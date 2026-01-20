Nate Bargatze, John Mulaney and more set for Netflix is a Joke Fest

John Mulaney at ‘John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA’ for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Sunset Gower Studios on May 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Adam Rose/Netflix)

The first wave of performers has been announced for this year’s Netflix is a Joke Fest.

Netflix is a Joke Fest takes place from May 4 to May 10 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 p.m. PT.

The festival includes events such as the Night of Too Many Stars, which features some of the biggest comedians in the world as they gather for a night of stand-up, variety show and music. It will be hosted by Jon Stewart and feature Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Leanne Morgan, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Matt Rife, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong and Noah Wyle.

Meanwhile, Nate Bargatze, who Netflix cites as the top-selling comedian in the world, returns to the festival for two nights to perform his next Netflix comedy special, which will be available to stream later in 2026.

Mulaney will return with his third Hollywood Bowl show, called Mister Whatever, while Marcello Hernández will participate in the largest Spanish language comedy show of all time, according to Netflix. He will be joined by one of the biggest names in Latin music, Feid.

Seth Rogen is set to host Seth Goes Greek, a night of comedy and music featuring Eric André, Glaser, Stavros Halkias, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman and Taylor Tomlinson.

There will also be a celebration of 40 years of Pee-wee’s Playhouse with A Tribute to Pee-wee Herman. The variety show will be hosted by Patton Oswalt and feature performances from The B-52s, Danny Elfman, Fred ArmisenPatti Harrison, Julio Torres and more.

Additionally, there will be a red carpet premiere for the upcoming documentary about Martin Short called Marty, Life is Short.

Other big stars confirmed for the festival include Larry David, Pete Davidson, Ego Nwodim, Trisha Paytas and Jerry Seinfeld.

In brief: Peyton List joins ‘Heathers: The Musical’ off-Broadway and more

How very! Cobra Kai star Peyton List is set to join the off-Broadway cast of Heathers: The Musical in the role of Heather Chandler. Her stint in the New York production of the musical starts at the end of January. “Can’t wait to take on the role of the mythic b**** herself HEATHER CHANDLER in NYC January 26th,” List wrote on Instagram.

If you missed Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie while it was playing in theaters, you’ll get your chance to see it at home very soon. The movie will be available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 23. A sing-along version of the film will also be available to watch the same day. Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig star in the film, which is based on the popular children’s TV series …

The films nominated for the 13th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been announced. One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good all received the most nominations, with three each. The winners will be announced at the Valentine’s Day gala on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles …

 

‘Avatar’ sequel kicks ‘Ash’ at box office once again, crosses $1 billion gross
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Happy New Year from Pandora: Avatar: Fire and Ash is the first #1 movie of 2026.

James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi sequel spends a third week on top of the box office, taking in another $40 million over the first weekend of the new year, according to Box Office Mojo. On Sunday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the threequel had passed the $1 billion mark globally.

Another Disney billion-dollar grosser, Zootopia 2, remained at #2, bringing in another $19 million, while Sydney Sweeney‘s The Housemaid rose to #3, earning just under $15 million.

Timothée Chalamet‘s ping pong drama Marty Supreme was #4, taking in $12.6 million. Having grossed $56 million in North America so far, it’s among the best-performing movies ever released by independent studio A24, known for films like The Brutalist, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $40 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $19 million
3. The Housemaid –– $14.9 million
4. Marty Supreme — $12.6 million
5. Anaconda — $10 million
6. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $8.2 million
7. David — $8 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $5.8 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $3.2 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $2.7 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Leonardo DiCaprio has never rewatched ‘Titanic’: ‘I haven’t seen it in forever’
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Nov. 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t have an opinion on whether or not Rose could have made more room on the door for Jack. That’s because he’s not very familiar with the film Titanic.

While in conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for an installment of Variety‘s Actors on Actors, DiCaprio, who starred in James Cameron‘s 1997 film, said he has never rewatched it.

“Have you rewatched Titanic?” Lawrence asks, to which DiCaprio responds, “No. I haven’t seen it in forever.”

Lawrence tells him he should consider giving it a go.

“Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it’s so good,” she says.

DiCaprio deflects by telling Lawrence he doesn’t really watch his own films, and then he asks her if she does.

“No,” Lawrence says. “I’ve never made something like Titanic, if I did I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, ‘I wonder if I’m good at acting?’ I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lawrence spoke about how she once accidentally took an Ambien thinking it was a different pill while on the set of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

“It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second Hunger Games movie. I was hallucinating,” Lawrence said. “Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me. Maybe she didn’t know that I was on an Ambien.”

