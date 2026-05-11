Three arrested after drug raid in Henry County

On May 9, 2026, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Division received information indicating that methamphetamine had been distributed from a residence located at 120 C and S Drive in Henry County. Following an investigation into the information received, deputies obtained a narcotics search warrant for the residence.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed the search warrant at the residence.

During the search, deputies located and seized substances that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine. Deputies also seized digital scales, packaging materials, and numerous cellular devices commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested:

Robert Paul Rymanski Sr., 68 years of age: Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Rymanski is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $3,500 secured bond.

Charlene Danielle Rotunda, 52 years of age: Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II, Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Rotunda is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.

Joshua Larnell Hampton, 46 years of age: Probation Violation (21 Counts). Hampton is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue aggressively pursuing those

responsible for distributing illegal narcotics in our community. Drug dealers bring violence, addiction, and

destruction into our neighborhoods, and we remain committed to protecting the citizens of Henry County from these poison peddlers.”