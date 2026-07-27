In brief: ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ renewed for season 4 and more

In brief: ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ renewed for season 4 and more

The AMC series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is coming back for a fourth season. This renewal announcement came during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It arrives after season 3 of the show, which was called The Vampire Lestat, ended its run. Season 4 of the series will be known as Anne Rice’s Queen of the Damned. A teaser for the upcoming season, which will debut to both AMC and AMC+, has also been released …

Another adaptation of one of Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s books is in the works. Deadline reports that Netflix is adapting his book Happy Old Year into a series. Paiva’s work I’m Still Here was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie by director Walter Salles …

A stage musical adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is set to make its North American premiere Off Broadway in New York City this fall. The show will premiere at the Public Theater with its first preview on Oct. 8. Its official opening date will be Oct. 21 and it will run until Nov. 15. Dead Outlaw Tony nominee Andrew Durand will star as the titular man who defies the rules of age. The musical is based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald short story. It won the Olivier Award for best new musical in 2025 …

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Aaron Paul joins ‘Fallout’ season 3 cast
Aaron Paul joins ‘Fallout’ season 3 cast
A photo of Aaron Paul. (Prime Video)

Aaron Paul is joining the cast of Fallout.

Prime Video has announced that the Breaking Bad star is set to join the ensemble of the hit video game series adaptation during its third season. This casting announcement was made ahead of Amazon’s annual upfront presentation on Monday.

Additionally, cast members Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register are being upped to series regulars for season 3. They join Frances Turner, who was promoted to series regular in season 2 and remains on as a regular for season 3.

Fallout tells the story of the “haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” according to an official description from Prime Video. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as the creators, executive producers and showrunners of Fallout. Paul will be reunited with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on this new project, with whom he previously worked with on Westworld.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan and Moisés Arias also star in the series.

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‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios)

The series finale of The Boys drops Wednesday on Prime Video. The big question is whether or not The Boys will be able to stop the sociopathic and seemingly invincible superhero Homelander, when all attempts so far this season have failed. So, will the finale manage to wrap up the story in a way that makes viewers happy?

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie aka Starlight, told ABC Audio, “I hope so. I really hope so, I think the writers have done a brilliant job executing it. And I think that will translate into the fans feeling really satisfied by it, hopefully. We always hope so.”

“But I think … Eric Kripke [CRIP-kee], our showrunner, has done a brilliant job,” she added.

Moriarty’s Annie recommitted to the seemingly hopeless fight against Homelander, who is literally immortal, in last week’s episode, after she regained her sense of hope. That came despite a very bleak season that has seen the deaths of several major characters. But as star Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, notes, it’s that emotion that has been carrying the characters through this season.

“Hope is a very big, poignant theme this season because I think the question the writers are asking is, ‘How do you have hope in a world that’s so dark, and dreary and horrible?'” he told ABC Audio.

“And I think that the answer to that is that hope is a choice. And sometimes all you have is hope and … [it’s] hard to keep alive. But doing so — it’s not naive. It’s not overly optimistic. It’s actually kind of bada**.”  

All episodes of season 5 of The Boys are streaming now.

 

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage reprises his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse role in this new live-action series.

Hulu
Deli Boys: Season 2 of the comedy series arrives.  

Apple TV
Star City: Watch the premiere of this new For All Mankind spinoff series.

Movie theaters
Backrooms: This original horror movie from director Kane Parsons arrives in theaters. 

Pressure: Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott star in this drama film about the hours leading up to D-Day. 

The Breadwinner: Comedian Nate Bargatze is married to Mandy Moore in the comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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