Vicky Krieps, George MacKay and more join ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel cast

Vicky Krieps, George MacKay and more join ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel cast
Vicky Krieps attends the red carpet during the 40th Cabourg Film Festival on June 12, 2026, in Cabourg, France. (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images) | George MacKay attends the GQ Men of the Year at 180 Thames in London on Nov. 18, 2025. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Many more actors have joined the cast of the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, Lauren Ridloff and Jack Holden have joined the film’s ensemble, while Omar Sy is currently in negotiations to join the cast, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Bradley Cooper is set to write, direct and star in the prequel film. Margot Robbie will star alongside Cooper, who will also produce the film along with Robbie’s banner, LuckyChap.

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung was previously attached to direct the film but stepped away from the project due to creative differences.

Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro and Josh Gad are also set to star in the upcoming film. Cooper wrote the screenplay based on characters that were created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. A previous draft of the script was written by Carrie Solomon.

While the film’s plot is being kept locked in the vault for now, ABC Audio has learned that it takes place in the year 1963.

The currently untitled Ocean’s Eleven prequel will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2027.

Warner Bros. launched the current Ocean’s franchise with Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven. It became a trilogy that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon. Ocean’s Eleven was a remake of the studio’s 1961 film Ocean’s 11, which starred Frank Sinatra.

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Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images)

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.

Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “A brand new day starts now. I can’t wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay — exclusive in theatres July 31st.”

The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.

It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).

“Hi, my name is Peter Parker,” Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. “You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I’m not just Peter Parker: I’m Spider-Man.”

The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He’s still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, “The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they’re joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

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Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report
Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report
Adria Arjona attends the ‘Splitsville’ photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It seems that Adria Arjona has scored a role in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjona was chosen for the mystery part after several rounds of screen tests. The outlet had previously reported that the character DC Studios had been casting for was the antiheroine Maxima. It’s currently unknown if that is the part Arjona will play.

ABC Audio has reached out to DC Studios for confirmation.

Man of Tomorrow will serve as a direct sequel to James Gunn’s 2025 blockbuster Superman. In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3, 2025. At the time, he said he planned to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Could cameras on the film be close to rolling? The director shared a new photo of David Corenswet sitting in a chair while in costume as Superman to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“Superman at rest,” he captioned the photo.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

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Tom Holland asked Sony boss to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so he could be in ‘The Odyssey’
Tom Holland asked Sony boss to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so he could be in ‘The Odyssey’
Tom Holland attends the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium on May 24, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tom Holland is opening up about delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day so that he could be part of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

In a recent interview with GQ, Holland spoke about an “uncomfortable conversation” he had with Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman about the possibility of delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in order to star in Nolan’s epic, as both films had the exact same production start date.

“So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation,’” Holland said.

The call went well, Holland said, partly due to Nolan’s reputation as a filmmaker. The Odyssey‘s production started on schedule and actually finished nine days early, Holland noted.

“I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of, ‘This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years,’” Holland said. “Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation.”

Both films are premiering to theaters this summer. Holland said this period really “feels like the beginning of the next chapter of my life.”

“I really feel like a young man now,” Holland continued. “I have so much amazing stuff happening in my personal life to take me through to the rest of my life, and I feel like I have a new perspective on where I want to exist in Hollywood.”

The Odyssey arrives in cinemas and to IMAX screens on July 17, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment. 

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