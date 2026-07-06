Roof of BJ’s Wholesale Club in New Jersey partially collapses during heavy rain

Roof of BJ’s Wholesale Club in New Jersey partially collapses during heavy rain
The flooded interior at a BJ’s Wholesale Club is seen following a partial roof collapse at the store in Ocean Township, New Jersey, July 6, 2026. (Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office)

(OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — The roof of a BJ’s Wholesale Club in New Jersey partially collapsed during heavy rain on Monday, temporarily entrapping two people who were able to safely escape, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported following the incident at the big-box store in Ocean Township, authorities said.

Video from the store’s security camera captured the collapse, showing a portion of the roof fall near the bakery section as a deluge of water flooded the interior. Local officials have confirmed they are looking at the video as part of an investigation into the incident.

Multiple agencies responded to the store around 11:16 a.m. ET following reports of the partial roof collapse, authorities said. There were 27 people inside the store at the time, including two who became partially entrapped but were able to free themselves and safely leave, according to local authorities.  

First responders conducted a “comprehensive search” of the building, and a drone and K-9 teams were also involved in the search effort to ensure no one remained inside, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and Ocean Township Police Department said in a joint statement.

The collapse occurred as heavy rain pummeled the area, resulting in “extreme flooding,” the sheriff’s office said. Up to six inches of rain was reported in the area over the past 24 hours, with most of the rain falling since early Monday morning. 

“This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions,” Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said in a statement about the collapse. “We commend all first responders who worked with urgency under challenging circumstances. Despite the ongoing flooding and severe weather affecting our communities, all worked seamlessly together to ensure everyone was safely accounted for.”

ABC News has reached out to BJ’s Wholesale Club for comment.

Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas Arnone commended the “swift response” by agencies in the incident while urging residents to stay alert for updates regarding flash flooding and other storm-related damage in the area. 

The heavy rain that was occurring at the time of the roof collapse has since ended, though additional rounds of rain are possible through the evening hours.

A flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. ET Monday in Monmouth County, according to the National Weather Service.

ABC News’ Daniel Peck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Former chief of staff to ex-NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrested in federal bribery case
Former chief of staff to ex-NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrested in federal bribery case
handcuffs fingerprints (ATU Images/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Frank Carone, a former chief of staff to ex-New York Mayor Eric Adams, was arrested on Wednesday morning along with his brother Anthony and two others as part of a federal bribery case, according to federal investigators.

While serving as chief of staff, Carone allegedly, “agreed to accept a series of bribe payments” as part of a scheme to “exploit the city’s migrant crisis for profit,” according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.

In 2022, during the influx of migrants into New York, the city needed to rent entire hotels to accommodate asylum-seekers using emergency contracts.

Carone allegedly accepted $120,000 in bribes from two co-defendants, Crystal Chen and Yan Po Zhu, in exchange for steering a multimillion-dollar emergency contract to a Microtel in Long Island City, Queens, that they controlled, federal prosecutors alleged.

To conceal the bribes, the payments were allegedly funneled through an account that Carone’s brother, Anthony, controlled, the indictment said. 

“In total, Zhu and Chen paid approximately $120,000 to F. Carone in exchange for an Emergency Shelter Contract for the Microtel, which was laundered through the Law Firm #2 account by A. Carone and his co-defendants,” the indictment said.

The indictment included photographs of Zhu and Carone socializing at Zhu’s Long Island home in June 2022, a time when the indictment said Zhu and Chen’s efforts to secure an Emergency Shelter Contract through other means were stalling. 

“Zhu leveraged his burgeoning personal relationship with the defendant, Frank V. Carone,” the indictment said.

The city ultimately awarded Microtel a nearly $7 million contract, even though it was smaller than another Long Island City hotel under consideration. 

The indictment quoted an unnamed city employee who allegedly “lamented that replacing the professional’s staff’s recommendations with the Microtel ‘meant a loss of 75 units,’ which would necessitate opening more locations to make up the difference.”

The defendants are charged with 13 counts, including conspiracy, federal program bribery and obstruction.

Carone helped with Adams’ transition into office in January 2022 and served as the mayor’s chief of staff until December that year, when he departed the administration.

As he departed, he said that in his position it had been an “honor keeping the trains running for this administration,” according to a press release at the time.

Arthur Aidala, an attorney representing Carone, said in a statement to ABC News that Carone was notified that he was under federal investigation three years ago and denied the allegations.

“Frank Carone was part of an administration that publicly challenged what it viewed as the previous White House’s dangerous immigration policies and their harmful impact on New York City,” Aidala said in a statement to ABC News. “Following an extensive three-year investigation that examined numerous aspects of Mr. Carone’s personal and professional life, prosecutors ultimately brought these charges.”

“Mr. Carone maintains his innocence and looks forward to addressing these allegations through the legal process. He is confident that the facts will demonstrate that he acted lawfully and appropriately at all times,” Aidala added.

Attorney information for the other defendants was not immediately available.

Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for former Mayor Adams, said in a statement that his “prayers are with [Carone’s] family”

“Frank Carone has dedicated decades of his life to public service, the legal profession, and helping countless individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations throughout New York,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Additional images recovered from cameras at Nancy Guthrie’s home: Sources
Additional images recovered from cameras at Nancy Guthrie’s home: Sources
This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie. (FBI)

(TUCSON, Ariz.) — The FBI has recovered additional imagery from cameras at the Arizona home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The images were recovered in recent weeks from motion-activated cameras trained on the swimming pool, backyard and side yard, the sources said.

Investigators were unable to recover video footage, but reduced-size, thumbnail images captured when the cameras were triggered by motion.

The cameras recorded nothing suspicious, the sources said.

Investigators were able to observe several people in the back and side yards over an unspecified period prior to the abduction. After Nancy Guthrie was taken, law enforcement officers are seen near the pool.

However, the cameras captured nothing on the night of the abduction, the sources said. Investigators have drawn no conclusions as to why, but one source described it as “odd.”

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson-area home nearly seven weeks ago, in the early hours of Feb. 1.

The FBI has previously released photos and videos of an unknown armed suspect in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home on the morning of her disappearance, appearing to tamper with a security camera.

The masked man appears to have been at her front door earlier than Feb. 1, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

The Pima County sheriff has repeated this week that he believes Guthrie was targeted, but investigators have released no motive and have identified no suspect.

Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward, bringing the combined reward between the family and law enforcement to $1.2 million.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Forest ranger details dramatic cave rescue of man stuck in crevice
Forest ranger details dramatic cave rescue of man stuck in crevice
Lieutenant John Gullen, an emergency response forest ranger for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, detailed how he rescued a hiker who was stuck in Merlin’s Cave. (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)

(NEW YORK) — Forest rangers in New York rescued a man last week who had been stuck in a crevice in a cave for six hours, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The unidentified Brooklyn man was hiking with friends at Merlin’s Cave in the town of Canaan on May 17 when he became stuck in the crevice, the department wrote in the caption of a Facebook post Friday.

Forest Ranger Lt. John Gullen, who helped safely pull the man out, said in a video posted on the department’s social media page that the man “was really jammed in there more than I had expected.”

“It was like his full body was stuck in a crevice that was basically designed the exact shape of him,” Gullen said.

The man slipped into the crevice about 400 feet from the cave entrance, according to department officials, and had become completely immobilized.

Gullen said three of the man’s friends were still with him when rescuers arrived and had attempted to get him out themselves, but all of them had become hypothermic.

“With any cave rescue, hypothermia is a guarantee,” Gullen said. “It’s about 50 degrees [Fahrenheit] in the cave, and it’s almost 100% humidity, and that gets you cold quick, especially when you’re not moving.”

Gullen said the man maintained a positive attitude throughout the ordeal, as rescuers worked to free him.

“For most people, that’s like their worst nightmare. So he did such a great job keeping a positive attitude. He was giving me thumbs up … we were telling jokes,” he recalled.

The rescue crew were able to use a rock drill to carefully remove parts of the surrounding stone “inches from the subject’s head and back” until he was finally able to wiggle himself free, officials said.

“Once we were able to get to a point where we could high-five, we were high-fiving,” Gullen said. “It’s a feeling that I wish everyone could experience, because there’s nothing like it.”

The man was ultimately able to walk out of the cave on his own after being warmed up, according to officials.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.