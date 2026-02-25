Trump didn’t mention them, but Renee Good and Alex Pretti loomed over State of the Union address

Rep. Norma Torres holds up a photo of Minnesota shooting victim Alex Pretti who was killed during an immigration enforcement operation during U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump did not mention their names in his speech, but Alex Pretti and Renee Good loomed over the State of the Union address.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, and Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, were both fatally shot in January by federal law enforcement deployed to Minneapolis during the Trump administration’s “Operation Metro Surge” immigration crackdown.

While the deaths of Good, who was killed on Jan. 7, and Pretti, who was killed on Jan. 24, were captured on video and garnered national attention, the president did not broach the subject of their demise.

But some Democrats attending the State of the Union attempted to invoke their names during Trump’s hour-and-48-minute speech.

During the address, Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., held up photos of Pretti and Good that included a caption in all capital letters, reading, “PREMEDITATED MURDER.”

Trump has previously lamented the deaths of Good and Pretti and instituted a drawdown in federal law enforcement in Minneapolis in the wake of their deaths.

During his speech Tuesday, the president blamed the Democrats for the current partial government shutdown stemming from an impasse over immigration enforcement. Funding for the Department of Homeland Security ran out on Feb. 14.

“Now they have closed the agency responsible for protecting Americans from terrorists and murderers,” Trump said of the Democrats. “Tonight, I’m demanding the full and immediate restoration of all funding for the border security, homeland security of the United States, and also for helping people clean up their snow.”

At one point, Trump prompted heckling from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., when he said the Democrats should be “ashamed.”

“One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe,” Trump said in his speech. “So, tonight I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

While it appeared that all of the Republican lawmakers in the chamber stood up and applauded, most of the Democrats remained seated.

While seated next to each other, Omar and Tlaib repeatedly shouted at Trump. Omar was heard yelling, “You have killed Americans! You have killed Americans!” in an apparent reference to the deaths of Good and Pretti.

Tlaib shouted “liar” and referenced the Epstein files.

The barbs from Tlaib and Omar continued as Trump said, “I’m also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens, in many cases, drug lords, murderers, all over our country. They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country. And you should be ashamed of yourself.”

During her rebuttal address for the Democrats, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said the nation’s “broken immigration system is something to be fixed — not an excuse for unaccountable agents to terrorize our communities.”

“And yet, our president has sent poorly trained federal agents into our cities, where they have arrested and detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans — and they have done it without a warrant,” Spanberger said.

She added, “They have ripped nursing mothers away from their babies, they have sent children — a little boy in a blue bunny hat — to far-off detention centers, and they have killed American citizens on our streets.”

In a statement released immediately after the State of the Union, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., also mentioned the killings of Good and Pretti.

“Here in Minnesota, we have seen what happens when President Trump gets his way and a Republican majority in Congress goes along,” McCollum said. “We’ve seen the damage from masked, unidentifiable federal agents invading and occupying our communities to sow chaos, violence, and division. We’ve seen Minnesotans racially profiled and assaulted. We’ve seen the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kentucky State University shooting: Bond set at M for parent charged with murder
Kentucky State University shooting: Bond set at $1M for parent charged with murder
Jacob Lee Bard, 48, is accused of shooting and killing a person on the Kentucky State University campus on Dec. 9, 2025. Franklin County Jail

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — The parent of two Kentucky State University students who is accused of opening fire on campus during an altercation, killing a student and critically injuring another, has been ordered held on $1 million bond.

Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with murder and assault in the first degree in the shooting on Tuesday.

A not guilty plea was entered during his initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to the arrest citation for Bard, the father was involved in a “physical altercation” on the Frankfort campus before allegedly shooting two people with a handgun. Police called the shooting an “isolated” incident but have not discussed the circumstances around it or an alleged motive.

An attorney for Bard told the court on Thursday that there’s “so much more to the story than what has been brought before, even in the citation that was issued by the authorities.”

“I would argue that Mr. Bard is actually a family man,” the attorney, Mark Hall, said, noting Bard has three children, including two who attend Kentucky State University.

“I understand the serious nature of the allegations. However, I think that there’s significant defenses that Mr. Bard has that would negate and mitigate the bond,” Hall said, asking the court for a bond lower than $50,000.

Hall did not elaborate in court on the mitigating factors.

The state requested a $500,000 bond, citing the nature of the charges.

The judge ultimately set Bard’s bond for $1 million full cash. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 16.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the deceased victim as 19-year-old De’Jon Darrell Fox Jr., of Indianapolis. Fox’s family told ABC Indianapolis affiliate WRTV that he was a sophomore at the university and loved being a student there.

The other victim was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition, Frankfort police said Tuesday. The student remains in intensive care, police said Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that authorities are investigating a video circulating online of an altercation on the campus, though he noted it is too early in the investigation to label that as the cause of the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Shrinking forests are giving mosquitoes a greater taste for human blood, study suggests
Shrinking forests are giving mosquitoes a greater taste for human blood, study suggests
Joao Paulo Burini/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As forests shrink and wildlife disappears, mosquitoes are increasingly turning to people for their blood meals, a shift that raises real concerns about the potential spread of diseases that affect humans.

A new study published in the journal Frontiers suggests these buzzing, biting insects are playing a growing role in the increased transmission of Zika, yellow fever, dengue and other diseases that mosquitoes pass on to people, thanks in part to disappearing habitats.

Deforestation, which is the widespread clearing of forests, and other human activity has vastly reduced local populations of plants and animals while increasing human populations in the same areas, according to the study.

“Mosquitoes that are normally feeding on other hosts within the habitat can shift to humans if the habitat is no longer suitable for those hosts and they leave,” Laura Harrington, a Ph.D.-level professor of entomology at Cornell University, told ABC News.

Human blood was widely found in nine types of mosquitoes in two formerly uninhabited areas in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, preliminary study results found. This area was once a part of the Atlantic Forest that covered 502,000 square miles. Today, it has shrunk to 29% of its original size as a result of deforestation and development, according to the final study.

The researchers point to past studies showing that areas with heavier deforestation have a higher mosquito abundance and higher rates of mosquito-borne disease because disturbed habitats favor species that thrive near people. At the same time, reduced biodiversity removes animals that can dilute disease transmission, making humans more likely to become the primary blood source.

Sérgio Lisboa Machado, a co-author of the paper and a professor at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, said mosquitoes are opportunists who don’t venture far to find food.

“So they start searching for humans because mosquitoes rarely fly very long distances,” he told ABC News. “They are not going to pay a lot of energy to find [other food sources].”

More than 17% of all infectious diseases are caused by vector-borne diseases, meaning a disease that’s transmitted to humans by a living organism, such as mosquitoes, ticks, and flies, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports. These biting insects cause more than 700,000 deaths globally.

Mosquitoes alone transmit dozens of serious diseases to humans, according to the WHO, which consequently considers them the deadliest animals on Earth.

Female mosquitoes are the culprit. They must drink blood to get the protein and iron they need to develop their eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is a “reproductive drive for them to feed on blood, and if there’s no other host there, most mosquitoes would feed on a human,” Harrington told ABC News.

Male mosquitoes buzz, but they don’t bite, instead dining on nectar and plant sugars.

There are 3,500 mosquito species globally, Harrington said, noting that there are only a handful that truly prefer the taste of human blood over other animals. When given a choice, only a small fraction of mosquito species regularly seek out humans.

“It’s something that we’ve known for a long time,” Harrington said. “This notion that manipulating the landscape can alter mosquito feeding patterns and sometimes shift feeding patterns towards humans.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele stabbed to death, son arrested for murder
Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele stabbed to death, son arrested for murder
Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

(LOS ANGELES) — 
Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, and the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for murder, according to police.

Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday night and is being held on $4 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, hours after the couple was found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home, according to law enforcement sources.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Reiners,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Monday.

Rob Reiner — a famed director, producer and actor — is known for massive Hollywood hits, including “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Stand By Me,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and many more.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police arrived on Sunday.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

The Reiner family owns two houses across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.

“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Singer, 68, married in 1989 and share three children: Jake, Nick and Romy.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner, with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

Rob Reiner — the son of comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost — first became famous on the Norman Lear television sitcom “All in the Family.”

He played the role of Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, Michael Stivic, known as Meathead, from 1971 to 1978, winning two Emmys for the role.

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Sunday night. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”

“Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft,'” the statement added. 

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed Reiner’s death, saying he is “heartbroken by the tragic loss.”

“His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger,” Newsom said in a statement. “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement, “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele.”

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen,” they said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.