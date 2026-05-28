Trump admin sent $20.6B in tariff refunds so far: Court filing

Trump admin sent .6B in tariff refunds so far: Court filing

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A court filing shows how businesses are getting money back from the U.S. government after the Supreme Court ruled many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal.

The Trump administration has sent out $20.6 billion in tariff refunds so far, according to a new court filing.

The filing sheds light on how tens of thousands of American businesses are starting to get money back from the federal government after the Supreme Court ruled many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal in February.

Walmart suggested last week it will cut prices for shoppers using the estimated $2.4 billion in refunds it’s owed.

“On tariffs, we are availing ourselves of the process to get refunds. We would definitely bias and try to prioritize price investment for that … we think the single best return that we can have on a $1 of capital right now is to invest in the customer and invest in price,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey said on the company’s earnings call.

Major companies like Walmart, Costco, Apple, Home Depot and General Motors have all confirmed in recent weeks they’re applying for refunds.

It’s unlikely that most companies will give money directly back to shoppers who already bought products with higher prices because of tariffs. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates the tariffs that were ruled illegal cost the typical American household $700 last year.

UPS, FedEx and DHL said they will directly refund customers. UPS recently updated its website with details on how importers can claim to get money back.

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it could owe up to $166 billion to more than 330,000 importers. The new filing notes $85 billion in refunds have been accepted so far, and the $20.6 billion represents money that has successfully gone back to importers who filed for refunds on the government’s online portal.

A U.S. trade official previously overstated the amount of money that had gone out to companies by $10 billion, the filing noted.

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Apple’s 0 million class-action settlement paves way for payouts to iPhone owners
Apple’s $250 million class-action settlement paves way for payouts to iPhone owners
Signage at an Apple Store in San Francisco (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Apple has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $250 million after the tech giant was accused of marketing Apple Intelligence technologies that “did not exist” yet, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The settlement paves the way for payouts of up to $95 for iPhone users who purchased eligible devices between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Plaintiffs in the suit asked a judge on Tuesday to approve the settlement, which they described as “within the range of what is fair, reasonable, and adequate,” according to the filing.

The settlement will provide class members up to $95 per device, “depending on claim volume and other factors,” the filing states.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in March 2025, alleged the iPhone manufacturer “violated consumer protection laws when it advertised its new generation of iPhones as a breakthrough in artificial intelligence (‘AI’), including significant enhancements to Siri, iPhone’s digital assistant,” according to Tuesday’s court filing.

The lawsuit itself specifically accused Apple of introducing Enhanced Siri capabilities — such as AI-powered digital assistant recollection and calendar reminders — even though they “did not exist or were materially misrepresented.”

The plaintiffs also alleged Apple “saturated the market with deceptive ads” promoting that technology, which were “viewed widely by the Public” online and in ad spots during major broadcast events. They alleged that promotion led consumers to buy iPhones due to the perception that Siri had some of those enhanced AI features.

According to Tuesday’s settlement document, Apple has “maintained that its ads were not misleading because it disclosed from the outset the Apple Intelligence features would be delivered over time and continue to evolve.”

The company also “maintained that it successfully delivered more than 20 Apple Intelligence features” and argued that “consumers purchase new iPhones for any number of reasons that have nothing to do with Enhanced Siri features,” the settlement document states.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the settlement in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

“Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple’s platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step,” the spokesperson said. “These include Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, Writing Tools, Genmoji, Clean Up and many more.”

They added, “Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users.”

The settlement payout applies to a list of iPhone 15 and 16 devices, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to Tuesday’s filing.

The document notes there are approximately 37 million eligible devices.

The settlement will apply to those who purchased the eligible devices and “who reside in the United States and purchased an Eligible Device in the United States for purposes other than resale,” according to the document.

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Dow soars over 950 points after Trump suggests US may end Iran war without reopening Strait of Hormuz
Dow soars over 950 points after Trump suggests US may end Iran war without reopening Strait of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 29, 2026. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 950 points on Tuesday after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest the U.S. may end the Iran war without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on social media, Trump indicated that the task of reopening the strait may fall to other countries, urging them to “go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

The Dow jumped 970 points, or 2.1%, by early afternoon, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.4%.

Since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28, Trump has voiced mixed messages about the expected duration of the war. On several occasions, markets have climbed after traders interpreted comments from Trump as a potential off-ramp from the Middle East conflict.

The war prompted Iranian closure of the strait, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply. A potential U.S. exit from the war without ensuring that the strait is open could leave uncertain the path to a resumption of normal tanker traffic and a resulting remedy for the current global oil shortage.

Global oil prices surged more than 5% on Tuesday, exceeding $118 a barrel, just shy of its highest price since 2022.

Gas prices in the United States topped $4 per gallon on average Tuesday, underscoring the link between rising oil prices and strained consumers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Dow closes down 700 points as global oil prices top 0 a barrel
Dow closes down 700 points as global oil prices top $100 a barrel
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 10, 2026 in New York City. Stocks continued to slide at the opening due to the war in Iran and oil prices hovering around $90 per barrel. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 700 points on Thursday as global oil prices spiked above $100 a barrel.

The Dow plunged 730 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1.7%.

A selloff hit Wall Street as traders feared economic fallout from a potentially prolonged bout of elevated oil prices amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Oil markets are suffering a major supply shortage due to an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply.

Global crude oil prices hovered at about $101 per barrel on Thursday, which marked a 9% increase from a day earlier. Oil prices have soared 49% over the past month.

Prices at the pump have also soared. U.S. gasoline prices jumped to $3.59 on Thursday from $2.94 a month earlier, AAA data showed.

Indexes fell worldwide on Thursday as the jump in oil prices rippled through global markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.2%, while pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.5%.

In recent days, President Donald Trump has voiced mixed messages about how the White House may address oil prices and related cost woes.

Trump has indicated the war may end soon, but he has also threatened to escalate the conflict if Iran continues to impede tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World,” Trump said.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, Trump downplayed the rising oil prices, saying they would financially benefit the U.S.

In his first purported message, Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly installed supreme leader of Iran, on Thursday addressed the importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Khamenei said the closure of the shipping route must be sustained as a “tool to pressure the enemy,” according to CNBC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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