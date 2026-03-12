Barry Keoghan on ‘emotional’ experience working on Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Barry Keoghan on ‘emotional’ experience working on Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr in ‘The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Lloyd Wakefield)

Barry Keoghan is set to play The Beatles’ Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about the legendary band, and in a new interview with Collider he opens up about what it’s been like to work on the films.

“It’s emotional. It is,” he says. “Because The Beatles, for me, I’ve met Ringo and Paul (McCartney), but you get to know the lads very much through all the research. It’s not pressure, it’s sort of like you just want to do them good.”

The film also stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The cast has been filming in Liverpool, where The Beatles got their start, and it sounds like it’s been a great experience for Keoghan.

“And filming up in Liverpool, they’re such lovely people and very welcoming to it,” he says. “There’s just a nice energy around it, and a spiritual kind of circle as well with it.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Connor Storrie, Janelle James to announce The Actor Awards nominees
Connor Storrie, Janelle James to announce The Actor Awards nominees
The Actor statue on display before the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie and Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James have been tapped to present the nominations for the 32nd annual Actor Awards.

The live nomination announcement will take place on Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room. It will stream on YouTube.

In addition to Storrie and James, the nominations announcement will also feature Grey’s Anatomy actor Jason George and Grand Hotel actress Elizabeth McLaughlin as the stunt presenters.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin will also appear during the nominations announcement broadcast to give opening remarks.

The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA is the new name for the ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards.

According to the guild, which announced the name change on Nov. 14, 2025, this decision was made in order to align the show’s name with the physical statuette itself, which is known as The Actor.

“Evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” SAG-AFTRA said at the time in a FAQ section on its website. “We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show.”

The guild also said that as the awards ceremony has expanded its global audience due to streaming on Netflix, the timing felt right to make the name change so as to “step confidently into the show’s next era.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ renewed for season 4 and more
In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ renewed for season 4 and more

The Night Agent has been renewed for season 4. Netflix has renewed the action drama series for a fourth season, which will film in Los Angeles. The show’s creator, executive producer and showrunner Shawn Ryan said, “It’s been a wild ride filming The Night Agent in five countries across three continents to this point and we’re so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue into season 4. Our writers, our cast and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns and thrills.” …

Julia Fox has joined the cast of the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports Fox will be part of the ensemble cast of the Amazon MGM Studios holiday comedy film, which also includes Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage and Paris Hilton …

Chris Pine is set to star in an upcoming survival thriller film for Netflix. The movie, called Yeti, will also star Iona Bell, Ray Winstone and Sofia Boutella. Michael Chaves directs the movie, which follows a father and daughter who get stranded in the Alps after an avalanche uncovers a predator from under the glacial ice …

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of the Paramount+ series ‘The Madison.’ (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Yellowstone spinoff The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The Taylor Sheridan series, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

The network also released first-look images from the show, including Pfeiffer as “the heart of the family” Stacy Clyburn, and Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox as brothers Preston Clyburn and Paul Clyburn

The Madison is one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.