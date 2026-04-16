Weekly ER visits for tick bites reach highest level in nearly a decade. Will this season be worse?

Weekly ER visits for tick bites reach highest level in nearly a decade. Will this season be worse?

Photo of tick (rbkomar/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Weekly visits to emergency rooms for tick bites are at the highest level since at least 2017, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the most recent week, 71 per 100,000 ER visits were due to tick bites, compared to the average of about 30 per 100,000 ER visits for this time of year, more than double from what is typical this time of year.

Currently, the Northeast is reporting the most ER visits for tick bites, followed by the Midwest, Southeast, West and South Central regions, respectively, CDC data shows.

“We’re running well above historic average and even well above last year,” Dr. John J. Halperin, chair of the New Jersey Stroke Care Advisory Panel and member of the department of neuroscience at Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center in New Jersey — who partly focuses on Lyme disease — told ABC News.

“The ticks have started a little earlier. There seems to be a lot of them. A lot of people are going to the emergency room,” he continued. “It’s not entirely clear how much of this is increased recognition and as people become more aware of this, more going to the emergency room. But there seems to be a clear increase in the number of ticks out there.”

May is typically when ER visits for tick bites peak each year, and it remains unclear if the upward trend will continue.

Halperin said it is possible that the monthly April average will level out and match prior years.

“Spring and early summer are prime time for getting bitten by the locally youngest form of ticks, which are the main ones who get us humans,” he said. “So, seeing a lot of them certainly means an increased risk.”

Tick-borne diseases have been on the rise in recent years and scientists suspect it is partly linked to climate change, which has caused shorter winters, earlier springs and hotter summers.

Dr. Christopher Bazzoli, an emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, said because of increased tick populations, in conjunction with warmer weather and heavy rains, it is likely some tick populations grow earlier in the season.

“Ticks tend to become active when the temp reaches 45 degrees [Fahrenheit] or more,” he told ABC News. “If [temperatures] stay higher into the fall, we could also see a longer tick season.”

Halperin said that in addition to climate change, there has been an increase in the recognition of certain tick-borne diseases.

“One big change … was the CDC changed what they would allow to be called a confirmed case of Lyme disease and really loosened the criteria,” he said. “So, there was a huge bump in the reported numbers.”

The CDC recommends that people avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter and stay in the center of trails when hiking. The agency also recommends using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing at least 20% DEET,  20% picaridin as the listed active ingredient or other approved ingredients, but to avoid use for children under the age of 3.

“The thing to appreciate is these ticks have a strongly preferred habitat,” Halperin said. “They spend much of their lives in low brush. Their preferred reservoir host is the field mouse. Field mice carry Lyme disease … and if a tick lodges on that field mouse, it picks up the infection, and they can give it to us. The first thing you could do is stay away from areas where there might be field mice and ticks.”

The CDC also recommends treating outdoor clothing and gear with 0.5% permethrin, an insecticide and repellent, which remains effective even after multiple washes.

Halperin suggests doing a tick check at the end of the day. If you find one, he recommends using fine-tip tweezers, placing them between the skin and the tick and pulling to remove the tick.

Bazzoli recommended cleaning the area and taking a picture of the tick to identify it and what type of disease it could possibly be carrying.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Florida Department of Health cuts to HIV, AIDS program enacted as thousands risk losing access
Florida Department of Health cuts to HIV, AIDS program enacted as thousands risk losing access
Health officials blamed rising health care costs and lack of federal funding. (Elisa Schu/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An emergency rule from the Florida Department of Health went into effect on Sunday that could restrict tens of thousands of people from accessing HIV medication.

The state issued cuts to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), a federal-state partnership that provides free FDA-approved HIV medication for low-income, uninsured or underinsured people.

Under the emergency rule, eligibility for ADAP was lowered to include those at or below 130% of the federal poverty level, which equals about $20,345 per year for a one-person household, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Previous eligibility was at or below 400% of the poverty level, which equals about $62,600 per year for a one-person household, according to HHS.

Additionally, the emergency rule limits insurance coverage of Biktarvy, a once-daily pill to treat HIV and used by about 60% of those enrolled in ADAP.

HIV advocates estimate that as many as 16,000 of the 30,000 Floridians enrolled in ADAP could be at risk of restricted access.

“These cuts will impact communities throughout the state, will threaten the lives of people with HIV and will lead to spikes in new HIV diagnoses and a rise in health care costs as people with HIV develop serious infections requiring hospitalization,” said Dr. Anna K. Person, chair of the HIV Medicine Association, a community of health care professionals that works toward advancing the response of the HIV epidemic, in a statement.

“HIV treatment disruptions of this magnitude will result in a public health disaster. Florida must follow due process and work with health care professionals, people with HIV and the state legislature to address any funding challenges,” the statement continued.

The new emergency rule is only in effect for 90 days and cannot be renewed unless a rule is proposed to implement the changes through formal administrative rulemaking.

Health officials have cited the “rising health care insurance premiums nationwide” and lack of federal funding as reason for the cuts. Officials said the adjustments will prevent a shortfall of more than $120 million for the state.

The Florida Department of Health did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

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‘Very concerning’: How EPA rolling back greenhouse gas emissions endangerment finding could impact health
‘Very concerning’: How EPA rolling back greenhouse gas emissions endangerment finding could impact health
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters is seen on February 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration walked back an Obama-era environmental decision that has been the legal basis for establishing federal regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday it was rescinding the 2009 endangerment finding, which determined that six key greenhouse gases threaten human health and welfare.

The regulations that resulted cover everything from vehicle tailpipe emissions to the release of greenhouse gases from power plants and other significant emission sources.

President Donald Trump called the move “the single largest deregulatory action in American history” and said the repealed finding had “no basis in fact” and “no basis in law.”

The endangerment finding stemmed from the 2007 Supreme Court decision Massachusetts v. EPA, which held that the EPA could regulate greenhouse gases from motor vehicles under the 1970 Clean Air Act because those gases are air pollutants.

Some environmental scientists disagree, telling ABC News that the rescission is concerning and could have major implications for health. They add that decades of research has shown the impact climate change has on human health.

“The evidence is so overwhelming,” Dr. Ana Navas-Acien, chair of the department of environmental health sciences at Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, told ABC News.

“The scientific evidence showing the connection between greenhouse emissions, climate change and then the related health effects — it’s massive, it’s substantial, it has been reviewed by independent organizations,” she said. “So, the fact that this body of evidence has become so well established, it just speaks to the level of rigorous science that has been done.”

How greenhouse gases, climate change impact health

Research has shown that greenhouse gases — such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide — drive climate change, and, in turn, can harm human health by exposing people to events including wildfire smoke, extreme heat, flooding and waterborne diseases.

For example, rising temperatures have direct harms on health by increasing risk of dehydration and causing more stress on the heart.

During heat waves, the risk of death from heart attack increases by 64%, according to a 2024 study from researchers at Yale School of the Environment.

Additionally, a 2025 study from Yale School of Public Health found that between 2000 and 2020, there were more than 3,400 preventable deaths in the contiguous U.S. due to high temperatures.

The World Health Organization has warned there will be an estimated 250,000 additional deaths around the world annually from 2030 to 2050 due to climate change-related heat exposure.

“We have recent studies showing heat exposure can lead to heart attack events … and it goes beyond just the cardiovascular system,” Kai Chen, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health and faculty director of the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health, told ABC News. “It goes beyond these kinds of physical conditions or physical health, [also] impacting our mental health.”

High temperatures can also negatively impact the quality and quantity of sleep, which can raise levels of cortisol in the body.

Studies have also shown that extreme heat can exacerbate conditions such as depression, anxiety and suicide ideation. For the latter, a 2023 meta-analysis found that even a slight bump in the average monthly temperature can lead to increases in suicide and suicidal behavior.

“So, really, heat can lead to a broad spectrum of diseases,” Chen added.

In recent decades, wildfires in the western U.S. have become larger, more intense, and more destructive due to a combination of factors, including human-amplified climate change and rapid urbanization, according to the federal government’s Fifth National Climate Assessment.

The same report found that these fires are worsening air quality in many part of the country due to wildfire smoke, which is a mixture of gases, water vapor, air pollutants and fine particulate matter. The latter, known as PM2.5, is at least 30 times smaller in diameter than a human hair.

Experts say these particles are of concern because they are too small to be seen with the naked eye and can easily enter the nose and throat. They can travel to the lungs and even circulate in the bloodstream.

PM2.5 can cause both short-term health effects, even for healthy people, including irritation of the eyes, nose and throat; coughing, sneezing; and shortness of breath and long-term effects such as worsening of conditions such as asthma, heart disease or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease flare-ups.

“Recent evidence has shown that the fine particulate matter in the air can also impact dementia and cognitive function,” Chen said. “It can also affect birth outcomes, leading to pre-term birth and low birth weight. So, air pollution is a major risk factor.”

Regulating fossil fuel combustion reduced PM2.5-related deaths by approximately 54% from 1990 to 2010, according to 2018 joint study from researchers in the U.S. and China.

Short- and long-term implications

Navas-Acien believes that, in the short-term, the rescinding of the endangerment finding will lead to higher pollution levels.

“Higher pollution levels, if we allow that to happen, that means more pollutants in the air that we breathe, in the water that we drink, in the food that we eat,” she said. “And that’s going to result in a higher burden of chronic diseases and even not just chronic disease, but also like heart attacks.”

Research has shown that in the days following an increased level of air pollutants, there are more visits to emergency rooms and hospital admissions for cardiorespiratory events, according to Navas-Acien.

“So that tells you that the impacts of pollution, in the short term, are very rapid,” she added.

In the absence of federal protections, Navas-Acien and Chen said state and local leaders can take actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.

On the individual level, to protect yourself, the experts recommend frequently checking the air quality in your area, wearing a mask if air pollution levels are high and supporting the creation of urban green spaces to combat climate change.

Chen said the EPA rescinding the endangerment finding is “very concerning” because “the scientific evidence has not become weaker, but actually became much stronger, showing the health harms from the climate change stirring from the greenhouse gas emissions. This rollback of policy will actually be threatening millions of Americans’ lives.”

“Climate change is impacting our health right now,” Chen continued. “It’s not a political debate. It is science and the science is clear. We need to take action.”

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RFK Jr. releases new dietary guidelines with emphasis on protein and full-fat dairy, less processed foods
RFK Jr. releases new dietary guidelines with emphasis on protein and full-fat dairy, less processed foods
The new food pyramid released by the Department of Health & Human Services, Jan. 7, 2026. (HHS)

(WASHINGTON) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced new federal dietary guidelines on Wednesday, encouraging Americans to limit highly processed food and reduce refined carbohydrates.

The guidelines also encourage Americans to eat whole foods like fruits and vegetables, incorporate healthy fats, prioritize protein-rich meals including red meat, and consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars.

The new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are updated every five years, comes as Kennedy has made nutrition policy a cornerstone of his Make America Healthy Again agenda.

The administration also released an image of an updated food pyramid to match the guidelines.

“These new guidelines will revolutionize our nation’s food culture and make America healthier again,” Kennedy said during a press conference at the White House alongside Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and other health officials.

For the first time, the Dietary Guidelines explicitly warned Americans against certain highly processed foods and suggests avoiding “packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat, or other foods that are salty or sweet” and “sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda, fruit drinks, and energy drinks.”

Kennedy has previously called for restrictions on ultra-processed foods as part of an initiative to address the high rates of chronic disease in the U.S.

The health secretary also said the updated guidelines will place an emphasis on incorporating saturated fats into diets.

“We are ending the war on saturated fats,” Kennedy said. “My message is clear. Eat real food, nothing matters more for health care outcomes, economic productivity, military readiness and physical stability.”

The guidelines states that when adding fats to meals, “prioritize oils with essential fatty acids, such as olive oil. Other options can include butter or beef tallow,” the latter which has been touted by Kennedy in the past.

Health experts have previously stated that there are benefits of good fats, such as those found in some nuts and vegetables, while warning that too much saturated fats are a health risk.

The American Heart Association warns that saturated fats can increase the risk of high cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease.

Additionally, the guidelines state that “no amount of added sugars or non-nutritive sweeteners” is part of a healthy diet and calls on parents to completely avoid added sugar and artificial sweeteners for children aged four and under.

The guidelines also say Americans should “limit alcoholic beverages.” Previously, guidelines recommended adults aged 21 and older should stick to two drinks or fewer per day for men and one drink or less per day for women.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during the press conference that there was “never good data” to support the previously recommended level of alcohol consumption.

In addition, guidelines call for “high-quality, nutrient-dense” proteins with every meal such as red meat, poultry, seafood and eggs. For those who prefer plant-based options, this includes beans, peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds and soy.

A factsheet claimed that previous federal dietary guidelines have “demonized” protein in favor of carbohydrates.

“Protein was never demonized in U.S. dietary guidelines. As it is, Americans are consuming protein in amounts well above the amount that is necessary to sustain health and development,” Marie-Pierre St-Onge, a professor at Columbia University Nutrition, told ABC News.

The guidelines, issued by HHS and the Department of Agriculture, provide Americans with dietary advice to promote health and prevent disease.

Although the federal government has provided such advice to Americans for at least a century, the guidelines in their current form have existed since 1980.

Previous releases include the introduction of the food pyramid in 1992 and its replacement, MyPlate, in 2011.

The guidelines are also the foundation for all federal food programs, such as school lunches; the Women, Infants and Children program; and Head Start, as well as meals for active-duty service members and veterans who rely on Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The guidelines were lauded by medical groups such as the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Heart Association (AHA).

“The American Medical Association applauds the Administration’s new Dietary Guidelines for spotlighting the highly processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and excess sodium that fuel heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other chronic illnesses,” Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, AMA’s president, said in a statement. “The Guidelines affirm that food is medicine and offer clear direction patients and physicians can use to improve health.”

The AHA said in a statement that it welcomes the new dietary guidelines and its emphasis on fruits and vegetables while limiting highly processed foods and added sugars.

However, regarding protein, the AHA said it encourages prioritizing plant-based proteins, seafood and lean meats and to limit high-fat animal products including red meat, butter, lard and tallow, which are linked to increased cardiovascular risk.”

ABC News’ Nicholas Kerr and Liz Neporent contributed to this report.

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