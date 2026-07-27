‘Horrific violence’: 3 dead, 4 injured in Seattle food festival shooting, officials say

‘Horrific violence’: 3 dead, 4 injured in Seattle food festival shooting, officials say
Police officers walk on patrol at the scene of a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. At least two people are dead and at least five are wounded after a mass shooting at the event at Seattle Center. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) — Three people were killed and four others were injured after shots rang out at the Bite of Seattle food festival at the Seattle Center on Sunday, according to officials.

The Seattle Fire Department said first responders were dispatched to the scene at about 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, two people were shooting at each other, according to the Seattle Police Department.

“Our officers were there within seconds. They performed emergency aid to the wounded until the Seattle Fire Department was on scene,” Acting Chief Tyrone Davis, of the Seattle police, said in a statement. “Simultaneously, officers launched a search for the people responsible for this senseless violence.”

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said a suspect has been taken into custody. Further details on the suspect have not been released. The other person alleged to be firing shots was still unaccounted for, the police said.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts at the scene for two of the seven people who were shot, but those efforts were unsuccessful, according to fire officials. Both were declared deceased at the scene, officials said.

Another person later died after being transferred to a local hospital, officials said during a press conference. Officials at the University of Washington Medicine’s Harborview Medical Center earlier said that one woman was in surgery and was in critical condition.

The Seattle Police Department said in an update early on Monday that two men, aged 19 and 44, along with woman, 56, were killed.

The other patients — a boy, a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman — are in stable condition, according to the hospital. A 40-year-old woman with minor injuries from the scene declined transport to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The shooting occurred during Bite of Seattle, an annual festival with food vendors and live music held at the Seattle Center.

“What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence,” Wilson, the mayor, said in a statement. “Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire.”

“No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city,” Wilson said.  

Two guns were recovered at the scene, officials said. There were no surveillance cameras in the immediate area of the shooting, law enforcement said. Police are asking the public to come forward with information.

Detectives from the police’s Homicide and Gun Violence Reduction units were investigating the shooting, the department said.

Multiple agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Seattle field office responded to the incident, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

The FBI is aware of the shooting, an agency spokesperson said.

ABC News’ Amanda Morris contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial to get underway over a Texas track meet stabbing
Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial to get underway over a Texas track meet stabbing
The booking photo for Karmelo Anthony. (Frisco Police Department)

(FRISCO, Texas) — The murder trial of a Texas teenager accused of fatally stabbing another student at a high school track meet is set to get underway.

Karmelo Anthony was indicted on first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025.

Jury selection is scheduled for Monday and Wednesday at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, according to a court spokesperson. Opening arguments will begin on Thursday if a jury is seated, the spokesperson said.

Judge John Roach has imposed a gag order in the case, restricting what those involved can say, due to the attention the case has garnered.

He has also barred any electronics, including cellphones, from the courtroom during the trial, and no photography, video recording, audio recording or livestreaming are allowed.

“Due to the significant public and media interest in this case, the Court finds that specific procedures are necessary to ensure the Defendant’s right to a fair and impartial trial, the orderly administration of justice, the safety and security of all participants, and reasonable public access consistent with constitutional requirements,” he wrote in an order on the trial proceedings.

The deadly stabbing occurred at a Frisco Independent School District stadium on April 2, 2025, during a track and field championship involving multiple schools in the district.

Police said Austin Metcalf, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, was stabbed during an altercation under his school’s tent in the stadium bleachers. Anthony, a then-17-year-old student at Frisco Centennial High School, was taken into custody.

Responding officers said they spoke to multiple witnesses, including one who reported the altercation began after Metcalf told Anthony to move out from under their team’s tent, according to the arrest report.

The witness reported that Anthony allegedly reached inside his bag and said, “Touch me and see what happens,” according to the arrest report.

Metcalf grabbed Anthony to move him, according to a witness in the arrest report, and Anthony allegedly pulled out what the witness described as a black knife and “stabbed Austin once in the chest and then ran away,” the arrest report stated.

Anthony allegedly confessed to the killing and officers say he told them he was protecting himself, according to the arrest report.

Anthony was initially held on $1 million bond, which a Collin County judge reduced to $250,000.

As part of his bond conditions, he has been ordered to be on house arrest, be supervised by a parent or designated adult at all times and have no contact with Metcalf’s family, according to court records. He also needs prior court approval to leave the house, the court records show.

Prior to the gag order being issued, Anthony’s mother spoke out in the wake of the shooting, saying her family “has been under attack.”

“Whatever you think what happened … my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about,” his mother, Kala Hayes, said.

“I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial. Our son deserves the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded to,” she said.

On the day of the stabbing, Metcalf’s family said they were heartbroken over what they called the “senseless” act of violence.

“It was really senseless. I don’t know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument,” Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, who was at the track meet, told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA.

“Just doesn’t make any sense,” their mother, Meghan Metcalf, told WFAA. “Just because the kid was mad, my son is not here anymore, and I don’t understand it.”

Hunter accepted a posthumous diploma on his brother’s behalf at his high school graduation on May 22. The emotional moment led to a 30-second standing ovation, WFAA reported.

Following the deadly stabbing, the Frisco Independent School District called it an “unprecedented situation” in an email sent to the high schools that attended the track meet.

“Frisco ISD shares in the grief of everyone impacted by this heartbreaking loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family, students, staff, and our community during this difficult time,” the district said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

10 transported to hospital due to chemical leak at Louisiana facility: Police
10 transported to hospital due to chemical leak at Louisiana facility: Police
A chemical leak was reported in Duson, Louisiana, on May 5, 2026. (Duson Police Department)

(DUSON, La.) — Ten people were transported to the hospital due to a chemical leak at a facility in Louisiana that prompted evacuations, police said.

The “hazardous materials incident” was reported to authorities shortly after 7 a.m. CT on Tuesday in Duson, located about 10 miles west of Lafayette, according to Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred at FIBA Technologies, the Duson Police Department said.

A “valve malfunction” resulted in a boron trifluoride leak, state police said. The gas has a “pungent, suffocating odor,” according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Video from the scene posted by state police showed a white cloud billowing from the facility.

Hazardous materials crews responded and successfully contained the leak after about an hour, authorities said.

Six employees at the business, three first responders and one employee from a nearby business were transported to area hospitals for treatment due to exposure, police said. They are in stable condition and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The surrounding area, including businesses in an adjacent industrial park, was evacuated as a precaution amid the response. All evacuation and shelter-in-place orders have since been lifted and there is no threat to the immediate area, police said.

FIBA Technologies provides gas containment equipment and services for the industrial gas industry. ABC News has reached out to the company for comment. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Wife of US Army sergeant released after month in ICE custody
Wife of US Army sergeant released after month in ICE custody
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle in Washington. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

(EL PASO, Texas) — The wife of an active-duty U.S. Army sergeant with 27 years of service was released from immigration custody on Thursday.

Deisy Fidelina Rivera Ortega was taken into custody on April 14 in El Paso, Texas, while attending a routine immigration interview related to a “Parole in Place” application — a program designed to allow undocumented family members of military personnel to remain in the U.S. legally.

She was released after being in federal custody for one month, her attorney told ABC News.

Rivera Ortega is married to Sgt. 1st Class Jose Serrano, a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Bliss who has been deployed to Afghanistan three times. He told ABC News last month that he and his wife had been “doing everything by the book.”

“She goes to work or to church,” Serrano said. “That’s the life of my wife, Deisy.”

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she personally called Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to request Rivera Ortega’s release.

“I’m thankful to Secretary Mullin for heeding my personal call to release Deisy, but she — and so many others — should never have been in this situation to begin with,” Duckworth said in a statement to ABC News.

“Deisy was doing everything ‘the right way’: attending her Military Parole in Place interview, when she was detained by ICE with no warrant and no explanation,” said Duckworth, a Army veteran. “There is no higher betrayal to our heroes than having one of their family members deported by the same nation they sacrificed to defend.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Rivera Ortega — who currently works for IHG Army Hotels at Fort Bliss — has a valid work permit through 2030 and was previously granted withholding of removal from her home country, El Salvador, according to documents reviewed by ABC News.

After being detained in April, she was facing deportation to a third country. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.