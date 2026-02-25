Robert Cosby Jr., son of ‘Real Housewives’ star Mary Cosby, dies at 23

Robert Cosby Jr., son of ‘Real Housewives’ star Mary Cosby, dies at 23

Mary Cosby on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’ (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, has died at 23.

Mary Cosby shared news of her son’s death in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” she wrote. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.”

She added, “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Cosby Jr.’s death to ABC News on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a call for an overdose on Monday at an address associated with someone matching Cosby Jr.’s name and age in Salt Lake City, which turned into a death investigation.

The Police Department did not share a cause of death.

Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed the news on social media, writing, “Devastatingly sad news out of SLC. This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr.”

Mary Cosby had recently shared a photo of her son on Instagram, prior to his death, writing in the caption, “#godfirst Love you all. My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm.”

Cosby Jr. was born to parents Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Sr.

Mary Cosby’s Bravo cast bio states that she is “committed to supporting her son Robert Jr.’s sobriety and navigates life after the passing of her estranged mother.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Harold and Maude’ actor Bud Cort dies at age 77
‘Harold and Maude’ actor Bud Cort dies at age 77
Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon in the Hal Ashby-directed 1971 film, ‘Harold and Maude.’ (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Bud Cort, the actor known for his co-starring role in the 1971 film Harold and Maude, has died. He was 77.

Dorian Hannaway, a television producer and friend of Cort, confirmed Cort’s death to ABC News on Wednesday. Cort died of what was described as a long illness.

Cort was born Walter Edward Cox on March 29, 1948, in Rye, New York. Director Robert Altman discovered the actor and cast him in two 1970 films, M*A*S*H and Brewster McCloud, which both went on to be hits.

He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Harold Chasen, a young man who falls in love with a 79-year-old Holocaust survivor played by Ruth Gordon, in director Hal Ashby’s Harold and Maude. The movie was selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry in 1997, as the Library of Congress deemed it to be “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Other notable roles of his include parts in Michael Mann’s 1995 film Heat, the 1999 movie Dogma and Wes Anderson’s 2004 film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. He also appeared in Coyote Ugly, Pollock, She Dances Alone and Electric Dreams.

Cort is survived by his brother, Joseph Cox, and his family; his sister Kerry Cox; his sister Tracy Cox Berkman and her family; and his sister Shelly Cox Dufour and her family.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Ransone’s wife remembers actor following his death: ‘We are forever’
James Ransone’s wife remembers actor following his death: ‘We are forever’
James Ransone attends the world premiere of ‘It: Chapter Two’ at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2019. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)

The wife of The Wire actor James Ransone is remembering her late husband following his death at age 46.

Jamie McPhee posted a tribute to Instagram on Sunday remembering her husband, who died by suicide on Dec. 19, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” McPhee wrote in the post’s caption, alongside a photo of her and Ransone.

“You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever,” she added, referencing the couple’s children.

Ransone, a Baltimore native, was best known for playing Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka, a Baltimore dock worker and criminal, in season 2 of The Wire.

In addition to The Wire, Ransone played a variety of roles in shows including Treme, Low Winter Sun, How to Make It in America, Bosch and Generation Kill. He also took on an array of film roles in titles such as It Chapter Two, Inside Man, In a Valley of Violence, and Sinister and Sinister 2.

Ransone had previously spoken about the difficulties he faced in his personal life over the years.

In 2016, the actor discussed his past substance abuse issues and getting sober in his 20s in an interview with Interview magazine.

“I woke up at 27 after being on heroin for five years. It was like I sobered up and I realized, ‘My job is being an actor. This is crazy!'” he said at the time.

Tributes for Ransone poured in following his death from high-profile directors like Spike Lee and Sean Baker, with whom Ransone had worked in the past.

“Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN,” Lee wrote in an Instagram post featuring him and Ransone.

Anora director Baker also shared a photo of himself with Ransone. “I’ll miss you dearly my friend,” Baker wrote.

ABC News has reached out to Ransone’s representative for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Family Stone’ writer, director working on a sequel following Diane Keaton’s death
‘The Family Stone’ writer, director working on a sequel following Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton is shown in a scene from ‘The Family Stone.’ (20th Century Fox)

A sequel to The Family Stone is in the works.

Thomas Bezucha, who wrote and directed the 2005 film, said in a recent interview with CNN that he has been working on a follow-up to the original film. The original movie follows the Stone family at Christmastime as they navigate matriarch Sybil Stone’s (Diane Keaton) cancer diagnosis.

Bezucha said he was working on the new script when he learned of Keaton’s death on Oct. 11 at the age of 79.

“I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a low on a tender bruise already,” Bezucha said. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

He added that Keaton’s death made him want to “do a good job by the rest of the cast” and “honor her even more.”

Keaton starred alongside Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Brian J. White, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider and Jamie Kaler in The Family Stone.

The film, which was produced by 20th Century Fox and has since been acquired by Disney, follows businesswoman Meredith (Parker), who accompanies her boyfriend, Everett (Mulroney), to his family’s Christmas celebration and learns she’s a fish out of water in their spirited way of life.

Bezucha said that when he first took his idea for a sequel to his producer, he said he was only interested in making a second film if it involved the principal cast.

“I’m not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan,” he said, adding that when he reached out to the rest of the cast, he received “positive responses.”

According to CNN, the sequel film has not yet been greenlit. Good Morning America has reached out to 20th Century Studios for comment.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.