‘Off Campus’ announces its new lead couple for season 2
Allie and Dean are taking center ice in season 2 of Off Campus.
Prime Video has confirmed what fans of the hockey romance series already suspected – Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn will be the show’s new leads, taking over for Ella Bright’s Hannah and Belmont Cameli’s Garrett.
While season 1 of the show adapted Elle Kennedy’s first book in her Off Campus series, The Deal, season 2 will adapt Allie and Dean’s love story in the third book, The Score.
“One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping the score,” reads the post on the Off Campus official Instagram account. “From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2.”
According to Prime Video, season 1, which debuted May 13, reached 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days.
Adballa, who plays aspiring actress Allie, and Kalyn, who plays hockey playboy Dean, are both also starring in a new audio erotica series for Quinn, called Rent Free.
Season 2 of Off Campus is currently in production.
Ripley star Johnny Flynn has been cast to play Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Paul Simon in the new movie The Road Home, according to Deadline.
The film, directed by Bill Condon, is centered around trumpeter Hugh Masekela, played by South African actor Thabo Rametsi, who toured with Simon in support of his 1986 Grammy Award-winning album, Graceland.
The film will also star Cynthia Erivo as vocalist Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba, who was married to Masekela in the ’60s and also toured with Simon, and Guy Pearce, who plays anti-apartheid advocate Archbishop Trevor Huddleston. Huddleston called for a boycott of Simon, claiming he violated the United Nations cultural boycott of the country by partially recording the album in Johannesburg.
“For me, there are very few stories that could come closer to home than this. I was born in Johannesburg and moved to London in 1985 – just before the album Graceland was released,” says Flynn, also known for his work in Emma and Lovesick. “The music of South Africa – and especially that of Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba IS the sound of my childhood. And Graceland was the most played cassette in our car growing up.”
He adds, “It’s such an honour to be invited to tell this story with artists that I admire so much. It’s the story of hope and the power of music.”
Get the limo out front, because the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary official trailer has arrived.
Disney+ and Hulu have shared the official trailer for the anniversary special, which is set to debut on March 24 — 20 years to the day that the original series premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006.
The trailer starts with Miley Cyrus pulling up to a Disney soundstage wearing her signature blonde Hannah Montana wig.
“Good to be home,” she says as the show’s iconic theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds,” begins to play.
We see clips of Cyrus on stage performing as Hannah, visiting recreations of the sitcom’s sets and being interviewed by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.
“What Disney boy did you have the biggest crush on at the time?” Cooper asks, to which Cyrus responds, “Get the tea kettle.”
The trailer also includes a snippet of Cyrus performing “The Climb” while in costume as Hannah. During the emotional song, we see Cyrus interact with her mom and dad, Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Billy Ray Cyrus.
“I love being Hannah. I love being Miley Cyrus. You really taught me how to be who I am,” Cyrus tells her mom. Later, we see her hug her father on the set of the Stewart family’s living room.
“Love you,” she tells him, before he responds, “Best of both worlds.”
“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release back in February.
“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”
Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles on shows including Days of Our Lives and films including Starship Troopers, has died at age 57, his representative confirmed to ABC News Monday.
Muldoon rose to fame in the early 1990s with his role on Days of Our Lives, on which he originated the role of Austin Reed. He later starred on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place and had a recurring role on Saved By the Bell.
Days of Our Lives paid tribute to its former star on Monday, writing in an Instagram post, “The Days of our Lives family is saddened by the news of Patrick’s untimely passing.”
“As the original ‘Austin Reed,’ he left an indelible mark in Salem both personally and professionally. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, and he will be missed by all of us,” the soap opera posted, alongside a series of photos of Muldoon.
Allison Sweeney, who co-starred with Muldoon on Days of Our Lives, shared memories of the actor in a post on X Monday, writing, “Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit. I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed.”
Lisa Rinna, who also starred alongside Muldoon on Days, posted a photo of the pair together in an Instagram Story, alongside a broken heart emoji.
In addition to his TV roles, Muldoon acted on the big screen, including the 1997 movie Starship Troopers, playing the role of Zander Barcalow.
Over his decadeslong acting career, Muldoon accrued nearly 100 acting credits, as well as more than one dozen producing credits and several soundtrack credits, according to IMDb.
Just days before his death, Muldoon shared a post on Instagram promoting a new film he was working on, Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz.