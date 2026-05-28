Man fatally shot during Eid prayer service in Minnesota, suspect in custody

Man fatally shot during Eid prayer service in Minnesota, suspect in custody

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A suspect has been apprehended after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot while attending a prayer service in Minnesota, authorities said.

Khalid Ibrahim Abdi was shot multiple times just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee, about 25 miles outside of Minneapolis, the Shakopee Police Department said.

He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and later died from his injuries, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning and is being held pending charges, police said. The suspect’s name has not been publicly released.

Abdi was a member and field representative of the AFSCME Council 5 labor union, according to AFSCME Council 5 executive director Bart Andersen.

“It is with unimaginable sadness and heartbreak to share that we lost our union brother and AFSCME Council 5 Field Representative Khalid Abdi today, who was shot and killed while attending an Eid prayer gathering,” Anderson said in a statement.

“Khalid will be forever remembered for his tenacious organizing spirit, his warm and inviting presence, and his unyielding passion and drive to fight for the working-class and all historically marginalized communities,” Anderson said.

“Please keep Khalid’s family, friends, neighbors, and all of us coworkers in your thoughts,” he continued. “Khalid’s tenacity, heart, and joy lives in all of us forever.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

2.3 magnitude earthquake recorded near Sleepy Hollow, New York
2.3 magnitude earthquake recorded near Sleepy Hollow, New York

(NEW YORK) — A 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck about half a mile west of Sleepy Hollow, New York, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The earthquake struck at 10:18 a.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI increases reward for ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive to M
FBI increases reward for ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive to $1M
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. (FBI)

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is now offering $1 million for information leading to the arrest of one of its “Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.”

Omar Alexander Cardenas is wanted by local and federal authorities for a 2019 murder in Los Angeles.

Cardenas is accused of firing several rounds at the victim, Jabali Dumas, at a barber shop on Aug. 15, 2019, according to the FBI. Dumas was struck in the head and died, authorities said.

Cardenas has “known gang affiliations,” and the shooting is believed to have been gang-related, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. 

A local arrest warrant was issued for Cardenas in April 2020 after he was charged with murder, the FBI said. He is believed to have possibly fled to Mexico and has also been federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to the FBI.

The FBI initially offered a $100,000 reward for information on Cardenas’ whereabouts when he was added to its “Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list in 2022. The reward, which subsequently increased to $250,000, has now surged to $1 million, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

McDonnell called the new reward a “critical step forward” in the case.

“We believe that someone knows Omar Cardenas’ whereabouts, and we’re urging anyone with information to please come forward,” the chief said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “Our mission is clear — to locate and apprehend Cardenas and bring justice for the Dumas family.”

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles field office, said the U.S.’ relationship with the government of Mexico “has never been stronger,” pointing to the recent apprehension in Mexico of another “Most Wanted” fugitive — former Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin Ryan Wedding.

Davis shared a message directed at Cardenas.

“Mexico is not safe for you. Mr. Cardenas, if that’s where you’re hiding,” Davis said during the briefing. “I have full faith in this task force that they will bring you to justice.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Howard Lutnick to ‘appear voluntarily’ before House panel probing Epstein, chairman says
Howard Lutnick to ‘appear voluntarily’ before House panel probing Epstein, chairman says
Howard Lutnick, commerce secretary during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Feb. 20, 2026. (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has “agreed to appear voluntarily” before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Committee Chairman James Comer announced Tuesday.

“I commend his demonstrated commitment to transparency and appreciate his willingness to engage with the Committee. I look forward to his testimony,” Comer said in a post on X.

Comer did not specify when the secretary’s appearance will occur.

Lutnick, who lived next door to Epstein for over a decade, previously suggested he had distanced himself from Epstein back in the mid-2000s prior to Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“So, I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy. If that guy was there, I wasn’t going because he’s gross,” Lutnick said on the “Pod Force One” podcast in October.

The commerce secretary was grilled on Capitol Hill during an appearance last month before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee about his past denial following revelations that the two men remained in contact years after Lutnick suggested he had distanced himself from the convicted sex offender.

In his appearance before the appropriations subcommittee, Lutnick was asked repeatedly about his correspondence with Epstein, detailed in files recently released by the Justice Department, in which it was revealed that he visited Epstein’s Caribbean island in 2012 with his family and others.

Lutnick has denied any wrongdoing.

Tuesday’s announcement from Comer came a day after the House Oversight Committee released video of the appearances of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before the committee last week.

ABC News’ Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.