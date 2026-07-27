Severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow

Severe storms are possible late tonight and early Tuesday, and then a second wave Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may contain damaging winds. Locally heavy rain, hail the size of quarters or larger, and tornadoes are also possible. Temperatures should be near normal this week.

Martinsville’s forecast: Patchy fog this morning, otherwise mostly sunny with a high of 87. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 67. Partly sunny with a high of 87 on Tuesday and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 22 mph.