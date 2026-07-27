Gas prices are up nearly 6 cents per gallon

Gas prices are up nearly 6 cents per gallon

Average gas prices in Virginia are up nearly 6 cents per gallon over the last week, to $3.97 today, according to GasBuddy. That’s 26 cents higher than a month ago and 99 cents higher than a year ago. The average price in Henry County today is $3.83, and in Martinsville it’s $3.88, according to Triple A.

Oil prices dipped Friday on reports of potential new peace talks with Tehran. Meanwhile, there are reports that the U-S is considering further military action against Iran. Some fear the action will mean more pain at the pump.

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