David Jonsson to star in ‘Black Panther 3’

David Jonsson is stepping into the role of the Marvel superhero for Black Panther 3, director Ryan Coogler announced during the studio’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.
Jonsson will be playing T’Challa’s son Prince T’Challa II, who takes up the mantle of Black Panther from his late father. His character was introduced as a young boy in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Letitia Wright will be returning as Shuri and Winston Duke will be reprising his role as M’Baku in the third film.
The late Chadwick Boseman played T’Challa/Black Panther in the first Black Panther film in 2018. He died of colon cancer in 2020 at age 43.
Black Panther 3 will arrive in theaters on Dec. 15, 2028.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.
HBO has renewed its upcoming Harry Potter series for a second season. This renewal announcement comes months ahead of the debut of the show’s first season. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will air on HBO and debut to HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.
Additionally, Succession‘s Jon Brown, who was a writer on season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner for season 2. He will serve in the role alongside Francesca Gardiner, the showrunner of season 1.
“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish season one by Christmas and to return to production for season two this Autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” Gardiner said. “I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on Succession through to these recent times together on Harry Potter. Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him.”
Brown said he is “incredibly excited” to collaborate with Gardiner as co-showrunners.
“It has been a joy to write on Philosopher’s Stone and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts,” Brown said.
Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together.
The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on Thursday.
In the post, which Palvin created and collaborated on with Sprouse, the happy couple pose for the camera while they both hold Palvin’s baby bump. They are dressed up to attend the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Palvin wears a light blue gown while Sprouse is suited in a tuxedo.
The carousel continues with an ultrasound photo of their baby, whose hands look to be raised in the rock music hand gesture, colloquially known as heavy metal horns.
In the post’s final photo, both Palvin and Sprouse copy the same hand gesture. The post is captioned with three heavy metal horns emojis.
ABC News has reached out to Sprouse’s rep for comment.
Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.
In August 2025, Palvin shared that she’d had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.
“For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”
Palvin ended her post by saying she is “excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”
The official trailer for The Four Seasons season 2 has arrived.
Netflix released the new trailer for the show’s second season on Monday. Created and written by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.
Fey stars alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen. Steve Carell starred in season 1, although his character, Nick, died in a sudden car crash at the end of that season.
“Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Fey), Jack (Forte), Anne (Kenney-Silver), Danny (Domingo), Claude (Calvani), and Ginny (Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures.”
Additionally, Domingo is set to direct the season’s premiere episode, while Fey will direct episode 2. Alan Alda produces the season, which will have eight 30-minute episodes.