Judge orders DOJ to explain why Lindsey Halligan is still using the title of US attorney

Lindsey Halligan, holds ceremonial proclamations to be signed by US President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge wants to know why Lindsey Halligan is still using the title of U.S. attorney despite a judge ruling in November that she is legally not in the position. 

Halligan, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to be the acting U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found by a judge to not be legally allowed to serve in the role because the law doesn’t allow the position to be filled by two interim nominees in a row. 

The ruling came two months after Halligan secured indictments against  former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, only to have them thrown out due to her unlawful appointment. 

The issue stems from a recent case in which Halligan, on the indictment, represents that she is the U.S. attorney and “did so despite a binding Court Order entered by Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie on November 24, 2025, in which Judge Currie found that the ‘appointment  Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney violated 28 U.S.C. § 546 and the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution,'” U.S. District Judge David Novak wrote in a filing Tuesday. 

Judge Novak said that while the government is appealing the ruling, it is not subject to being ignored. He ordered the government to explain why Halligan has identified herself as the U.S. attorney within seven days. 

“Ms. Halligan shall further explain why her identification does not constitute a false or misleading statement,” the judge wrote.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Halligan, one of Trump’s former personal attorneys, was named U.S. attorney by Trump in September after Trump ousted her predecessor, Erik Siebert, who sources say had expressed doubts internally about bringing cases against James and Comey.

Because Siebert himself had been named interim U.S. attorney by Trump last January, Judge Currie ruled that Halligan’s appointment as interim U.S. attorney violated the Constitution’s Appointments Clause that limits how long prosecutors can serve without Senate confirmation.

As House takes up Epstein vote, survivor describes ‘moment of vulnerability’
Danielle Bensky, a Jeffrey Epstein survivor, speaks during the news conference with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Danielle Bensky, a survivor of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, said the push by members of Congress and, now, President Donald Trump, to release investigative files has led to a “moment of vulnerability” for herself and other survivors.

Bensky said on Monday in Washington that pending legislation amounted to a noticeable movement towards accountability for Epstein survivors. She called the moment “hopeful,” saying that it also felt like “unprecedented waters.”

“This is a moment of vulnerability,” Bensky said. “This is a moment, as you can see, when we are tapping into those youngest parts of ourselves and saying we’re doing it for that little person that used to exist. We’re doing it for women.”

ABC News spoke with Bensky, who goes by Dani, a day ahead of the long-awaited vote by the House to release the Epstein files. The House is expected to vote Tuesday, after Trump called on Republicans to release all the files, reversing his stance. 

The House vote is just step one, though. If it passes as expected, Senate Majority Leader John Thune would then need to bring it up for a vote in the Senate. Passage in the Senate would then send it to Trump’s desk for possible signing.

House Democrats last week released emails subpoenaed from the Epstein estate that mentioned Trump by name multiple times. In one email, written in 2011, Epstein referred to Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked” and he told accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that an alleged victim had “spent hours at my house” with Trump. 

Trump, who was friendly with Epstein for years, said after Epstein’s arrest in 2019 that they hadn’t spoken in more than a decade after having a falling out. The president on Monday said he would sign a bill to compel the Justice Department to release all files relating to Epstein if it reaches his desk.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week that emails related to convicted sex offender Epstein released by House Democrats “prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.” Trump has denied all wrongdoing and denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. 

Bensky has claimed she was recruited in 2004 when she was an aspiring ballerina in New York City. She alleges she was sexually exploited by Epstein for more than a year.

Bensky was among a group of survivors of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his convicted accomplice, holding a demonstration Monday evening at the National Gallery of Art — a couple of blocks from the Capitol — at which they displayed a looped video of several survivors holding pictures of themselves at the age they met Epstein. 

Maxwell was found guilty in December 2021 of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor. She is serving 20 years in prison.

Bensky said that being there at the National Gallery of Art gave her a bigger sense of meaning to “make the world safer” for the young kids and teenagers she works with as a dance choreographer. 

Rachel Foster, co-founder and executive council chair of World Without Exploitation, an anti-sex trafficking coalition, described on Monday the fight to release the files as “truly bipartisan.”

“Truly a bipartisan effort. It’s not political,” Foster said. “This is about transparency, and this is a moment, if there’s any moment for people from both sides of the aisle to come together and say that victims who have sexual abuse need to have justice, and we all need transparency when it comes to either standing with victims, standing with women and children who have been abused or you’re protecting perpetrators.”

ABC News James Hill contributed to this report.

How the potential government shutdown would impact travel
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal government shutdown is looming, with the government set to run out of funding at midnight from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the impacts a potential shutdown would have on travel:

Will TSA work in a shutdown?

Transportation Security Administration workers at airport checkpoints will continue to work — without pay — during a shutdown.

According to Department of Homeland Security documents, 58,488 employees out of the total TSA workforce of 61,475 will be retained during a shutdown.

Will my flight get canceled? 

No. Commercial flights will continue to operate and airline employees will not be impacted.

How will air traffic controllers be impacted? 

Over 13,000 air traffic controllers will continue to work — without pay — during a shutdown, according to the Department of Transportation’s shutdown plan.

The only controllers who will be furloughed will be those who are not certified or are in training at the ATC academy, and all training would cease. NATCA, the union representing air traffic controllers, previously told ABC News that the shutdown in 2018-2019 “eroded critical layers of safety necessary to support and maintain the [national air space]. Many of the safety activities that proactively reduce risk and increase the safety of the system were suspended during that shutdown.”

What happened to air travel during the 2018-2019 shutdown?

During the 2018-2019 shutdown, which lasted for 35 days, TSA officers called out of work at an increased rate due to financial hardship, a TSA spokesperson told ABC News at the time. Those staffing shortages caused some TSA lines to close, which led to an increased wait time for passengers to get through security.

ABC News reported that air traffic controllers called out sick at the centers in New York, Washington, D.C., and Jacksonville, Florida, leading to a staffing-related ground stop at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and flight delays at some New York and Florida airports. Hours after flights were stopped, President Donald Trump ended the shutdown. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., credited the controllers with ending the shutdown, The New York Times reported.

What about train travel?

Amtrak said in a statement that its operations will continue as usual.

“Passengers planning to travel on Amtrak trains in the Northeast Corridor and across the country in the coming days and weeks can be assured that Amtrak will remain open for business,” Amtrak said.

Manhunt underway for Oregon murder suspect who was mistakenly released on bail: Sheriff
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

(MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore.) — A manhunt is now underway in Oregon for a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from prison on Monday, with officials calling the error “unacceptable,” according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

“This should not have happened,” Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ty Anthony Sage, a 26-year-old who was facing second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges, was accidentally released on bail on Monday, the sheriff said.

Sage, who was arrested back on May 20 in connection with the death of 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey, received an initial release order that was signed on Sept. 17 which “indicated his bail had been set to $5,000,” the sheriff said.

But according to court documents obtained by ABC News, Sage had actually been denied bail in this case.

Officials are now conducting a “review of the incident” to have a “full understanding of what occurred,” the sheriff said.

“This individual should not have been released,” the sheriff said. “We hold the ultimate responsibility for a person’s release. In this case, we fell short. But we are committed to do everything we can to restore community trust and confidence in our organization.”

She said the employees involved in Sage’s release “acted in good faith based on the information that they had at the time.”

Morrisey O’Donnell said no employees have been placed on leave at this point and did not provide any information on where law enforcement resources are looking for Sage.

She also urged Sage to turn himself in.

Law enforcement partners “across the state” are now trying to figure out “where Sage went upon his release and where he is located now,” the sheriff said.

The victim’s mother, Jodie Ramsey, told ABC Portland affiliate KATU that she is “on complete edge all the time now” since Sage’s accidental release. Ivey’s death is allegedly related to a “gun and drug deal” between the victim and Sage, according to court documents.

“I went to his arraignment. I was there for his bail hearing, where he was denied bail, and here I sit wondering what’s gonna happen next,” Ramsey told KATU about the suspect.

Ivey was allegedly killed on Dec. 4, 2021, according to court documents. It is unclear whether Sage has offered a plea in the case.

Officials said they believe Sage’s release is an isolated incident and said the community is not at risk “at this point.”

Sage is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to booking information.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

