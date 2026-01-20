Uvalde defense witness suggests officer Gonzales couldn’t see gunman

Uvalde defense witness suggests officer Gonzales couldn’t see gunman

A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24,2022 during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on January 05, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — The Robb Elementary School gunman ducked behind a parked car when former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer Adrian Gonzales initially drove by him, an eyewitness told jurors on Tuesday.

That move, defense lawyers allege, prevented Gonzales from being able to clearly spot the gunman when he first arrived at the school on May 24, 2022.

Claudia Rodriguez, a secretary at the funeral home that neighbored Robb, was the first witness called by the defense, and she told jurors that she witnessed gunman Salvador Ramos exit his car with a rifle after crashing into a ditch. 

Rodriguez said Ramos ducked behind a nearby parked car when Gonzales drove by him. 

“And at the time you see the white car [driven by Gonzales], you see the figure, kind of ducking down between the cars. Is that how you remember seeing it?” defense attorney Jason Goss asked. 

“Yes sir,” Rodriguez replied.

Rodriguez also testified that she tried to warn other arriving officers that the shooter entered the school, but they did not run in to stop him. 

“Gilbert [Limones, another funeral home employee,] and I are yelling at them upon their arrival and after they exited their car that he’s already inside,” she said.

“Did those officers then go immediately to where you told them and run inside the building?” Goss asked. 

“No. I believe, if I remember correctly, they got back into the car and went around the school towards the front of Robb,” she said. 

Prosecutors allege Gonzales, who is charged with child endangerment, did not follow his training and endangered the 19 students who died and an additional 10 surviving students.

Defense attorneys have sought to highlight that other officers arrived within the same timeframe as Gonzales but failed to act.

Gonzales has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers argue he is being unfairly blamed for a broader law enforcement failure that day.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Flight reductions and delays could last another week, officials say
Flight reductions and delays could last another week, officials say
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Airline disruptions continued across the U.S. on Thursday morning, with at least 989 flights canceled before about 5 a.m. ET, according to tracker FlightAware, as officials warned that it may take days for airports to get back up to speed.

It could take up to a week for air travel to return to normal operations after the government shutdown ends, Airlines for America President and CEO Chris Sununu said at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration froze flight reductions on Wednesday that were initially set to increase on Thursday, as the number of canceled flights in the United States has steadily decreased this week.

The FAA issued an emergency order on Wednesday evening freezing the flight reductions at its current level of 6%.

Under a prior order, airlines had been required to reduce operations at 40 “high-impact airports” by 8% by Thursday and by 10% by Friday. The new order means those reductions will no longer increase.

With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, Sununu said he doesn’t see any impacts lasting into the holiday season.

“I don’t think any flights over the Thanksgiving week have actually been canceled yet. I think the airlines have been pretty tight working with the FAA looking a few days out to be sure,” said Sununu. “We’re still a good week plus away from that Thanksgiving week. There’s still plenty of time to make sure that everything over the Thanksgiving week goes off as originally planned.”

However, consumer confidence in travel declined during the shutdown and a survey by the American Hotel and Lodging Association found that nearly 20% of Americans have canceled or changed their Thanksgiving travel plans.

“Our poll has shown that that consumer confidence has impacted travel, and concerns about that have led to some changes with what we’re seeing is that 75% have lost or spent money as a result, already because of being affected negatively by travel and future intentions,” President and CEO of American Hotel and Lodging Association Rosanna Maietta said.

The 6% flight reductions will remain in place “as the FAA continues to assess the situation and determines when airlines and systems can safely and gradually return to normal operations,” the Department of Transportation said.

The order comes after more than 900 flights were canceled Wednesday in the U.S. as of approximately 8 p.m. ET, with departures from the busy hubs of Chicago, Denver and Atlanta leading the list of the most cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspect arrested in Jan. 6 pipe bomb case: Sources
Suspect arrested in Jan. 6 pipe bomb case: Sources
ABC News exclusive: Photo of suspected explosive device found near RNC headquarters, Jan. 6, 2021. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia man in connection with the placement of two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about Renee Good, 37-year-old woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting
What to know about Renee Good, 37-year-old woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting
People tend to a memorial for Renee Nicole Good near the site of her shooting on January 8, 2026 in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother and Minneapolis resident, has been identified by officials as the woman fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Videos of the incident where Good is seen in her maroon Honda SUV as ICE agents confronted her have gone viral and sparked outcry from people around the country who say that Good was unnecessarily killed.

According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, Good was allegedly “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers” with her car when an ICE officer fatally shot her.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have disputed the federal government’s claims surrounding what led up to the shooting, saying video of the incident shows the agent’s actions were not self-defense.

Information about Good, along with messages of sympathy, has been pouring out since the shooting.

Good was a 2020 graduate from Old Dominion University in Virginia, according to the school’s president, Brian Hemphill, who said it is “with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own.”

She graduated from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English, according to Hemphill.

“May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace,” he said in a statement. “My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history.”

Gov. Tim Walz said that Good is survived by a 6-year-old child and a wife, saying he offers his “deepest sympathies” to her family “on an unimaginable tragedy.”

Good was also the mother of two other children, but a relative told the Minneapolis Star Tribune they believed the kids “lived with her extended family.”

DHS, along with President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, has called the agent’s actions “self-defense” and said he followed ICE training.

Noem said during a press conference on Wednesday that Good was using her car as a “deadly weapon” and said it was an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Minneapolis police said preliminary information indicates that she was in her car and blocking the road.

“At some point, a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot, and the vehicle began to drive off,” police said. “At least two shots were fired … the vehicle then crashed on the side of the roadway.”

“There is nothing to indicate that this woman was the target of any law enforcement investigation or activity,” police added.

Good had gunshot wounds to the head and was transported to an area hospital, where she died, according to city officials.

Following the shooting, a large crowd gathered in the area, which is less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed in May 2020.

Gov. Walz said he has issued a “warning order” to prepare the Minnesota National Guard, saying there are soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed “if necessary,” while urging “peaceful resistance.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.