Trump building granite helipad on White House South Lawn

Trump building granite helipad on White House South Lawn
President Donald Trump walks over to Marine One after landing in Air Force One on July 03, 2026 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he is constructing a granite helipad for Marine One on the White House South Lawn, and said it will be paid for by Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, which makes helicopters that transport the president.

“So, now we’re building a helipad, a beautiful helipad, and it’s got the seal of the White House on it, in granite, in carved granite. It’s really a beautiful thing,” Trump said while taking reporter questions at an event in the Oval Office. 

Trump said Sikorsky would pay for the construction.

“It’s about $5 or $6 million. They’re paying the full cost,” the president said.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson, in a statement provided to ABC News, said the company “has a long history of supporting projects” in Washington, D.C., and across the country.

“This specific contribution was made to the Trust for the National Mall, the National Park Service’s non-profit organization,” the spokesperson said. “Our engagement with the federal government is guided by rigorous ethics and compliance standards and conducted in full accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Lockheed Martin delivered a new fleet of Sikorsky helicopters to the Air Force in 2024, but the White House has had to keep using an older fleet for South Lawn departures and arrivals because they burn the grass. Trump on Monday said the helicopters not only singed the grass but also “ripped it out.”

The newer helicopters have been used when the president is away on travel.

A spokesperson for Sikorsky said in a statement that the new helicopter, a VH‑92A Patriot, “is a recognizable patriotic asset known around the globe for safety, security and reliability.”

The U.S. Navy awarded Sikorsky Aircraft a $1.24 billion contract to replace the Marine One helicopter fleet. The deal was agreed to under President Barack Obama’s administration.

“It brings increased capabilities for the no‑fail mission supporting the Commander‑in‑Chief around the world. The helicopter delivers increased performance and reduced maintenance costs and time over the current fleet of presidential helicopters,” the Sikorsky spokesperson said.

The helipad will be Trump’s latest construction project at the White House.

The East Wing was demolished last year to make way for construction of Trump’s massive White House ballroom. The ballroom addition has sparked numerous legal challenges.

Trump installed plaques underneath portraits of presidents at the White House — dubbed the “Presidential Walk of Fame” — along the West Wing Colonnade.

He also paved over the grass at the White House Rose Garden to create a patio with tables, and installed two massive flagpoles on the North and South lawns. More recently, scaffolding was erected for restoration work on the building’s stone columns.

Trump commented on the work while hosting a lunch at the new Rose Garden Club.

“A lot of love is being put in the White House,” the president said.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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White House correspondents’ dinner rescheduled for July 24
White House correspondents’ dinner rescheduled for July 24
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Weijia Jiang attend as Mentalist Oz Pearlman hosts The White House Correspondents Dinner at Washington Hilton, April 25, 2026. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The White House correspondents’ dinner has been rescheduled for July 24, after a shooting forced the cancellation of the annual event in April, White House Correspondents’ Association president Weijia Jiang said.

“Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members,” she said in a statement.

Cole Allen, 31, is accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at the April 25 dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel. He was tackled by law enforcement after rushing through a security checkpoint at the hotel, where thousands of journalists as well as Trump and members of his Cabinet were gathered for the annual event, according to prosecutors.

Allen allegedly wrote that administration officials were his targets, according to a criminal complaint.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to attempted assassination of the President of the United States, assault on a federal law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, transportation of a firearm and ammunition over state lines with the intent to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jiang said the rescheduled dinner “will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence.”

“Our thoughts remain with the officer who was injured and with everyone who experienced that evening,” she added. “We are indebted to the US Secret Service, law enforcement and the hotel staff whose swift response protected our guests and our staff.”

Jiang did not say where July’s dinner will be held.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to be DHS secretary narrowly clears Senate committee with Democratic support
Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to be DHS secretary narrowly clears Senate committee with Democratic support
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) arrives to testify during a confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to be the secretary of Homeland Security narrowly cleared a committee vote Thursday morning with the help of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, teeing up the Oklahoma Republican’s nomination for a final vote on the Senate floor as soon as next week.

Mullin’s nomination advanced out of Senate Homeland Security Committee by a vote of 8-7. He needed a simple majority of votes to clear the committee.

After a series of contentious exchanges during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, Sen. Rand Paul, the committee’s chairman, ultimately cast a vote against Mullin in committee on Thursday. Fetterman was the only Democrat to cast a vote in his favor.

Fetterman’s vote proved to be critical for Mullin as Republicans only hold a one seat majority on the committee. Paul’s objection meant that at least one Democrat would be necessary to push Mullin over the line. 

After the vote, Fetterman said he approached the Mullin vote with an “open mind.”

“We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X.

Mullin’s hearing came weeks after President Donald Trump fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, following her handling of the Minneapolis immigration enforcement and criticism that she used $220 million in taxpayer money for an ad campaign.

Mullin’s nomination will head to the Senate floor where he’ll need a simple majority of votes to be confirmed. He is expected to be approved by the chamber when he comes up for a final vote.

-ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

White House UFC event is getting increased security, DHS says
White House UFC event is getting increased security, DHS says
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026, in Miami, Florida. The main event of UFC 327 is the light heavyweight match between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The sprawling UFC Freedom 250 event being held on the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse event in June are receiving the highest level of security possible, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News.

“The ‘UFC Freedom 250’ event held on the South Lawn of the White House and the Fan Festival on the Ellipse on June 13-14, 2026, are designated SEAR 1 events,” a department spokesperson said to ABC News. 

Other SEAR 1 events include the Super Bowl, the Chicago Marathon and the Rose Bowl Game.

In years past, the federal coordinator for the SEAR 1 events was an agent from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) or the U.S. Secret Service. This year’s  Super Bowl security posture in San Francisco was led by the lead HSI agent from the San Francisco Field Office.

The event is not a National Special Security Event, which is designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security and includes events like the Presidential Inauguration and the 250 Military Parade. 

UFC Freedom 250 — a UFC fight taking place on the South Lawn was an idea that President Donald Trump has been deeply involved in helping plan. UFC President Dana White announced that in addition to the fight, there will be a fan fest on the ellipse and events through the National Mall, including a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial.

The threat landscape has also never been more dynamic, according to law enforcement sources.

A March alert sent to law enforcement partners around the country from DHS talked about the threat of lone actors. 

“Lone offenders in the Homeland have not historically been motivated by issues related to Iran, the IRGC, or Shia violent extremism; however, the existential threat to the Iranian regime and increased US or Israeli actions could prompt some US-based violent extremists or hate crime perpetrators to attack targets perceived to be Jewish, pro-Israel, or linked to the US government or military,” the bulletin says. 

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