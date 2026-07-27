Production starts on ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series

Production starts on ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series
Colin Woodell, Harlan Coben, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero at the first table read for ‘Myron Bolitar.’ (Michele K. Short/Netflix)

Cameras have started rolling on Myron Bolitar.

Netflix has announced that production has started on the upcoming TV series adaptation based on writer Harlan Coben’s longest-running book series. The new show is shooting in New York City.

Colin Woodell will star as the titular sports agent. Also starring are Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero. They play Win Lockwood and Esperanza Diaz in the show.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.

Woodell’s Myron Bolitar is described as “a former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end,” according to Netflix. “Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court.”

The main cast also includes Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, Jamie McShane and Ben McKenzie. Melissa Benoist, Griffin Dunne, Bebe Neuwirth, Isaiah Hill, Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens, Amanda Warren, Quincy Isaiah, Charlie Tahan, Jamie Hector and Sandrine Holt make up the rest of the ensemble.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

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Amanda Seyfried was once cast to play Joni Mitchell on screen
Amanda Seyfried was once cast to play Joni Mitchell on screen
Portrait of Joni Mitchell in London, 1970. (Photo by Dick Barnatt/Redferns)/Amanda Seyfried arrives at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Many people thought Amanda Seyfried was auditioning to play Joni Mitchell when she showed off her dulcimer skills by performing the singer’s tune “California” during a March 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It turns out Seyfried actually learned to play the instrument because she had already been cast to play Joni on screen.

In a new interview with British GQ, Seyfried reveals she was supposed to play Joni in a film about her and her manger Elliot Roberts, which wound up not happening.

As part of her prep for the role, Seyfried spent time with Joni at her home in Los Angeles, where they shared a steak dinner and listened to Joni’s iconic album Blue together. Seyfried adds that during the meeting, Joni “told me a lot of stories.”

For the role, Seyfried committed herself to learning how to play all the songs on Blue, along with other Joni classics like “Both Sides Now.” She tells the mag she “f****** wept” the day she finished learning the last song.

“I felt like a bona fide musician, like I belong here,” she says. “I felt like I had put my own flag on the top of the mountain. Because it was a f***** mountain, I tell you.”

Writer/director Cameron Crowe is currently working on a Joni biopic, which will reportedly star Meryl Streep as Joni in her later years.

As for whether she had a chance to be in Crowe’s film, Seyfried tells the mag, “Apparently a lot of people reached out to Cameron Crowe and were like, ‘What the f*** are you doing, dude?'” She noted, “I don’t know what he said, but from my knowledge, his version is, she’s really young and then she’s older.”

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Zendaya, Tom Holland appear in new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Zendaya, Tom Holland appear in new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Film still from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ (Sony Pictures)

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Ahead of the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film’s theatrical release on July 31, a new trailer dropped on Wednesday featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ and more.

The new trailer sees Holland entering the Spider-Verse again, and this time, he’s spinning out of control in the aftermath of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he asked Doctor Strange for a spell to make the world forget he’s Spidey after his secret identity was exposed.

Brand New Day follows Peter as he fights crime full-time as Spider-Man “in a world that doesn’t remember him,” according to the synopsis for the film.

“The pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control,” the synopsis adds. “But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see.”

The synopsis continues, “The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.”

The film also sees the return of familiar Marvel faces Jon Bernthal as Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. We also get Jacob Batalon as Peter’s pal Ned and Michael Mando as villain Scorpion, with Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman joining as new characters.

The press tour for the new film also began this week with Zendaya and Holland stepping out together in Madrid during a photo call for the film.

Brand New Day is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland after 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

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‘The Pitt,’ ‘Hacks’ top 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations
‘The Pitt,’ ‘Hacks’ top 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations
A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater on Sept. 11, 2025, in LA. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nomination day is here for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Jeff Hiller from Somebody Somewhere.

The 2026 Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmys ceremony, becoming the first woman to host the awards show in 15 years.

The Pitt leads this year’s drama categories with 25 nominations. Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy categories with 24. The previous record was held jointly by The Studio in 2025 and The Bear in 2024. Those shows each have 23 nominations this year, respectively.

Here’s a look at some of this year’s Emmy nominations:

Outstanding drama series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karoline Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Steve Carell, Rooster
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles 
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary 
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Limited or anthology series
The Beast in Me
All Her Fault
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Riz Ahmed, Bait

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmerman, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

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