremely alert and talkative” and had “hiccups during the entire investigation,” the document said.
When a deputy asked Woods to remove his sunglasses, it revealed the golfer’s “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “extremely dilated” pupils, the probable cause affidavit said.
Woods told authorities he’d had no alcohol that day, the document said. Asked if he’d had any prescription medication, the golfer replied, “I take a few,” and he noted he took that medicine earlier in the morning, the document said.
Woods said he hadn’t consumed any illegal substances, the document said.
A deputy walked Woods through a series of field sobriety tests, and the deputy said, “I believed that Woods normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle,” according to the document.
Woods did tell the deputy he has “a limp and his ankle seizes while walking,” and the golfer noted that “he’s had seven back surgeries and over twenty operations on his leg,” the document said.
The accident unfolded when a truck pulling a small pressure-cleaning trailer was slowing to turn into a driveway, and Woods approached from behind at a high rate of speed, authorities said.
Woods tried to pass the truck but he clipped the back of the trailer, and the impact caused the golfer’s SUV to tip onto the driver’s side and slide along the road before coming to a stop, authorities said. Woods was able to get out of the car through the passenger side, authorities said.
The narrow, two-lane road has a 30 mph speed limit and little room for drivers to move aside, authorities said, noting that the accident could have been far more serious if there was oncoming traffic.
The breathalyzer showed no alcohol in his system, but Woods refused to take a urine test, which is used to detect drugs or medication, authorities said.
In 2021, Woods suffered serious injuries to his leg in a rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California. Authorities said the golfer was speeding when his car hit the center median, crossed into the opposite lane, hit a curb and a tree, and then rolled over several times. He showed no signs of impairment, authorities said.
ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out in her first interview nearly two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her house in the early hours of Feb. 1. They have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.
In an emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie said, “We are in agony.”
“It is unbearable,” she said. “And to think of what she went through.”
Savannah Guthrie said thoughts of the terror her mother experienced wakes her up each night.
“I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night,” she said through tears. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. That she needs to come home now.”
“Someone needs to do the right thing,” she stressed.
The full interview with Savannah Guthrie will be released on Thursday and Friday, Kotb said.
Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie on “Today” since the abduction.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.
ABC News’ Matt Claiborne contributed to this report.
(NORFOLK, Va.) — A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday.
The school shooting was allegedly committed by a former Army National Guardsman who was convicted of giving material support to ISIS, an FBI official told ABC News.
The gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:43 a.m. and was found dead minutes after officers arrived, Old Dominion University Police Chief Garrett Shelton said during a press briefing.
The suspected gunman was identified as Mohamed Jalloh, who was previously convicted in 2016 of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic militant group.
Two of the victims were members of the university’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, according to U.S. Army Cadet Command.
Students in the ROTC class fought the shooter, an Army official told ABC News.
Jalloh, a former member of the Army National Guard, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017 and released in December of 2024, according to Bureau of Prisons records.
He allegedly walked into a room and asked if it was an ROTC class, and when someone answered, “yes,” he shot the instructor several times, according to sources.
When he pleaded guilty in 2016, Jalloh admitted he had communicated with a member of ISIS who was located overseas who introduced him to an individual in the U.S. who was actually an FBI confidential informant.
The ISIS member was believed to be actively plotting an attack and believed Jalloh would assist the informant in carrying it out. During one meeting with the FBI informant, Jalloh was asked about a timeline for an operation and commented that it was better to plan an attack for the month of Ramadan, court records say.
Prosecutors had recommended Jalloh serve 20 years in prison. It’s not immediately clear why he was released before the end of his 11-year sentence, though it is not unusual in the federal prison system for inmates to be released before serving their full term of imprisonment.
“All of a sudden, we heard a commotion. A lot of people rumbling, starting to get up,” she said. “The guy next to me, we looked at each other, we started running, and that’s when we heard, you know, gunshots.”
She commended the university’s quick communication through alerts, saying, “I’m very, very proud of how quick the situation was handled.”
Shelton told reporters that the investigation is still ongoing and they were combing through the campus for clues.
“We now have to search every single room in that facility. There were students that we found that were hiding and faculty and staff,” he said.
The police did not say how the gunman died.
FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that the bureau is treating the shooting as “as an act of terrorism,” and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force will be working with local police in the investigation.
There’s no longer a threat, the university said, adding that classes are canceled for the rest of the day and Friday.
“Today was a tragic day for the campus of Old Dominion University,” Old Dominion President Brian Hemphill told reporters.