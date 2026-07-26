Ryan Gosling joins Marvel as Ghost Rider in new film

Ryan Gosling joins Marvel as Ghost Rider in new film
Ryan Gosling speaks onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Project Hail Mary star will play Ghost Rider in a new Marvel Studios film set to hit theaters in 2028, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced Saturday during the studio’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Shawn Levy, who previously directed Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, will direct the upcoming film, according to Marvel.

Feige introduced Gosling during the panel, with the actor taking the stage to cheers from the crowd.

“Wow, is this really happening?” Gosling said. “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time.”

Gosling then told the audience that “only one director” could bring Ghost Rider to the screen before welcoming Levy to the stage.

Gosling and Levy recently worked together on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to hit theaters May 28, 2027.

Levy said the two began discussing ideas for Ghost Rider while working together on the Star Wars film.

“As Ryan started talking about his vision for this character, we started riffing,” Levy said. “And I finally said, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ So guys, we’ll see you in 2028.”

The upcoming film will bring Ghost Rider to the MCU after the character previously appeared on the big screen in two Sony films starring Nicolas Cage.

Cage first portrayed Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who becomes the supernatural Ghost Rider, in 2007’s Ghost Rider. He reprised the role in the 2012 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Gosling’s Ghost Rider will mark the character’s first appearance in a Marvel Studios film.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

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