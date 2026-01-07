US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker in North Atlantic and 2nd tanker

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. on Wednesday seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, including the Russian-flagged Marinera oil tanker formerly known as the Bella-1 that had evaded a U.S. blockade back in December.

The Marinera was transiting in the North Atlantic, according to three sources familiar with the operation. The operation was being carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard and other military assets, according to one source. Russian military vessels were in the area as the situation unfolded. 

In a post on X, U.S. European Command confirmed the seizure of the tanker in the North Atlantic.

The U.S. on Wednesday also seized another tanker in the Caribbean, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two ‘ghost fleet’ tanker ships — one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean,” Noem said in a post on X. “Both vessels — the Motor Tanker Bella 1 and the Motor [Tanker] Sophia — were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has been tracking the Marinera tanker for the last two weeks after attempting to seize it on Dec. 20 when the empty ship was in the Caribbean and apparently headed to Venezuela.

On Dec. 31, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping listed the ship — with the new name of Marinera — as a Russian vessel. The ship’s crew also painted a Russian flag on the ship’s side.

The Bella-1 previously flew a false Panamanian flag and is suspected to be part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” which Moscow is accused of using to evade international sanctions. 

The ship recently activated its transponder, allowing open-source maritime tracking websites to locate the ship as being in the North Atlantic Ocean close to Iceland and the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom issued a statement saying it supported the U.S. seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker.

The Russian Ministry of Transport issued a statement Wednesday condemning the seizure of the oil tanker in the North Atlantic.

“U.S. naval forces boarded the vessel in international waters outside the territorial waters of any state, and contact with the vessel was lost,” the statement read. The ministry added, “No state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states.”

President Donald Trump in December announced what he called a “blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers in and out Venezuela.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday posted the “blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world.”

“The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people. Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted,” Hegseth posted to X.

The Trump administration intends to oversee the sale of Venezuala’s oil indefinitely and some sanctions against Venezuela will be lifted, two sources familiar with the plan told ABC News.

Wednesday’s oil tanker seizures comes just days after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Maduro is facing federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine, to which he’s pleaded not guilty.

Since the dramatic capture, questions have swirled about who is running Venezuela and how. Trump said earlier this week the U.S. was “in charge” of the South American nation. Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, said the Venezuelan government is in control, “no one else,” during a press conference Tuesday.

Iran in ‘full-scale’ war with US, Israel and Europe, president says
A large flash is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 13, 2025. (ABC News)

(LONDON) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is in a “full-scale” war with the U.S., Israel and Europe, describing the country’s diplomatic situation as “complicated and difficult.”

“In my opinion, we are in a full-scale war with America, Israel, and Europe; they do not want our country to stand on its feet,” Pezeshkian said in a lengthy interview posted to the official website of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday. 

“This war is worse than the war in Iraq with us; if one understands well, this war is much more complicated and difficult,” Pezeshkian added, referring to the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Pezeshkian said that despite sanctions and foreign pressure, Iran remains steadfast and capable of defending its national interests.

The interview was published ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the U.S., where he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Iran is among the topics expected to be under discussion.

The meeting is expected to be on advancing the Gaza peace plan, disarming Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza and the fate of the last hostage still remaining in the Strip, a spokesperson for the Israeli foreign ministry said before the Israeli delegation departed on Sunday for the U.S. The spokesperson added that Netanyahu’s agenda is expected to include the “danger Iran poses” to both the Middle East and United States.

The U.S. and Israel combined to attack Iran in June during a 12-day conflict that killed some 1,100 Iranians and saw strikes against Iran’s key nuclear facilities, its air defense network and prominent military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites around the country.

Senior military, IRGC and nuclear research personnel were among those killed. Retaliatory missile attacks by Iran killed 28 people in Israel.

In the lead up to and during the June conflict, Netanyahu repeatedly hinted that Israel may pursue a regime change strategy in Iran, seeking to topple the Khamenei-led theocracy there. “This is your opportunity to stand up,” Netanyahu said in an address to Iranians during the war.

Trump even raised the prospect of killing Khamenei in the days before the U.S. joined Israel’s campaign. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump wrote on social media. “He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

The months since the conflict have seen little progress on a new deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program or cap its ballistic missile arsenal — two goals long expressed by Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump said that Iran “can try” to rebuild its ballistic missile program, but “it’s going to take them a long time to come back.”

“But if they do want to come back without a deal, then we’re going to obliterate that one, too,” Trump said. “You know, we can knock out their missiles very quickly, we have great power.”

Netanyahu will meet with Trump on Monday shortly after Iran conducted a major military exercise involving ballistic missiles. Referring to recent Iranian activity, Netanyahu warned last week that “any action against Israel will be met with a very severe response.”

At home, the Iranian regime faces serious economic challenges as the country’s currency — the rial — edged lower over recent weeks, causing widespread dissatisfaction and protests.

Over the weekend, groups of shop-owners closed their businesses in two large malls in downtown Tehran protesting the rapid drop in the value of the rial. 

Pezeshkian was elected to replace late President Ebrahim Raisi — who died in a helicopter crash in 2024 — with the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s presidential election history. He was widely seen as a moderate alternative to hardliners aligned with the IRGC.

After US-Russia meeting, Ukraine to begin regrouping with European and American allies
(LONDON) — The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin hadn’t outright rejected the latest version of the U.S.-backed plan at his Tuesday meeting with American officials, but added that more work would have to be done to make the proposal acceptable to Moscow.

“No, it would not be correct,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday. “The fact is that such a direct exchange of views took place for the first time yesterday, and, again, as was said yesterday, something was accepted, something was noted as unacceptable, and this is a normal working process of seeking compromise.”

Those statements came as two of the top Ukrainian security officials were set to regroup on Wednesday in Brussels with several European counterparts to discuss the outcomes of Tuesday’s U.S.-Russia meeting in Moscow, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, chief of the General Staff, were expected to join talks in Belgium, which would follow a day after top U.S. officials held a high-stakes sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“This is our ongoing coordination with partners, and we ensure that the negotiation process is fully active,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday on social media.

After their meetings in Brussels, Umerov Hnatov were expected to begin preparations for a meeting with envoys of the Trump administration, Zelenskyy said.

The sit-down in Moscow followed a series of meetings between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials, during which the parties sought to revise the original peace-plan proposal presented by the Trump administration to Ukraine last month. Witkoff and other top U.S. officials — including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — met on Sunday in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation to attempt to find a deal that Ukraine and Russia might both accept to end the war.

Witkoff and Kushner on Tuesday conveyed the outcomes of that meeting to Putin. The Kremlin’s top foreign policy aide said Tuesday’s five-hour talks in Moscow had been “useful” but added that “no compromise plan” had been found yet on the toughest issues.

None of the parties involved in the negotiations has detailed the current version of the proposal.

Peskov on Wednesday told reporters in Moscow that Russia also didn’t plan to publicly disclose what Witkoff, Kushner and Putin had discussed, but added that Russia was “grateful for these efforts by the Trump administration and we are all ready to meet as many times as necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement.”

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

At least 13 dead as massive fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise apartment buildings
Thick smoke and flames rise as fire engulfs high-rise residential buildings at the Wang Fuk Court complex on November 26, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. At least 13 people are dead and dozens of others injured as a major fire engulfed a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on November 26. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others were injured as a massive fire engulfed a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

“A fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po at 2.51 p.m. today … The fire was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 3.02 p.m., and to No. 4 alarm at 3.34 p.m.,” according to a statement from the Hong Kong government.

By 6:22 p.m. local time the fire had been upgraded again to a No. 5 alarm, city officials said.

At least 13 people were dead, fire officials said in an update at about 8 p.m. local time. About two hours earlier, city officials had released a statement saying at least four people were dead.

Another 28 people were injured, including many who were transferred to two local hospitals, fire officials said.

One of the dead had been a firefighter who was called to the scene from nearby Sha Tin Fire Station, according to Andy Yeung, the director of Fire Services.

Yeung in a statement named the firefighter as Ho Wai-ho, 37, adding that he “was found collapsed at the scene” of the fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, Yeung said.

“The fire has resulted in many casualties, including a fireman who died in the line of duty,” Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee said in a statement posted to social media, “I express my deep sadness and my deep condolences to the families of the dead and the injured.”

Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung said in a statement that emergency departments were at the scene of the blaze. The fire department was “doing its utmost to put out the fire,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to the victims and firefighters who died in the fire in a statement. The president also extended his sympathies to the families of the victims and the affected people.

The statement said Xi had ordered authorities to “do everything possible to ensure search and rescue operations, medical treatment for the injured, and post-disaster relief, and to provide necessary assistance to relevant departments and local authorities to minimize casualties and losses.”

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Karson Yiu contributed to this report.

