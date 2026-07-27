Production starts on ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series
Cameras have started rolling on Myron Bolitar.
Netflix has announced that production has started on the upcoming TV series adaptation based on writer Harlan Coben’s longest-running book series. The new show is shooting in New York City.
Colin Woodell will star as the titular sports agent. Also starring are Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero. They play Win Lockwood and Esperanza Diaz in the show.
“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.
Woodell’s Myron Bolitar is described as “a former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end,” according to Netflix. “Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court.”
The main cast also includes Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, Jamie McShane and Ben McKenzie. Melissa Benoist, Griffin Dunne, Bebe Neuwirth, Isaiah Hill, Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens, Amanda Warren, Quincy Isaiah, Charlie Tahan, Jamie Hector and Sandrine Holt make up the rest of the ensemble.
Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.
Many people thought Amanda Seyfried was auditioning to play Joni Mitchell when she showed off her dulcimer skills by performing the singer’s tune “California” during a March 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It turns out Seyfried actually learned to play the instrument because she had already been cast to play Joni on screen.
In a new interview with British GQ, Seyfried reveals she was supposed to play Joni in a film about her and her manger Elliot Roberts, which wound up not happening.
As part of her prep for the role, Seyfried spent time with Joni at her home in Los Angeles, where they shared a steak dinner and listened to Joni’s iconic album Blue together. Seyfried adds that during the meeting, Joni “told me a lot of stories.”
For the role, Seyfried committed herself to learning how to play all the songs on Blue, along with other Joni classics like “Both Sides Now.” She tells the mag she “f****** wept” the day she finished learning the last song.
“I felt like a bona fide musician, like I belong here,” she says. “I felt like I had put my own flag on the top of the mountain. Because it was a f***** mountain, I tell you.”
Writer/director Cameron Crowe is currently working on a Joni biopic, which will reportedly star Meryl Streep as Joni in her later years.
As for whether she had a chance to be in Crowe’s film, Seyfried tells the mag, “Apparently a lot of people reached out to Cameron Crowe and were like, ‘What the f*** are you doing, dude?'” She noted, “I don’t know what he said, but from my knowledge, his version is, she’s really young and then she’s older.”
Ahead of the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film’s theatrical release on July 31, a new trailer dropped on Wednesday featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ and more.
The new trailer sees Holland entering the Spider-Verse again, and this time, he’s spinning out of control in the aftermath of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he asked Doctor Strange for a spell to make the world forget he’s Spidey after his secret identity was exposed.
Brand New Day follows Peter as he fights crime full-time as Spider-Man “in a world that doesn’t remember him,” according to the synopsis for the film.
“The pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control,” the synopsis adds. “But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see.”
The synopsis continues, “The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.”
The film also sees the return of familiar Marvel faces Jon Bernthal as Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. We also get Jacob Batalon as Peter’s pal Ned and Michael Mando as villain Scorpion, with Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman joining as new characters.
The press tour for the new film also began this week with Zendaya and Holland stepping out together in Madrid during a photo call for the film.
Brand New Day is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland after 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”
Nomination day is here for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The nominations were announced Wednesday by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Jeff Hiller from Somebody Somewhere.
The 2026 Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.
Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmys ceremony, becoming the first woman to host the awards show in 15 years.
The Pitt leads this year’s drama categories with 25 nominations. Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy categories with 24. The previous record was held jointly by TheStudio in 2025 and The Bear in 2024. Those shows each have 23 nominations this year, respectively.
Here’s a look at some of this year’s Emmy nominations:
Outstanding drama series The Diplomat The Gilded Age A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Paradise The Pitt Pluribus Slow Horses Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age Chase Infiniti, The Testaments Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series Patrick Ball, The Pitt Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt Gerran Howell, The Pitt Jack Lowden, Slow Horses Tom Pelphrey, Task Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Taylor Dearden, The Pitt Fiona Dourif, The Pitt Allison Janney, The Diplomat Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt Julianne Nicholson, Paradise Karoline Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding comedy series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Margo’s Got Money Troubles Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking Widow’s Bay
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay Steve Carell, Rooster Jason Segel, Shrinking Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons Paul W. Downs, Hacks Harrison Ford, Shrinking Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay Michael Urie, Shrinking Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles Megan Stalter, Hacks Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Limited or anthology series The Beast in Me All Her Fault Beef DTF St. Louis Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Oscar Isaac, Beef Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit Riz Ahmed, Bait
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Carey Mulligan, Beef Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis Richard Gadd, Half Man David Harbour, DTF St. Louis Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis Charles Melton, Beef Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis Youn Yuh-jung, Beef Constance Zimmerman, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette